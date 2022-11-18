ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newington, CT

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
New Britain Herald

Newington Thanksgiving Turkey Trot set for this Thursday

NEWINGTON – A very special tradition will happen in a neighborhood in the town’s northwest corner this Thanksgiving. The 12th annual Newington Thanksgiving Turkey Trot is set to take place Thursday, Nov. 24, beginning with a group photo at 9 a.m. in the Eagle Lantern Open Space. “We...
NEWINGTON, CT
Eyewitness News

New Haven Youth Center re-opens

NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - A New Haven Youth Center was given a second chance to impact many others now as it did in the past. According to those who grew up in New Haven’s Hill neighborhood, the youth center will have the potential to make a difference for a new generation.
NEW HAVEN, CT
New Britain Herald

George Kordek

George Kordek, 70, of Berlin, died Friday (Nov. 18, 2022) at home. Born and raised in New Britain, the son of the late Stanley and Julia (Orioli) Kordek, he lived many years in Berlin. He was the husband of the late Linda (Whray) Kordek, who died March 20, 2020. He was an officer with the New Britain Police Department for many years, retiring 20 years ago.
BERLIN, CT
WTNH

3 Connecticut schools lose funding over continued use of Native American mascots

(WTNH) – Three Connecticut schools will no longer receive funding from Native American tribes after refusing to remove Native American imagery and/or mascot names from the school. The Connecticut Office of Policy and Management completed its review of public schools and their associated athletic teams regarding their use of Native American tribes, individuals, customs, and […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
valleypressextra.com

Golf returns to Canton site

CANTON – For decades, the Canton Public Golf Course was a place for duffers and scratch players alike. After more than 70 years, the course closed and the property was sold, becoming The Shops at Farmington Valley in 2004. This winter, golf has returned to the land – and...
CANTON, CT
New Britain Herald

Trejion Stewart

Trejion Stewart, lovingly called Tre, loving son of Gregory Stewart and the late Theresa Elizabeth Stewart, was born on Jan. 13, 1998 in New Britain on Nov. 14, 2022. God called our precious loved one home. Severing the golden thread that ties hearts together among his family and friends, he epitomized the characteristics of a “precious gem”: kind, loving, polite, and respectful.
NEW BRITAIN, CT
westportjournal.com

Girls’ soccer team: Connecticut champions!

HARTFORD — Facing the Class LL State Tournament’s top seed, the No. 3 Staples High girls’ soccer team left little doubt as to which team is, in fact, the best. The Wreckers topped Cheshire, unbeaten in the regular season, 4-1 in Sunday’s pinnacle contest under the lights at Trinity Health Stadium.
WESTPORT, CT
New Britain Herald

Walnut Hill Rose Garden prepped for winter

NEW BRITAIN – As the feel of winter brings its frosty breath to the city, volunteers and members of the Friends of the Walnut Hill Rose Garden nonprofit helped clean up the Walnut Hill roses to prepare them for another season of rest Saturday morning. Over a dozen individuals...
NEW BRITAIN, CT
wiltonbulletin.com

Here are 8 new Connecticut restaurants to try in December

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Check out these new restaurants around Connecticut, from a Westport outpost for fresh Italian pastas to a Cromwell taco spot with rotating churro flavors. Plan b Burger Bar. Hartford. Plan b, the Connecticut restaurant brand known for its emphasis...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Travel Maven

This Connecticut Christmas Market is a Must Visit

Between the magical Christmas light displays, festive decorations, and tree-lighting celebrations, there are so many ways to usher in the holiday season here in the Constitution State. One of the best and most exciting Christmas markets is set to return this year and it is a must-visit destination. Keep reading to learn more.
NEWINGTON, CT
New Britain Herald

Plainville police blotter

Posted in New Britain Herald, Plainville on Monday, 21 November 2022 09:56. Updated: Monday, 21 November 2022 09:58.
PLAINVILLE, CT
WTNH

Nyberg – Husband and wife revitalize old Bethel Cinema

BETHEL, Conn. (WTNH) — Jaimie and Frank Lockwood have taken over the old Bethel Cinema and have turned it into the Greenwood Features theatre. During the pandemic, the cinema fell under financial hardships and closed in 2020. The Lockwoods being Bethel residents, were looking for spaces to create a community-friendly environment to open. Wanting to […]
BETHEL, CT
sheltonherald.com

Veteran sues storage company after Purple Heart found in Shelton

SHELTON — A Texas Army reservist has filed suit against Oakdale Self Storage, claiming the company negligently cleared her storage unit at its Wallingford location, causing her severe emotional distress. Army Reserve Msg. Heather Awner, a Purple Heart Award recipient and former Connecticut resident now living in El Paso,...
SHELTON, CT
New Britain Herald

New Britain falls short in season finale to Hartford Public 28-26

The New Britain Golden Hurricanes (5-5) came up just short in the final moments of their season on Friday night. The Hartford Public Owls (5-4) hung on just long enough to snap the Canes’ winning-streak and end their promising season on a bad note. New Britain got on the...
HARTFORD, CT
luxury-houses.net

Flawlessly Landscaped Property in North Haven, CT Hits Market for $2.4M

The Estate in North Haven is a luxurious home offering all quality materials, finishes and top of the line appliances and equipment now available for sale. This home located at 44 Canterbury Way, North Haven, Connecticut; offering 05 bedrooms and 09 bathrooms with 7,228 square feet of living spaces. Call John Cuozzo – Press/Cuozzo Realtors (203-288-1900) for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in North Haven.
NORTH HAVEN, CT
New Britain Herald

Berlin heads into playoffs unbeaten after beating Middletown 35-21

BERLIN – Led by Elijah Santos three touchdowns and a fourth quarter drive that took over eight minutes, Berlin survived Middletown’s upset bid 35-21 Friday on Senior Night at Scalise Field from Sage Park to conclude the regular season unbeaten. The Redcoats (10-0) will enter the Class M...
BERLIN, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy