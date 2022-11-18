ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita County, TX

KFDX and Hamilton Bryan kick off toy drive for the Wichita County Child Welfare Board

By Jaron Spor
Texoma's Homepage
Texoma's Homepage
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mJTMF_0jFv2kTH00

WICHITA FALLS ( KFDX/KJTL ) — It’s the most wonderful time of the year, as Christmas is just around the corner.

To make it even more wonderful, Hamilton Bryan and we here at KFDX are sponsoring a toy drive that benefits the Wichita County Child Welfare Board.

WFPD looking for answers in gun shop burglary

This drive hopes to bring a little holiday cheer to those a little less fortunate, and the hope is to do better than last year.

David Collins with the Wichita County Child Welfare Board said these gifts go a long way.

“This year we’ll have over 350 kids that we’ll provide Christmas for, and we can’t put into words how grateful we are for Hamilton Bryan to be a part of this, a big part of this and the community overall,” Collins said.

Steve Fairchild with Hamilton Bryan said it’s an honor to be a part of something like this.

“Christmas is a joyful time, but some of these kids, they’re displaced and they don’t know where they’re at, and just to have somebody have their back and give them a toy,” Fairchild said. “At Hamilton Bryan, we are just so excited to be a part of that.”

Take a sneak peek into Hospice of Wichita Falls’ new care center

If you would like to help out with this and donate a toy, it’s simple. All you have to do is go to Hamilton Bryan and drop off the gift in the big wooden sleigh until Friday, December 16.

These gifts will be given to kids all the way up to 17 years old, so you can donate gift cards as well.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Texomashomepage.com.

Comments / 0

Related
Texoma's Homepage

Smith’s Gardentown hosts open house, poinsettia tour

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — As the season of giving is among us, Smith’s Gardentown held an open house and poinsettia tour. People gathered to enjoy music from the Wichita Falls Youth Symphony ensemble and get a behind-the-scenes look at the work put into growing plants. Tours walked through the greenhouse, which houses the poinsettias while […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Texoma's Homepage

You might only need $1 M to retire in Wichita Falls

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A $1 million nest egg won’t last you forever in retirement, but how long should it cover expenses in Texoma? A recent analysis suggests that million dollars might be enough for Americans to retire in Wichita Falls. According to a study provided by SmartAsset, a financial advising firm, $1 million lasts […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Falls Festive Rides collects cars, money for WFFD toy drive

Wichita Falls (KFDX/KJTL) — Mistletoes, wreaths, candy canes, and jingle bells are just a few of what many decorate their cars with during the holiday season. The Red River Off-Road Syndicate sponsored this years Falls Festive Rides which supports the Wichita Falls Fire Department Toy Drive which was held just outside Frank and Joe’s off […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Man accused of beating disabled veteran jailed

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A man listed on Texoma’s Most Wanted for beating a disabled veteran is back behind bars this time for violating his probation. Sean Michael Blankenship was arrested on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, after being featured on the Wichita Falls Police Department’s weekly wanted list. Blankenship is charged with Injury to a […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Grandy’s grand opening date delayed

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — After several months of getting the new Grandy’s ready to open, the owners are facing register complications after their soft opening over the weekend. Co-owner Cary Richie said they’re going to have to push back the grand opening date that was originally set for November 21. Richie said it could be […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Red Kettle hit storefronts as Salvation Army kicks off campaign

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Bells are ringing at storefronts as the Red Kettle Campaign rings in. The Salvation Army kicked off its campaign this morning at Market Street and the Angel Tree Campaign. Mayor Stephen Santellan was in attendance, as well as United Family officials and Foundation Automotive. United Supermarket donated $1,000 to Salvation Army’s […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Texoma's Homepage

MSU Burns Fantasy of Lights kicks off 2022 season

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — If you’ve been in Wichita Falls long enough then you know there’s no brighter sign that the holidays are near than the MSU Burns Fantasy of Lights! “It all began in 1974 as the MSU Burns Fantasy of Lights, so we’re embarking on our 49th season but it began long, long […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Marketing style class preps MSU students for future

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Students with the Midwestern State University Promotion Management Class said they’re a bit more prepared for the world of business after giving their final presentations. Promotion management is a marketing-style class sponsored by the Red River Best Chevy Dealers. Steven Posey, a student in the class, said throughout the course, they’ve […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Father sentenced in death of 4-month-old son

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) – A Wichita Falls man is sentenced to prison for the 2017 murder of his four-month-old son, Carson. Sean Richardson waived his right to a jury trial and pleaded guilty in 30th District Court Friday, November 18, 2022. He was sentenced to 16 years in prison and will get credit for 1,726 […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Texoma's Homepage

14K+
Followers
10K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Texoma's local news and weather authority at www.texomashomepage.com

 https://www.texomashomepage.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy