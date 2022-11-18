Read full article on original website
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
See who won at the American Music Awards
The 50th American Music Awards took place on Sunday night at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. The show, produced by dick clark productions and ABC, was hosted by Wayne Brady. The star-studded event celebrated the year's best music and performances, as voted on by fans. Puerto Rican performer Bad...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Elon Musk restores Donald Trump's Twitter account
Former US President Donald Trump's Twitter account has been reinstated on the platform. The account, which Twitter banned following the January 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol, was restored after Twitter CEO and new owner Elon Musk posted a poll on Twitter on Friday night asking the platform's users if Trump should be reinstated.
