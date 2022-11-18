Read full article on original website
WTAP
Washington county VSO partners with Settlers bank to provide 25 free Thanksgiving meals
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - For the fifth year Washington County VSO partnered with Settlers bank to provide 25 veteran families with Thanksgiving meals. The meals included a whole turkey, a dessert, and other Thanksgiving sides. Settler Bank marketing director, Laura Miller, says helping the community has been in the bank’s...
WTAP
Peoples Bank giving $12 thousand to United Way Alliance of MOV, $5 thousand to Hunger Solutions MOV
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Peoples Bank is looking to give back this holiday season for those less fortunate through the United Way Alliance of the Mid-Ohio Valley and food pantries. Peoples Bank Foundation is providing donations to many charitable organizations that will be helping those suffering from food insecurity. And...
WTAP
Annual Turkey Trot returning for 44th anniversary
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - An annual Thanksgiving tradition is returning. The Parkersburg Turkey Trot is returning for its 44th year. Runners will get the chance to take part in the event this Thanksgiving starting at nine in the morning. The event’s director, Sharon Marks says that this event is expecting...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
West Virginia lists two Mid-Ohio Valley residents among COVID casualties
CHARLESTON — Two residents from Wood and Jackson counties are among the six confirmed COVID-19 coronavirus deaths reported on Monday by the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. The department on Monday reported the deaths of a 72-year-old woman from Jackson County, a 73-year-old man from Wood...
WTAP
Marietta Fire Department stresses importance of cooking safety ahead of busy holiday season
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - With the holidays getting closer by the day the kitchen quickly becomes one of the most occupied rooms in your house. Thanksgiving is a time to spread cheer and be thankful for friends and family but this holiday can quickly turn tragic if you aren’t safe.
WTAP
ODOT brings back their annual ‘Paint the Plow’ campaign
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Ohio Department of Transportation has brought back their annual ‘Paint the Plow’ campaign. 15 different plows were submitted by schools ranging from elementary to high schools. Public Information Officer, Ashley Rittenhouse, says it’s a good way for students to show their talents. “The...
WTAP
Construction on the Marietta River Trail begins
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Construction has started at the Duck Creek trail - also known as the Marietta River Trail. The section of the river trail being worked on opened in late October of 2019 but collapsed in June of 2020 and it’s been closed ever since. It’s an...
WTAP
Obituary: Enoch, Donna “Doni” J. Smith
Donna “Doni” J. Smith Enoch, 76, of Parkersburg, passed away on Friday, November 18, 2022, at Camden Clark Medical Center. She was born November 6, 1946, in Parkersburg, a daughter of Irene J. Caltrider Smith of Parkersburg and the late Donald E. Smith. In her early adult years,...
WTAP
Todd Burge’s Birthday Bash and Benefit Concert returns November 26
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - After a three-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, local musician Todd Burge is back, presenting his Birthday Bash and Benefit Concert at 7:30 p.m. on November 26 at the Parkersburg Arts Center. Doors will open at 6:30 p.m., and partial proceeds will be given to...
WTAP
County Commission 11/21/2022: County Commissioners certify November 8 election results
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - County Commissioners signed the official results for the November 8 election. From the end of the election to today County Clerk, Mark Rhodes, says no changes were made and no one asked for a recount.
WTOV 9
Update on structure fire at Wilson Furniture
Bridgeport, OH — Friday night a large structure fire broke out in Belmont County. Wilson's furniture of Bridgeport has been around for 124 years being a staple in Belmont County. The fire rekindled for part of the evening Saturday but appeared to be quick put out. "It's a sad...
Hundreds in need get supplies for Thanksgiving feasts
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) Bethlehem Apostolic Temple Food Ministries had their 32nd annual Thanksgiving Food Basket Giveaway today. Hundreds of area residents received everything they could need for a perfect Thanksgiving dinner. Families could choose fresh vegetables, canned goods, pies, and even a turkey as people made their way down the assembly line of volunteers and […]
Hunters in 4 WV counties must bring deer to collection stations
Hunters are being reminded by the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources that any deer harvested in Barbour, Jackson, Mason and Upshur counties from Nov. 21-22 should be brought to a biological data collection station.
WTAP
Broadway Avenue Paving from Route 95 to Pike Street to begin Monday
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The City of Parkersburg sent out a news release stating that Broadway Avenue Paving from Route 95 to Pike Street is scheduled to begin starting Monday November 21 and be completed Wednesday November 23. Those dates are set with weather permitting. In the release, the City...
WTAP
Parkersburg South’s Softball team helped some local families get ready for Thanksgiving
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Patriots Softball team delivered food baskets to five families around Parkersburg and Vienna for the second year in a row. The baskets were filled with items the families can use for their Thanksgiving feast. Members of the softball team, Jaiden Vargas and Taylor Lamp, talked...
WTAP
Local law enforcement will get robot technology for SWAT team and a new drone
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - The Washington County Sheriff’s Department got the green light for a grant worth about $165,000. It will go towards robot technology for their SWAT team and a new drone. It’s technology the Washington County Sheriff’s Department staff have had their eyes on for a while,...
WTAP
Structure fire breaks out in Davisville Monday morning
DAVISVILLE, W.Va. (WTAP) - A structure fire occurred at 1230 South Meadville Rd in Davisville Monday morning. The fire started around 10:15 am. The building used to be a steel factory but is currently under construction being turned into office buildings. While construction workers were working on it a fire...
WTAP
Owner of Gift Gallery receives invitation to decorate White House after Governors mansion
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Victoria West, owner of Gift Gallery, recently returned from decorating the Governor’s mansion. West and others were chosen to make a team to complete the Christmas decorations in the mansion. Christmas tree’s, wreaths, lights and more decorations were put together to bring in the Christmas...
connect-bridgeport.com
First Responders Find Man Deceased in Area Wreck
According to the Valley Volunteer Fire Department in Marion County, a man was found dead on Friday, Nov. 18 at 8:20 a.m. after a report of a vehicle accident with entrapment. The call was on Middletown Road and Industrial Park Road. Upon arrival, along with Whitehall Police Department, a single vehicle was found down an 80-foot embankment that was into the creek.
WTAP
Two vehicle crash in Mineral Wells on Elizabeth Pike Street
MINERAL WELLS, W.Va. (WTAP) - A two vehicle crash occurred by the Wesbanco on Elizabeth Pike Street in Mineral Wells. According to 911 Dispatch, the call came in at 6:45 P.M. Saturday evening. Sergeant Ritchie with the Wood County Sheriff’s Department said that a Ford F250 was turning Northbound onto...
