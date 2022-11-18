Read full article on original website
Related
Phys.org
Strong quake rocks Solomon Islands, sends people fleeing
A powerful magnitude 7.0 earthquake jolted the Solomon Islands Tuesday afternoon, overturning tables and sending people racing for higher ground. There were no immediate reports of widespread damage or injuries, although Australia's prime minister said a roof at its High Commission had collapsed. An initial tsunami warning was withdrawn after the threat passed.
Phys.org
'Like a shotgun': Tongan eruption is largest ever recorded
A deadly volcanic eruption near Tonga in January was the largest ever recorded with modern equipment, a New Zealand-led team of scientists revealed Monday. The Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha'apai volcano erupted underwater with a force equivalent to hundreds of atomic bombs, unleashing a 15-meter (50-foot) tsunami which demolished homes and killed at least three people on the Pacific island kingdom.
Phys.org
Monitoring 'frothy' magma gases could help evade disaster
Volcanic eruptions are dangerous and difficult to predict. A team at the University of Tokyo has found that the ratio of atoms in specific gases released from volcanic fumaroles (gaps in the Earth's surface) can provide an indicator of what is happening to the magma deep below—similar to taking a blood test to check your health. This can indicate when things might be "heating up."
Phys.org
Satellites cast critical eye on coastal dead zones
A dead zone in the ocean is as bad as it sounds, and having no information about dead zones' scope and path is worse. However, scientists at Michigan State University (MSU) have discovered a birds-eye method to predict where, when, and how long dead zones could persist across large coastal regions.
Phys.org
Study demonstrates how microplastic particles differ across the Atlantic Ocean
The waters of the North Atlantic gyre contain significantly greater quantities of plastic—composed of polymers arising from packaging, rope, and paint particles—than other areas of the open ocean, according to new research. One of the planet's five great oceanic gyres, manmade marine debris becomes trapped in a circular...
Phys.org
Bright fireball may have dropped meteorites in Niagara region
A cosmic drama unfolded over southern Ontario on the night of Friday, Nov. 18, triggering an international collaboration and a meteorite hunt. Just before midnight Eastern time, the Catalina Sky Survey in Arizona detected a small object heading toward Earth. This small asteroid, now designated 2022 WJ1, was followed by...
Phys.org
Nitrogen deposition promotes tree growth and drives photosynthate allocation into wood in temperate and boreal forests
Human activities have greatly increased reactive nitrogen (N) emissions to the atmosphere, resulting in an increasing global atmospheric nitrogen deposition. Existing stimulated nitrogen deposition experiments are carried out mostly in forests with low background nitrogen deposition, whose treatment durations are often short. In China, nitrogen deposition levels have remained steady in the last ten years at a relatively high level. Our understanding of how tree growth responds to long-term nitrogen addition is limited.
Comments / 0