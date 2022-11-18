ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Scott, KS

fortscott.biz

Heartland REC awards $2,000 to Hammond Community Building

Linda Minor wrote a grant that was awarded for the Hammond Community Center$2,000 from Heartland Rural Electric Cooperative for roof and HVAC repairs. “I am a Hammond Community Center board member,” Minor said. “The building has been struggling financially with upkeep.”. The Hammond Community Center, 2275 Soldier Road,...
FORT SCOTT, KS
fortscott.biz

Lowell Milken Center Participating in the 34th Annual Toybox Campaign

The Lowell Milken Center has joined the 34th Annual Toybox campaign which runs through December 13. It is one of the 4-States’ largest toy drives to benefit underprivileged children in Southeast Kansas, Southwest Missouri and Northeast Oklahoma. KOAM News Now, Salvation Army and many other community service organizations and businesses have organized this worthwhile endeavor.
FORT SCOTT, KS
fourstateshomepage.com

Joplin HS student scores perfect ACT

JOPLIN, Mo. — A Joplin High School Junior earned a perfect ACT score of 36. Aidan Koch has been a student of Joplin since kindergarten and credits his achievement to preparation, a positive mental attitude, and the continuous support of his teachers. “Almost every teacher I’ve had at JHS...
JOPLIN, MO
koamnewsnow.com

News To Know: pedestrian struck by vehicles, structure fire

PITTSBURG, Kan. – Pittsburg police search for a shooting suspect. The shooting took place in the area of Pittsburg’s Sonic drive-in on the 100 block of West 23rd. Police found a 32-year-old man with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to an extremity. He was listed in stable condition at last report. Click here to read more about this story.
PITTSBURG, KS
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

T-bone crash 7th and Duquesne

DUQUESNE, Mo. — Just before 6 a.m. Tues, Nov 22, 2022 reports of a crash at 7th and Duquesne Road alerted Jasper County E-911. Duenweg Fire, METS ambulance, Duquesne Police responded. Two vehicles had collided in a T-bone crash. It took about 15 minutes to perform a door pop to get the driver out of the passenger car struck t-bone...
JASPER COUNTY, MO
koamnewsnow.com

Local ghost restaurant grabs foodie attention on TikTok

JOPLIN, Mo. – A local ghost restaurant is getting some fun attention on TikTok for its LOADED Baked Potatoes. MacCheesy’s Virtual Brand, Dirty Potato, has enticed even international taste buds. The Joplin-based restaurant puts twists on comfort food. Its physical MacCheesy’s restaurant is located at 2202 S. Range...
JOPLIN, MO
fortscott.biz

Schwalm Family Continues Thanksgiving Meal to the Community

Marjory Schwalm has been preparing a Thanksgiving meal for the community for 27 years. She and her some of her family, about 25 people, show up to help her. Thanksgiving Day all family members help in different ways: some cook, some assemble the foods in take-away containers, some help with the delivery, then there is clean up.
JOPLIN, MO
WIBW

Man perishes in head-on collision after driving wrong way on Kansas highway

CHEROKEE, Kan. (WIBW) - One man has died while another was seriously injured in a head-on collision after a driver was headed the wrong way down a Kansas highway. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 7:50 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 21, emergency crews were called to the area of mile marker 417.9 on U.S. Highway 400 - about 6 miles west of Kansas Highway 7 - with reports of a fatality crash.
WEIR, KS
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Pedestrian struck by two vehicles on Rangeline

JOPLIN, Mo. — About 5:30 p.m. reports of a pedestrian struck on South Rangeline and 7th alerted Jopin E-911 Dispatch. Joplin Police, Joplin Fire, METS ambulance and METRO 1 responded. On scene we learn from Cpl Tim Hudson that am adult male was struck in the southbound lanes of Rangeline, just south of 7th. He tells us the male was...
JOPLIN, MO
kggfradio.com

Shooting Victim Uncooperative with Police

Police respond to a shooting at the Sonic in Pittsburg. Last night at around 9:40pm, Pittsburg Police Officers were dispatched to the 100 block of West 23rd Street for a report of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located a 32-year-old male, who was suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim, who was uncooperative with officers, was transported to an area hospital with a non-life-threatening injury. The victim remains in stable condition at this time.
PITTSBURG, KS
fourstateshomepage.com

Incident turns violent, Carthage Police officer attacked

CARTHAGE, Mo. — A police officer in Carthage is recovering today after an incident turns violent. A 9-1-1 call to the 1100 block of Prospect lead to a concussion and broken nose for a female officer after the suspect head-butted her in the face. Three C.F.D. Officers had responded...
CARTHAGE, MO

