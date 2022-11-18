Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Connecticut Christmas Market is a Must VisitTravel MavenNewington, CT
It’s a Walk in the Woods…Branford Land Trust Annual Van Wie WalkJen PayneBranford, CT
4 Great Burger Places in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
This Bakery Has Been Named the Best in ConnecticutTravel MavenWallingford, CT
A funny story when woman finds Shrek's face in her curry ordered at a curry house in EnfieldMuhammad Junaid MustafaEnfield, CT
New Britain Herald
Newington Thanksgiving Turkey Trot set for this Thursday
NEWINGTON – A very special tradition will happen in a neighborhood in the town’s northwest corner this Thanksgiving. The 12th annual Newington Thanksgiving Turkey Trot is set to take place Thursday, Nov. 24, beginning with a group photo at 9 a.m. in the Eagle Lantern Open Space. “We...
Eyewitness News
New Haven Youth Center re-opens
NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - A New Haven Youth Center was given a second chance to impact many others now as it did in the past. According to those who grew up in New Haven’s Hill neighborhood, the youth center will have the potential to make a difference for a new generation.
Farmington parents say school board should be embarrassed by recent holiday decisions
FARMINGTON, Conn. — In this holiday season, there’s a holiday controversy brewing in the sleepy suburb of Farmington, where the school board has chosen to eliminate some religious holidays from the school calendar. This decision was handed down Monday night. The nine-member school board voted unanimously to eliminate...
New Britain Herald
George Kordek
George Kordek, 70, of Berlin, died Friday (Nov. 18, 2022) at home. Born and raised in New Britain, the son of the late Stanley and Julia (Orioli) Kordek, he lived many years in Berlin. He was the husband of the late Linda (Whray) Kordek, who died March 20, 2020. He was an officer with the New Britain Police Department for many years, retiring 20 years ago.
3 Connecticut schools lose funding over continued use of Native American mascots
(WTNH) – Three Connecticut schools will no longer receive funding from Native American tribes after refusing to remove Native American imagery and/or mascot names from the school. The Connecticut Office of Policy and Management completed its review of public schools and their associated athletic teams regarding their use of Native American tribes, individuals, customs, and […]
valleypressextra.com
Golf returns to Canton site
CANTON – For decades, the Canton Public Golf Course was a place for duffers and scratch players alike. After more than 70 years, the course closed and the property was sold, becoming The Shops at Farmington Valley in 2004. This winter, golf has returned to the land – and...
New Britain Herald
Trejion Stewart
Trejion Stewart, lovingly called Tre, loving son of Gregory Stewart and the late Theresa Elizabeth Stewart, was born on Jan. 13, 1998 in New Britain on Nov. 14, 2022. God called our precious loved one home. Severing the golden thread that ties hearts together among his family and friends, he epitomized the characteristics of a “precious gem”: kind, loving, polite, and respectful.
westportjournal.com
Girls’ soccer team: Connecticut champions!
HARTFORD — Facing the Class LL State Tournament’s top seed, the No. 3 Staples High girls’ soccer team left little doubt as to which team is, in fact, the best. The Wreckers topped Cheshire, unbeaten in the regular season, 4-1 in Sunday’s pinnacle contest under the lights at Trinity Health Stadium.
New Britain Herald
New Britain's Stanley Quarter Park pond will be dredged with hopes of returning it to its iconic former state
NEW BRITAIN – The slightly dilapidated, unusable feature at Stanley Quarter Park, the infamous pond, will officially be dredged and returned to a new, beautiful useable state. “This beautiful pond is absolutely an iconic part of Stanley Quarter Park and so many of our residents have wonderful memories here....
New Britain Herald
Walnut Hill Rose Garden prepped for winter
NEW BRITAIN – As the feel of winter brings its frosty breath to the city, volunteers and members of the Friends of the Walnut Hill Rose Garden nonprofit helped clean up the Walnut Hill roses to prepare them for another season of rest Saturday morning. Over a dozen individuals...
Best Bakeries To Visit For Thanksgiving Pies in Lower CT
Thanksgiving is just a few short days away and have you ordered your pie yet? Well, you’re in luck! Here are a few of the best pies you can get this holiday and if you get there early enough, you may just be able to get one of CT’s best pies.
wiltonbulletin.com
Here are 8 new Connecticut restaurants to try in December
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Check out these new restaurants around Connecticut, from a Westport outpost for fresh Italian pastas to a Cromwell taco spot with rotating churro flavors. Plan b Burger Bar. Hartford. Plan b, the Connecticut restaurant brand known for its emphasis...
This Connecticut Christmas Market is a Must Visit
Between the magical Christmas light displays, festive decorations, and tree-lighting celebrations, there are so many ways to usher in the holiday season here in the Constitution State. One of the best and most exciting Christmas markets is set to return this year and it is a must-visit destination. Keep reading to learn more.
New Britain Herald
Plainville police blotter
Posted in New Britain Herald, Plainville on Monday, 21 November 2022 09:56. Updated: Monday, 21 November 2022 09:58.
Nyberg – Husband and wife revitalize old Bethel Cinema
BETHEL, Conn. (WTNH) — Jaimie and Frank Lockwood have taken over the old Bethel Cinema and have turned it into the Greenwood Features theatre. During the pandemic, the cinema fell under financial hardships and closed in 2020. The Lockwoods being Bethel residents, were looking for spaces to create a community-friendly environment to open. Wanting to […]
sheltonherald.com
Veteran sues storage company after Purple Heart found in Shelton
SHELTON — A Texas Army reservist has filed suit against Oakdale Self Storage, claiming the company negligently cleared her storage unit at its Wallingford location, causing her severe emotional distress. Army Reserve Msg. Heather Awner, a Purple Heart Award recipient and former Connecticut resident now living in El Paso,...
New Britain Herald
New Britain falls short in season finale to Hartford Public 28-26
The New Britain Golden Hurricanes (5-5) came up just short in the final moments of their season on Friday night. The Hartford Public Owls (5-4) hung on just long enough to snap the Canes’ winning-streak and end their promising season on a bad note. New Britain got on the...
This Bakery Has Been Named the Best in Connecticut
Bakeries are an essential part of communities across America. Many families that immigrated to the United States back in the 1800s and early 1900s, like those from Italy, Holland, and Germany, found their way into the American Dream by opening these small independent bakeries.
luxury-houses.net
Flawlessly Landscaped Property in North Haven, CT Hits Market for $2.4M
The Estate in North Haven is a luxurious home offering all quality materials, finishes and top of the line appliances and equipment now available for sale. This home located at 44 Canterbury Way, North Haven, Connecticut; offering 05 bedrooms and 09 bathrooms with 7,228 square feet of living spaces. Call John Cuozzo – Press/Cuozzo Realtors (203-288-1900) for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in North Haven.
New Britain Herald
Berlin heads into playoffs unbeaten after beating Middletown 35-21
BERLIN – Led by Elijah Santos three touchdowns and a fourth quarter drive that took over eight minutes, Berlin survived Middletown’s upset bid 35-21 Friday on Senior Night at Scalise Field from Sage Park to conclude the regular season unbeaten. The Redcoats (10-0) will enter the Class M...
