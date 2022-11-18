ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Wilson County Source

Watch These 3 Holiday Movies That Were Filmed Locally

It’s that time of year to watch holiday movies with the family. After decorating cookies, shopping or just wanting to avoid the cold weather, we’ve found three released this year that were filmed in the area. Santa Bootcamp This movie features scenes filmed in Brentwood at City Park. You might also recognize the spot where […] The post Watch These 3 Holiday Movies That Were Filmed Locally appeared first on Wilson County Source.
FRANKLIN, TN
iheart.com

Loretta Lynn's Beautiful Nashville Estate Is Back On The Market

Loretta Lynn's beautiful home just outside of Nashville is back on the market after a deal with a prospective buyer fell through. The 4-bedroom, 3-bathroom home in Kingston Springs, Tennessee, hit the market earlier this year after the Country Music Hall of Famer moved back to her ranch in Hurricane Mills, where she died on October 4. The Kingston Springs home was under contract, but fell through when they buyer didn't end up selling their house, according to Taste of Country.
KINGSTON SPRINGS, TN
wymt.com

Web Exclusive: Tour Loretta Lynn’s Tennessee ranch

HURRICANE MILLS, Tenn. (WYMT) - If you are a Loretta Lynn fan, you most likely know about her ranch in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee, just outside of Nashville. Visitors can see Lynn’s historic home, tour the grounds and the replica of her Butcher Hollow cabin. The Johnson County, Kentucky native...
HURRICANE MILLS, TN
wjle.com

Honoring Hometown Country Music Legend John Anderson (View Video Here)

The City of Smithville and Chamber of Commerce held a dedication ceremony and ribbon cutting Saturday morning for the John Anderson Alley, formerly known as Walnut Alley. The alley was recently renamed in honor of the Country Music Icon, who has made Smithville his home for more than 40 years. At one time John and his wife Jamie owned a downtown building attached to the alley.
SMITHVILLE, TN
WDEF

Chattanooga Native to Perform at Opry on Sunday

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — Chattanooga native and country music singer Conner Smith has a big show at the Opry this weekend. He’s joining other up and coming artists at the historic venue Sunday night to represent the Opry’s NextStage Class of 2022. Smith still calls himself a...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
Sumner County Source

7 Things to Know About Cheekwood’s Holiday Lights 2022

Nashville’s holiday tradition returns Saturday, November 19, 2022, and runs through January 8, 2023. Cheekwood’s Holiday Lights is a sight to see with over one million lights featured along a one-mile walking path. Find tickets here.  Here are seven things to know about the holiday event. 1. Holiday Décor in the Mansion Inside the Cheekwood […] The post 7 Things to Know About Cheekwood’s Holiday Lights 2022 appeared first on Sumner County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Nashville woman finds video camera hidden in her bathroom, husband arrested

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A man is arrested after his wife finds a camera hidden in the bathroom. A woman contacted Metro Nashville Police on Thursday after finding a video camera in a light fixture in the bathroom at their house on Clarksville Pike. She told police that her husband, 39-year-old Horacio Minero-Hernandez, was remodeling one bathroom and told her to have her daughters take their showers in the other bathroom (where she found the camera).
NASHVILLE, TN
chainstoreage.com

Mixed-use center planned for Mars Petcare’s HQ site in Tennessee

Toro Development Company (TDC), which announced its first project in September, is ready to get started on No. 2. The company, whose executive team developed Alpharetta, Ga.’s ground-breaking Avalon center while with North American Properties, has teamed up with Highwoods Properties and Ignite Realty Partners to develop a mixed-use community called Ovation on the campus of Mars Petcare’s headquarters in the Nashville suburb of Franklin, Tenn.
FRANKLIN, TN
Maury County Source

Maury Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are 5 events in and near Maury County!. 1Premiere Screening of “Steppin’ Into the Holiday”. Friday, November 18 & Saturday, November 19 5:00pm-9:00pm. 500 Riverside Dr, Columbia, TN. Riverwalk Park. Remember when Mario Lopez and Jana Kramer transformed downtown Columbia...
MAURY COUNTY, TN
WSMV

Man hid camera in daughter’s shower, police say

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – A man living in Nashville has been arrested after his wife found a hidden camera in their daughter’s shower. The woman called police Thursday after finding the hidden camera in the bathroom where her husband, Horacio Minero-Hernandez, requested their 12-year-old daughter take a shower, according to an arrest affidavit.
NASHVILLE, TN
