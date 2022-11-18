ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Snowshoe, WV

Snowshoe to start ski season before Thanksgiving

By Sam Kirk
DC News Now
DC News Now
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39c8Tz_0jFv4HHa00

SNOWSHOE, W.Va. (WBOY) – Snowshoe Mountain Resort announced on Thursday that skiers may be able to hit the slopes earlier than usual this year.

According to a press release, ski season will officially begin on Wednesday, Nov. 23 thanks to the cold snowy weather on the mountain this week.

“November might have started off warm but once the cold weather arrived our team hit the
ground running, and now we’ve got a winter wonderland here on the mountain,” said Snowshoe
President, Patti Duncan.

Tucker County ski resort geared for comeback season under new ownership

Snowshoe aims to open by Thanksgiving every year, but weather doesn’t always let that happen. For those who have season passes or are employed by Snowshoe, there will also be an exclusive “Passholder Preview Day” on Nov. 22.

At least a dozen beginner and intermediate trails will be accessible on opening day. For a full schedule of Snowshoe’s Thanksgiving week events, click here . To see the StormTracker 12 forecast for next week, click here .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to DC News Now | Washington, DC.

Comments / 0

Related
Lootpress

FirstEnergy and Mon Power to Brighten Summersville with Holiday Lights Display

SUMMERSVILLE, WV (LOOTPRESS) – FirstEnergy Corp. and its subsidiary Mon Power will brighten the city of Summersville with a professionally designed light display as part of the company’s “Light Up Holiday Smiles with FirstEnergy” program. The initiative is helping make the season brighter and merrier with the gift of holiday lights for three deserving communities across FirstEnergy’s service areas in West Virginia, Ohio and New Jersey.
SUMMERSVILLE, WV
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia school up for auction

LOST CREEK, W.Va. (WBOY) — Just over a year since students in Lost Creek moved to a new school, the public now has a chance to buy the old one. The old Lost Creek Elementary School at 72 College St. is going to auction next month through Kaufman Auctions, which is based in Bridgeport. It […]
LOST CREEK, WV
Metro News

Barbour County students taken to the hospital from school

PHILIPPI, W.Va. — Three Philip Barbour High School students were transported to the hospital by ambulance Friday afternoon. Superintendent Jeff Woofter confirmed the hospitalization to MetroNews, but could not say what had happened to the students. “We don’t have enough information at this time to know exactly what happened....
BARBOUR COUNTY, WV
DC News Now

DC News Now

32K+
Followers
17K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, and sports from WDVM 25 and LocalDVM.com. Earning your trust by providing you the most local news and weather for over 50 years in Western Maryland, the Eastern Panhandle of West Virginia, Northern Virginia, and the Washington Metropolitan area.

 https://www.dcnewsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy