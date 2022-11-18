Read full article on original website
dodgerblue.com
Dodgers Free Agent Cody Bellinger Received Multi-Year Contract Offers
Three years after being voted National League MVP, Cody Bellinger was sent into free agency due to the Los Angeles Dodgers electing to non-tender him. The possibility began to increase as Bellinger struggled through another season and was benched for Game 4 of the National League Division Series. The 27-year-old was poised to go through salary arbitration for the fourth and final time of his career.
Dodgers News: LA Failed to Find Trade Partner Ahead of Cody Bellinger Decision
Andrew Friedman says they were unable to find a trade partner for Cody Bellinger
This Tony Gonsolin trade could get Dodgers necessary rotation upgrade
The Los Angeles Dodgers’ rotation, as currently constructed, isn’t strong enough to win a World Series. It’s strong enough to thoroughly dominate the regular season, given the likelihood of an additional Tyler Anderson type joining the fray with a moderate ceiling. But without a high-ceiling alternative to Walker Buehler, it’s unlikely the Dodgers can win a ring without a mega-super-ultra bullpen. The type of bullpen you read about in urban legends, but don’t believe actually exists.
Could Yankees steal Red Sox’ most important free agent target?
Would you rather have Xander Bogaerts on the Los Angeles Dodgers with Mookie Betts or Xander Bogaerts in pinstripes with the New York Yankees?. Unfortunately, either nightmare scenario could become a reality now that the Boston Red Sox have let Bogaerts reach free agency. This week, MLB insider Jon Heyman...
Lakers fans should be seething over reported trade LA turned down
The Los Angeles Lakers have not made the best roster decisions over the last several years. After winning the NBA Championship in October of 2022, Rob Pelinka and the front office have done everything possible to make the team worse. If it was intentional, it would be a fantastic job.
Dodgers Rumors: Cody Bellinger Reportedly Seeking One Year Contract
He doesn't want to be locked up long-term.
Angels’ Shohei Ohtani trade rumors: Yankees, Mets among ‘best fits’
The slugging ace has been vocal about his disappointment in Los Angeles Angels’ 73-89 record this year, which left him with “a rather negative impression of the season.”. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Since the Angels are unlikely to be contenders in 2023 and Ohtani...
Yardbarker
Yankees looking to clear $31.5 million by offloading 2 big contracts
The New York Yankees currently have a projected total payroll of $201.6 million, including post-arbitration contracts. However, after signing Isiah Kiner-Falefa and Lou Trivino to one-year deals, the team has already started avoiding arbitration hearings with similar contracts to save time. The Bombers have about $63 million left until they...
Phoenix Suns Reportedly Interested In Trading For This NBA Champion Forward
According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the Phoenix Suns have shown interest in Washington Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma.
dodgerblue.com
Dodgers News: Alex Vesia Gets Engaged To Kayla Howard
Last offseason was filled with weddings for the Los Angeles Dodgers as Mookie Betts, Walker Buehler, Chris Taylor and Caleb Ferguson all tied the knot, and now Alex Vesia will soon join them. Vesia shared the news and photos of proposing to Kayla Howard at Marine Street Beach in La...
FOX Sports
Dansby Swanson was a homegrown star for the Braves. He may get paid elsewhere
In 2015, Dansby Swanson introduced himself to the big leagues as a No. 1 overall draft pick with high marks in his glove work and ability to hit line drives. As it turned out, it would take Swanson seven years to record a breakout All-Star season and blossom into one of the best shortstops in the game.
Former Lakers favorite wants to join Dwight Howard after monster game
Dwight Howard has enjoyed three different stints on the Los Angeles Lakers and while the first stint did not go as planned at all, Howard grew on Lakers fans with his contributions to the 2020 NBA Championship team. Howard’s NBA career appears to be over as no team signed him...
Former NBA draft bust eyeing return to league
One notorious ex-NBA draft bust is down for the count but not out just yet. During an interview this week with Israeli outlet One, former Phoenix Suns lottery pick Dragan Bender said that he is eyeing a return to the NBA. Bender is currently back in action with Obradoiro CAB in Spain after missing the entire 2021-22 season due to an ACL tear in his knee.
3 reasons why Cody Bellinger is definitely leaving Dodgers after non-tender
It was talked about for weeks before it actually happened and it still took fans by surprise. The Los Angeles Dodgers actually non-tendered Cody Bellinger, making him a free agent who can sign with any team. This does not mean that Bellinger’s career with the Dodgers is over yet. The...
Astros, GM James Click have ugly divorce six days after winning the World Series
James Click was offended by a one-year contract extension, rejected the Astros offer and left the annual GM Meetings without a deal.
Angels News: Shohei Ohtani is the 'Smartest' Player Phil Nevin Has Ever Been Around
Nevin was giving out the highest of praises to his superstar.
Angels News: Shohei Ohtani on The 'Best Time' for the Team to Trade Him
Shohei Ohtani gave an interesting answer to this hypothetical.
dodgerblue.com
Cody Bellinger Rumors: San Francisco Giants Among Interested Teams
Cody Bellinger enjoyed plenty of highs since being selected by the Los Angeles Dodgers in the fourth round of the 2013 MLB Draft, but he’s endured recent struggles and now reached free agency one year earlier than initially anticipated. Bellinger was due to go through a fourth and final...
Alek Manoah calling Gerrit Cole ‘worst cheater in baseball history’ is a take from Planet Neptune
No wonder Alek Manoah’s Blue Jays teammate Vladimir Guerrero Jr. called the eventually-disappointing 2022 Toronto season “a movie”. These guys simply … haven’t seen that many movies. Clearly, according to Manoah’s latest comments, “Eight Men Out” isn’t on rotation in the Jays multiplex. Otherwise, the...
San Francisco Giants, Texas Rangers among MLB teams pursuing free agent All-Star outfielder
The San Francisco Giants and Texas Rangers are pursuing the top MLB free agents this winter, but the best front
