Nicolas Forigua-Soler’s fourth grade class at Sonia Sotomayor Elementary School thought it would be fun to write letters to the Supreme Court Justice behind their school's namesake. Forigua-Soler said one of his students’ families was visiting Washington D.C. soon, so the class took it as an opportunity to have their letters delivered to the U.S. Supreme Court, he said. It was good timing for the class, too, because they’d just finished reading a book about her. ...

WASHINGTON STATE ・ 17 MINUTES AGO