Dodgers Free Agent Cody Bellinger Received Multi-Year Contract Offers

Three years after being voted National League MVP, Cody Bellinger was sent into free agency due to the Los Angeles Dodgers electing to non-tender him. The possibility began to increase as Bellinger struggled through another season and was benched for Game 4 of the National League Division Series. The 27-year-old was poised to go through salary arbitration for the fourth and final time of his career.
This Tony Gonsolin trade could get Dodgers necessary rotation upgrade

The Los Angeles Dodgers’ rotation, as currently constructed, isn’t strong enough to win a World Series. It’s strong enough to thoroughly dominate the regular season, given the likelihood of an additional Tyler Anderson type joining the fray with a moderate ceiling. But without a high-ceiling alternative to Walker Buehler, it’s unlikely the Dodgers can win a ring without a mega-super-ultra bullpen. The type of bullpen you read about in urban legends, but don’t believe actually exists.
Could Yankees steal Red Sox’ most important free agent target?

Would you rather have Xander Bogaerts on the Los Angeles Dodgers with Mookie Betts or Xander Bogaerts in pinstripes with the New York Yankees?. Unfortunately, either nightmare scenario could become a reality now that the Boston Red Sox have let Bogaerts reach free agency. This week, MLB insider Jon Heyman...
Yankees looking to clear $31.5 million by offloading 2 big contracts

The New York Yankees currently have a projected total payroll of $201.6 million, including post-arbitration contracts. However, after signing Isiah Kiner-Falefa and Lou Trivino to one-year deals, the team has already started avoiding arbitration hearings with similar contracts to save time. The Bombers have about $63 million left until they...
Dodgers News: Alex Vesia Gets Engaged To Kayla Howard

Last offseason was filled with weddings for the Los Angeles Dodgers as Mookie Betts, Walker Buehler, Chris Taylor and Caleb Ferguson all tied the knot, and now Alex Vesia will soon join them. Vesia shared the news and photos of proposing to Kayla Howard at Marine Street Beach in La...
Former NBA draft bust eyeing return to league

One notorious ex-NBA draft bust is down for the count but not out just yet. During an interview this week with Israeli outlet One, former Phoenix Suns lottery pick Dragan Bender said that he is eyeing a return to the NBA. Bender is currently back in action with Obradoiro CAB in Spain after missing the entire 2021-22 season due to an ACL tear in his knee.
Cody Bellinger Rumors: San Francisco Giants Among Interested Teams

Cody Bellinger enjoyed plenty of highs since being selected by the Los Angeles Dodgers in the fourth round of the 2013 MLB Draft, but he’s endured recent struggles and now reached free agency one year earlier than initially anticipated. Bellinger was due to go through a fourth and final...
