FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Supreme Court clears way for House to get Trump's taxes

The Supreme Court on Tuesday cleared the way for the Internal Revenue Service to release former President Donald Trump's tax returns to a Democratic-led House committee. The court's move is a major loss for Trump, who has sought to shield the release of his tax returns for years and is currently under multiple investigations.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Senate Democrats restart talks to try to help DACA recipients during lame-duck session

Senate Democrats are racing against the clock to try to strike an agreement with Republicans to provide a pathway to citizenship for recipients of the Obama-era Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program. The program, launched in 2012, allows undocumented immigrants brought to the US as children to live and work...
The Hill

Trump may not make it to the primaries

The conventional wisdom has Donald Trump as either the man to beat for the Republican nomination or at least headed for a drawn-out fight to the finish with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. But could Trump flame out and not even make it to the Iowa caucuses?. It’s not as far-fetched...
FLORIDA STATE
CBS News

Ilhan Omar responds to Kevin McCarthy over committee removal threat: "It does nothing to address inflation, health care or solve the climate crisis"

Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar blasted House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy over the Republican's threat to remove her and Democratic Reps. Eric Swalwell and Adam Schiff from their committees when Republicans control the House come January. On Fox News Sunday, McCarthy said he'll stick with a promise he made earlier this...
CALIFORNIA STATE
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Supreme Court dismisses challenge to Texas state legislative maps

The Supreme Court on Monday dismissed a challenge to Texas state legislative maps that critics say intentionally dilute minority voting power and result in an illegal racial gerrymander. At the center of the dispute is Senate District 10, which is centered in Fort Worth in Tarrant County. Challengers argued the...
TEXAS STATE
The Hill

McCarthy calls on DHS Secretary Mayorkas to resign, threatens impeachment inquiry

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) called on Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas to resign over his handling of the U.S.-Mexico border, saying that GOP lawmakers will consider impeachment next year if he does not step down. “If Secretary Mayorkas does not resign, House Republicans will investigate, every order, every action and every failure will…
TEXAS STATE
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

With a strike looming, railroad unions and management head back to negotiating table

With a crippling freight rail strike looming in two weeks, leaders of four railroad unions and management of the major US freight railroads are due back at the negotiating table Tuesday afternoon. It will be the first joint negotiating session for the four unions whose rank-and-file members rejected the five-year...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Anti-abortion activists say Trump will still need to win them over in 2024

Anti-abortion proponents who believe Donald Trump's crowning achievement was the overturning of Roe v. Wade say the newly declared 2024 contender will still have to earn their support in the upcoming Republican presidential primary -- and he may be off to a rocky start. In his more-than-hour-long speech announcing his...
INDIANA STATE
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

America faces a possible rail strike in two weeks after largest union rejects labor deal

America faces a growing risk of a crippling national freight rail strike in two weeks. The rank-and-file members of the nation's largest rail union, which represents the industry's conductors, rejected a tentative labor deal with freight railroads, the union announced Monday. The nation's second-largest rail union, which represents engineers, ratified...
Argus Leader

Fourth graders at Sonia Sotomayor Elementary School wrote to the Supreme Court Justice. She responded.

Nicolas Forigua-Soler’s fourth grade class at Sonia Sotomayor Elementary School thought it would be fun to write letters to the Supreme Court Justice behind their school's namesake. Forigua-Soler said one of his students’ families was visiting Washington D.C. soon, so the class took it as an opportunity to have their letters delivered to the U.S. Supreme Court, he said. It was good timing for the class, too, because they’d just finished reading a book about her. ...
WASHINGTON STATE

