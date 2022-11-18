Worker at St. Mark Village in Palm Harbor dies from fall while hanging holiday lights

A portion of the St. Mark Village retirement community on Nebraska Avenue in Palm Harbor is seen in a Google image from 2021. A 43-year-old worker at the community died Thursday when he fell while hanging holiday lights in a tree, deputies said. [ Google ]

PALM HARBOR — A 43-year-old worker at the St. Mark Village retirement community died Thursday when he fell while hanging Christmas lights in a tree, deputies said.

Deputies responded about 10:15 a.m. to the community’s Palm Harbor campus at 2655 Nebraska Ave. after Christopher William Straughn fell from a tree while hanging Christmas lights, according to the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office.

Straughn was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Sheriff’s Office is not releasing more details because the investigation is ongoing, said Deputy Felisha Barnes, a spokesperson for the agency.

A St. Mark Village employee who answered the phone in the administration office Friday said the community is not commenting on the incident at this time out of respect for Straughn’s family.

St. Mark Village provides a range of services including independent and assisted living and memory care. A second campus is located in Clearwater.