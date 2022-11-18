ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Martha Stewart confesses that she ‘melts’ when looking at photos of Brad Pitt

By Amber Raiken
 4 days ago

Martha Stewart poked fun at her crush on Brad Pitt and shared that she “melts” whenever she looks at photos of him.

The 81-year-old chef gushed over Pitt during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Thursday. When the TV host asked Stewart if there was a celebrity that she’d feel “star-stuck” around, she mentioned and praised the Fight Club star.

“Well if I could meet, I was asked this question once, I’ve been sort of fascinated with this very handsome young boy on Instagram,” she said. “It’s called Brad Pitt fan club.”

She went on to explain her thoughts on the Instagram page, adding: “I just sort of melt when I look at those pictures. He is so cute.”

After Fallon questioned her crush, Stewart encouraged him to “check out” the Instagram account. She also said that she only follows fan pages about Pitt, who doesn’t have an official Instagram account.

“They’re fan pages, I guess, I don’t know,” she continued. “But he looks better and better as the years go by.”

Fallon said that he “loves that” Stewart “loves Brad Pitt,” before the cookbook author responded: “I do. I do”.

This isn’t the first time that Stewart has poked fun at celebrities who she could have a crush on. Last month, she joked that she would go on a date with Pete Davidson, while playing a game called “Red Flag, Yellow Flag, Green Flag” on The Drew Barrymore Show .

During the game, Stewart waved up the green flag when asked if it was OK if a date had as many tattoos as Davidson.

“He’s dated so many women, I think that’s good. And he’s sort of cute,” she said. “He’s a good guy, very good guy. He knows how to get in and get out.”

Stewart’s comments came after a theory that Davidson might dating the chef went viral in August , following the announcement that he and Kim Kardashian had broken up. This theory also came after Stewart was photographed holding hands with Davidson in April at the White House Correspondents’ dinner.

However, in August, Stewart quickly shut those dating rumours down, telling the Daily Mail : “Pete Davidson is like the son I never had. He is a charming boy who is finding his way.”

Comments / 80

just saying...
4d ago

I sure hope that's not real fur ! disgusting how people think wearing animal fur is a sign of wealth. is a sign of being a disgusting human being.

Reply(8)
13
Charles Schenher
3d ago

when Martha Stewart is in the 69 position with Snoop Dogg I wonder if she's thinking about Brad Pitt 😵‍💫

Reply(4)
10
Donna G
4d ago

Give it up Martha. desperation does not look well on you..stick to meringue.

Reply
7
