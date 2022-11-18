ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

LeBron James Says Derrick Henry is His Favorite NFL Player

By Zach Koons
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PEdQi_0jFv3Qnq00

The NBA star made the surprising pick while watching the star ballcarrier dismantle the Packers defense on Thursday Night Football.

Over the years, LeBron James has been increasingly open about his football fandom, often times tweeting about his favorite teams or remarkable individual performances. Though the Lakers star has shown that his appreciation for the sport and its players is widespread, he admitted that he does have a favorite star: Titans running back Derrick Henry .

During an alternate Thursday Night Football broadcast on Amazon with other members of his show, The Shop , James lauded Henry’s ability. He explained that the primary reason he has such an affinity for Henry is because of the ballcarrier’s size and strength.

“My favorite player in the NFL, man,” James said, referring to the Titans ballcarrier. “What makes him my favorite player? I mean, for years, they always used to say that running backs that size or that tall couldn’t survive, and obviously Eric Dickerson kind of changed that too. But then came King Henry changed that in a whole other fashion. Not only is he as tall as Eric Dickerson, but he’s also built like a linebacker. He can run between the tackles, outside of tackles, and when he gets on the edge, it’s either gonna be a stiff arm or he gonna run around you.”

Henry provided another stellar performance to add yet another reason for James to speak so highly of him. The 2020 NFL Offensive Player of the Year bashed the Packers defense for 87 yards and touchdown on 28 carries. He also threw a spectacular jump pass for a touchdown in Tennessee’s 27–17 win over Green Bay.

James has made some bold proclamations in the past about his NFL leanings, which included once saying that his favorite player was Carson Wentz . At the time in 2017, the star forward was on the Cavaliers and a publicly-stated Cowboys fan, so clearly things have changed over the years. Earlier this year, he confirmed that he no longer roots for the Cowboys after how the team handled players kneeling during the national anthem, switching his allegiance to the Browns.

Now, King James is throwing his support behind King Henry, at least for the time being.

Watch the Titans with fuboTV. Start your free trial today.

More Extra Mustard:

Daily Cover: Meet Raheem Sterling, In His Element

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Look: 2 Famous Women Have Interest In Tom Brady

Tom Brady is now a single man. The 45-year-old quarterback got divorced from his supermodel wife, Gisele Bundchen, earlier this year. Brady and Bundchen had been married since 2009 and have two kids together, but they called off their marriage after more than a decade of being with each other.
People

Patrick Mahomes' Daughter Shows Off Custom 'Mahomes' Jacket as She Cheers on Dad at Sunday Game

Brittany and Patrick Mahomes — who will welcome a baby boy early next year — have a cheerleader in daughter Sterling Skye, 20 months Brittany Mahomes and Patrick Mahomes have a little sports fan on their hands! The pregnant Kansas City Current co-owner attended the Kansas City Chiefs' away game in San Francisco Sunday with daughter Sterling Skye, 20 months, in tow as they cheered on their favorite quarterback, Patrick Mahomes, ahead of the team's big win. Sharing photos from their game day on Instagram, Brittany showed off her and...
KANSAS CITY, MO
FanSided

Russell Wilson takes petty wristband beef with Seahawks to the next level

Russell Wilson has taken his wristband-inspired beef with Pete Carroll to a whole new level during a Denver Broncos press conference. While in Seattle, Russell Wilson was no stranger to one certain descriptor: corny. Everything from “Mr. Unlimited” to imitating run-throughs came across as a little corny, but it was unapologetically Russ, so it seemed.
SEATTLE, WA
StyleCaster

Tom & Gisele Had an ‘Ironclad Prenup’ Before Their Divorce—Here’s the ‘Major Factor’ That ‘Complicated’ Their Split

Since  they filed for divorce, fans have wondered about Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen’s prenup and how their finances will be divided now that they’ve decided to end their marriage. (Spoiler alert: One makes a lot more than the other.) Tom and Gisele met on a blind date set up by a mutual friend in 2006. “I think the one phone call that changed my life was my friend Ed, who called me one day and he said, ‘I have this girl and I think you should call her,’ ” Tom recalled to WSJ magazine in 2021 about how he was...
MONTANA STATE
Larry Brown Sports

Video emerges of Montrezl Harrell, Thanasis Antetokounmpo confrontation

More content continues to trickle in from Philadelphia’s “Laddergate 2022.”. After the Philadelphia 76ers’ 110-102 victory at home over the Milwaukee Bucks, Sixers big man Montrezl Harrell had a bizarre incident with Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo. The former NBA MVP Antetokounmpo was attempting to get in some postgame work on his free throws, but Harrell emerged and took Antetokounmpo’s basketball away (video here).
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Sports

Report: Odell Beckham Jr. plans to visit Cowboys, Giants

Before the season opener between the Bills and Rams, free-agent receiver Odell Beckham Jr. joked that maybe he’d sign with the winner of the game. As the Giants and Cowboys prepare to play in four days, maybe OBJ will make a similar observation. NFL Media reports that Beckham plans...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

109K+
Followers
43K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy