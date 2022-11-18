ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
WTAP

Annual Turkey Trot returning for 44th anniversary

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - An annual Thanksgiving tradition is returning. The Parkersburg Turkey Trot is returning for its 44th year. Runners will get the chance to take part in the event this Thanksgiving starting at nine in the morning. The event’s director, Sharon Marks says that this event is expecting...
PARKERSBURG, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

West Virginia lists two Mid-Ohio Valley residents among COVID casualties

CHARLESTON — Two residents from Wood and Jackson counties are among the six confirmed COVID-19 coronavirus deaths reported on Monday by the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. The department on Monday reported the deaths of a 72-year-old woman from Jackson County, a 73-year-old man from Wood...
WOOD COUNTY, WV
WTAP

ODOT brings back their annual ‘Paint the Plow’ campaign

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Ohio Department of Transportation has brought back their annual ‘Paint the Plow’ campaign. 15 different plows were submitted by schools ranging from elementary to high schools. Public Information Officer, Ashley Rittenhouse, says it’s a good way for students to show their talents. “The...
OHIO COUNTY, WV
WTAP

Construction on the Marietta River Trail begins

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Construction has started at the Duck Creek trail - also known as the Marietta River Trail. The section of the river trail being worked on opened in late October of 2019 but collapsed in June of 2020 and it’s been closed ever since. It’s an...
MARIETTA, OH
WTAP

Obituary: Enoch, Donna “Doni” J. Smith

Donna “Doni” J. Smith Enoch, 76, of Parkersburg, passed away on Friday, November 18, 2022, at Camden Clark Medical Center. She was born November 6, 1946, in Parkersburg, a daughter of Irene J. Caltrider Smith of Parkersburg and the late Donald E. Smith. In her early adult years,...
PARKERSBURG, WV
WTOV 9

Update on structure fire at Wilson Furniture

Bridgeport, OH — Friday night a large structure fire broke out in Belmont County. Wilson's furniture of Bridgeport has been around for 124 years being a staple in Belmont County. The fire rekindled for part of the evening Saturday but appeared to be quick put out. "It's a sad...
BELMONT COUNTY, OH
WTRF- 7News

Hundreds in need get supplies for Thanksgiving feasts

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) Bethlehem Apostolic Temple Food Ministries had their 32nd annual Thanksgiving Food Basket Giveaway today. Hundreds of area residents received everything they could need for a perfect Thanksgiving dinner. Families could choose fresh vegetables, canned goods, pies, and even a turkey as people made their way down the assembly line of volunteers and […]
WHEELING, WV
WTAP

Broadway Avenue Paving from Route 95 to Pike Street to begin Monday

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The City of Parkersburg sent out a news release stating that Broadway Avenue Paving from Route 95 to Pike Street is scheduled to begin starting Monday November 21 and be completed Wednesday November 23. Those dates are set with weather permitting. In the release, the City...
PARKERSBURG, WV
WTAP

Structure fire breaks out in Davisville Monday morning

DAVISVILLE, W.Va. (WTAP) - A structure fire occurred at 1230 South Meadville Rd in Davisville Monday morning. The fire started around 10:15 am. The building used to be a steel factory but is currently under construction being turned into office buildings. While construction workers were working on it a fire...
DAVISVILLE, WV
connect-bridgeport.com

First Responders Find Man Deceased in Area Wreck

According to the Valley Volunteer Fire Department in Marion County, a man was found dead on Friday, Nov. 18 at 8:20 a.m. after a report of a vehicle accident with entrapment. The call was on Middletown Road and Industrial Park Road. Upon arrival, along with Whitehall Police Department, a single vehicle was found down an 80-foot embankment that was into the creek.
MARION COUNTY, WV
WTAP

Two vehicle crash in Mineral Wells on Elizabeth Pike Street

MINERAL WELLS, W.Va. (WTAP) - A two vehicle crash occurred by the Wesbanco on Elizabeth Pike Street in Mineral Wells. According to 911 Dispatch, the call came in at 6:45 P.M. Saturday evening. Sergeant Ritchie with the Wood County Sheriff’s Department said that a Ford F250 was turning Northbound onto...
MINERAL WELLS, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy