ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Comments / 0

Related
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

See who won at the American Music Awards

The 50th American Music Awards took place on Sunday night at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. The show, produced by dick clark productions and ABC, was hosted by Wayne Brady. The star-studded event celebrated the year's best music and performances, as voted on by fans. Puerto Rican performer Bad...
LOS ANGELES, CA
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Elon Musk restores Donald Trump's Twitter account

Former US President Donald Trump's Twitter account has been reinstated on the platform. The account, which Twitter banned following the January 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol, was restored after Twitter CEO and new owner Elon Musk posted a poll on Twitter on Friday night asking the platform's users if Trump should be reinstated.

Comments / 0

Community Policy