BBC
Derbyshire joins RSPB's list of bird crime hotspots
A wildlife charity has added Derbyshire to its list of bird of prey crime hotspots. The RSPB said raptor persecution remains at a sustained high level, especially in England. Mark Thomas, RSPB head of investigations UK, called for changes to the law, saying: "The illegal shooting, trapping and poisoning of birds has no place in modern society".
BBC
People warned not to use 'cowboy' foam insulation firms
People are putting their homes at risk by using rogue companies that offer spray foam insulation, according to one of the UK's largest mortgage providers. Nationwide Building Society says thousands of pounds worth of damage can be caused if it is wrongly installed. The lender says it expects enquiries about...
BBC
Five boys and girl charged over listed building fire in Dundee
Five boys and a girl have been charged over a fire at a listed building in Dundee. Firefighters tackled the blaze at the former Robertson's furniture shop on Barrack Street for nine hours after an alarm was raised on 12 November. Police Scotland confirmed four boys age 13, one boy...
BBC
Gower illegal tree felling: Man fails in appeal bid
A man convicted of illegally felling more than 2,000 trees has failed in an appeal against his conviction. Jeff Lane was found guilty in March of felling more than eight hectares (20 acres) of woodland on Gower, Swansea, without the appropriate licence. Recorder R Kenber told Swansea Crown Court there...
BBC
Qatar crash death: Family says collecting evidence 'like jigsaw'
Trying to establish how a woman died in a crash in Qatar was "like a jigsaw", her stepfather who worked on World Cup stadiums told an inquest in Britain. Rafaelle Tsakanika, 21, of Cambridge, died in a hit-and-run collision near Doha on 30 March 2019. Her stepfather Donal Sullivan said...
BBC
Nottingham: Mother still critical after girls die in fire
A mother remains in a critical condition after a flat fire that killed her two children in Nottingham. The girls, aged three and one, died in hospital after the blaze in Fairisle Close, Clifton, on Sunday morning. A 31-year-old man from Clifton has been arrested on suspicion of murder. He...
BBC
Kenya bans 'biopiracy' export of notorious baobabs
Kenya has cancelled a licence issued to a foreign company to uproot and export baobab trees from the coastal region amid public outcry. The Georgian company bought eight of the giant trees from local farmers. Environmental experts have described the planned export of the trees as "biopiracy". Authorisation for uprooting...
BBC
Cow attacks: Kent woman urges others to be wary after being trampled
A woman who was repeatedly trampled by a cow, and is still in pain 14 months later, has warned others to keep their distance in the countryside. Stella Collins, from Tonbridge, Kent, was on a walking holiday in the Yorkshire Dales when she was attacked. She was left with multiple...
BBC
Abuse included death threat email - council leader
A council leader has said he may not have taken the position if he had known how much abuse he would receive. John Ward, leader of Babergh District Council in Suffolk, said he has had a death threat and someone tried to enter his house when his daughter was the only person in.
BBC
Paragliding horror crash survivor thanks air ambulance team
A woman has thanked the air ambulance team who helped save her life when a paragliding crash left her with 25 fractures and two bleeds on her brain. Michelle Bray, from Ashby in Leicestershire, smashed into the ground shortly after taking off from an air field in Derbyshire in September 2019.
BBC
Folkestone: Two hurt by falling hotel render discharged from hospital
A coach driver and passenger hurt by render which fell from a hotel have been discharged from hospital, a holiday company has said. Just Go Holidays said one of its coaches was involved in the incident while parked outside the Grand Burstin Hotel in Folkestone on Monday. Fire crews, police...
BBC
Reigate: Plans for borough's first crematorium shelved
Plans to build a borough's first crematorium have been shelved despite £350,000 being spent on the project. Planning councillors at Reigate and Banstead Borough Council defied officers' recommendations by refusing the application in September last year. More than 500 objections were raised following concerns the facility would spoil greenbelt...
BBC
Pier push killer to be assessed in secure hospital
A 29-year-old man who killed a stranger by picking her up and then pushing her off a pier is to be assessed at the State Hospital in Carstairs. Jacob Foster attacked Charmaine O'Donnell at Helensburgh Pier, in Argyll and Bute, in April 2021. Ms O'Donnell, 25, suffered severe neck injuries...
BBC
Notting Hill Carnival: Police seek man over fatal stabbing
Detectives investigating the fatal stabbing of a 21-year-old man at London's Notting Hill Carnival say they "urgently" need to trace a man. Takayo Nembhard, an aspiring rapper from the Fishponds area of Bristol, was stabbed in Ladbroke Grove, under the Westway flyover, in August. His partner, O'shian Edwards, has since...
BBC
Skipton burglar writes off £20k Jaguar while high on drugs
A burglar who wrote off a £20,000 Jaguar when trying to steal it while "off his head" on drugs has been jailed. Bobby Baker, 42, crashed the car after stealing the keys during a break-in at a house in Skipton, North Yorkshire. He was jailed for three years and...
BBC
Iolaire Disaster petition an archive 'treasure'
A petition raised after the Iolaire Disaster is one of 20 documents selected to mark the Scottish Council on Archives' 20th anniversary. More than 200 men from the Western Isles died when the ship carrying them home at the end of WW1 was wrecked. The petition from July...
BBC
Woman strangled and dumped in bin, court hears
Businesswoman Louise Kam, 71, disappeared in July 2021 and was later found dead. Kusai Al-Jundi, 24, from Harrow and Mohammed El-Abboud, 28, from Barnet deny murdering Ms Kam. Their trial has opened with jurors hearing from the prosecution. Two men are accused of strangling a 71-year-old woman and...
BBC
Albanian migrant: 'I wish I'd never tried to enter the UK illegally'
"I didn't seek asylum. I told them I was an economic migrant," said Artan. "They gave us plastic bags with our belongings; I was told tomorrow morning you will arrive in Tirana." Unlike other Albanians who have entered the UK illegally on small boats and claimed asylum he was quickly...
BBC
Dundee woman sues Nando's after skin 'melted' by detergent
A woman has launched legal action against Nando's after being severely burned by industrial cleaning fluid while working in a restaurant. Mairi Espie, 21, claims she was not provided with PPE when emptying a container of detergent during a shift at the Nethergate branch in Dundee. The liquid splashed onto...
BBC
Prince Andrew heckler will not face court
A man charged with breach of the peace after the Duke of York was heckled during the Queen's funeral procession will not face court. Footage showed a man shouting at Prince Andrew as he followed the coffin up Edinburgh's Royal Mile in September. The 22-year-old was pulled out of the...
