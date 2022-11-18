Read full article on original website
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Biden's student loan forgiveness program remains blocked. Here are other ways to get debt relief
President Joe Biden's student loan forgiveness program is at the mercy of the courts, and student loan borrowers could be waiting weeks, if not months, to hear whether the program is allowed to go into effect. About 16 million people have already been approved for up to $20,000 in federal...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Supreme Court clears way for House to get Trump's taxes
The Supreme Court on Tuesday cleared the way for the Internal Revenue Service to release former President Donald Trump's tax returns to a Democratic-led House committee. The court's move is a major loss for Trump, who has sought to shield the release of his tax returns for years and is currently under multiple investigations.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Senate Democrats restart talks to try to help DACA recipients during lame-duck session
Senate Democrats are racing against the clock to try to strike an agreement with Republicans to provide a pathway to citizenship for recipients of the Obama-era Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program. The program, launched in 2012, allows undocumented immigrants brought to the US as children to live and work...
Democrats Give Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts An Ultimatum
Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse and Rep. Hank Johnson ordered the chief justice to name someone who can testify on the court’s ethics scandals.
Trump may not make it to the primaries
The conventional wisdom has Donald Trump as either the man to beat for the Republican nomination or at least headed for a drawn-out fight to the finish with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. But could Trump flame out and not even make it to the Iowa caucuses?. It’s not as far-fetched...
Ilhan Omar responds to Kevin McCarthy over committee removal threat: "It does nothing to address inflation, health care or solve the climate crisis"
Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar blasted House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy over the Republican's threat to remove her and Democratic Reps. Eric Swalwell and Adam Schiff from their committees when Republicans control the House come January. On Fox News Sunday, McCarthy said he'll stick with a promise he made earlier this...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Democratic Arizona governor-elect says White House isn't 'doing enough' about the border
Democratic Arizona governor-elect Katie Hobbs said on Tuesday she doesn't think the Biden administration is "doing enough" to address the situation at the southern border. Hobbs told "CNN This Morning" that her state bore "the brunt of decades of inaction from both parties in Washington." "We need real action on...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Supreme Court dismisses challenge to Texas state legislative maps
The Supreme Court on Monday dismissed a challenge to Texas state legislative maps that critics say intentionally dilute minority voting power and result in an illegal racial gerrymander. At the center of the dispute is Senate District 10, which is centered in Fort Worth in Tarrant County. Challengers argued the...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Appeals court is dubious of Trump's arguments for special master review of Mar-a-Lago search
A panel of federal appeals court judges -- all appointed by Republican presidents -- on Tuesday were dubious of former President Donald Trump's arguments for why the FBI's search of Mar-a-Lago required a special master to review the materials that were seized. During 40 minutes of oral arguments at the...
McCarthy calls on DHS Secretary Mayorkas to resign, threatens impeachment inquiry
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) called on Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas to resign over his handling of the U.S.-Mexico border, saying that GOP lawmakers will consider impeachment next year if he does not step down. “If Secretary Mayorkas does not resign, House Republicans will investigate, every order, every action and every failure will…
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
GOP states seek to defend Covid-19 migrant expulsion policy in case where court struck policy down
Several Republican-led states asked a court to let them intervene in a case striking down Title 42 rule, so that the states could defend the Trump-era policy, which has allowed for the expulsion of more than 1 million migrants at the US-Mexico border. The 15 GOP states filed the request...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
With a strike looming, railroad unions and management head back to negotiating table
With a crippling freight rail strike looming in two weeks, leaders of four railroad unions and management of the major US freight railroads are due back at the negotiating table Tuesday afternoon. It will be the first joint negotiating session for the four unions whose rank-and-file members rejected the five-year...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Anti-abortion activists say Trump will still need to win them over in 2024
Anti-abortion proponents who believe Donald Trump's crowning achievement was the overturning of Roe v. Wade say the newly declared 2024 contender will still have to earn their support in the upcoming Republican presidential primary -- and he may be off to a rocky start. In his more-than-hour-long speech announcing his...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
America faces a possible rail strike in two weeks after largest union rejects labor deal
America faces a growing risk of a crippling national freight rail strike in two weeks. The rank-and-file members of the nation's largest rail union, which represents the industry's conductors, rejected a tentative labor deal with freight railroads, the union announced Monday. The nation's second-largest rail union, which represents engineers, ratified...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Special counsel in Mar-a-Lago and January 6 investigations begins work with no sign probes will slow down
Newly appointed special counsel Jack Smith is getting to work with no signs yet that the two investigations he now oversees around Donald Trump will slow down -- despite being stuck in the Netherlands due to a cycling injury. The Justice Department notified a federal appeals court that Smith is...
Fourth graders at Sonia Sotomayor Elementary School wrote to the Supreme Court Justice. She responded.
Nicolas Forigua-Soler’s fourth grade class at Sonia Sotomayor Elementary School thought it would be fun to write letters to the Supreme Court Justice behind their school's namesake. Forigua-Soler said one of his students’ families was visiting Washington D.C. soon, so the class took it as an opportunity to have their letters delivered to the U.S. Supreme Court, he said. It was good timing for the class, too, because they’d just finished reading a book about her. ...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Retailers warn of 'self-inflicted economic disaster' after largest rail union rejects labor deal
The nation's leading retailers warned Monday that Congress may need to step in to avert a devastating freight rail strike they fear could spoil food, interrupt the delivery of goods bought online and worsen inflation. The Retail Industry Leaders Association, a trade group whose members include Walmart, Target, Best Buy,...
