FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Antonio Brown’s Latest Twitter Rant Suggests Steelers’ QB1 Kenny Pickett Should Take More Chances into Double Coverage Like Ben Roethlisberger Did
If you’re a fan of the Pittsburgh Steelers , you’re probably wanting the team to do one of two things at this point: 1) Lose out and get a top draft pick in 2023, or 2) Win out for a shot at the AFC North Title and a chance at the playoffs. At 3-7, Mike Tomlin and his team find themselves in unfamiliar territory, unfortunately facing a losing record by season’s end for the first time since 2003. To make a run, a lot will be asked of rookie quarterback, Kenny Pickett, who former Steelers All-Pro wide receiver, Antonio Brown, has some interesting advice for.
Chicago Bears could former Super Bowl winning QB against Jets this weekend
The New York Jets may be starting a new Quarterback when they face the Chicago Bears in Week 12. While the Chicago Bears have seemed to find their Quarterback of the future in Justin Fields, the New York Jets are finding themselves on the fence about their second-year Quarterback in Zach Wilson Jr.
Did Nathaniel Hackett throw Russell Wilson under the bus?
The Denver Broncos made life easier on the Las Vegas Raiders when they threw an incomplete pass on third down late in Sunday’s game, and head coach Nathaniel Hackett seemed to indicate that the mistake was on Russell Wilson. The Broncos were leading 16-13 when they got the ball...
Cowboys’ Micah Parsons Sends Strong Message To Odell Beckham Jr.
The Dallas Cowboys suffered a historic loss in Week 10 on the road against the Green Bay Packers, stalling all of their positive momenta. It was the first time in franchise history that they had lost a game they were leading by 14+ points heading into the fourth quarter. There...
Andy Reid makes funny admission about game-winning play
The Kansas City Chiefs won another dramatic game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday night, and it turns out Andy Reid called on a familiar play to beat them. The Chiefs’ 30-27 win had a lot of similarities to Kansas City’s 34-28 overtime victory in Week 15 of the 2021 season. In fact, Reid admitted that the Chiefs used the same play in both games to score a go-ahead touchdown with Travis Kelce.
Report: Jackson State HC Deion Sanders has had talks with two schools
Deion Sanders appears to have the opportunity to jump to a larger program if he wants it, according to a report. Sanders has been in contact with Colorado and South Florida, according to Carl Reed of 247Sports. Though neither of the programs boasts top-tier status, either would be a step up from Jackson State. Colorado could offer Sanders the level of Power 5 resources he likely would be looking for in a school.
Raiders Fans React To Latest Derek Carr Rumor Thanks To ESPN
Losing often brings out the worst in terms of coverage for a sports team. Right now, the Las Vegas Raiders and their frustrated signal-caller Derek Carr sit at 2-7. It’s far from where this team was during training camp, with sky-high expectations. As a result, much speculation, conjecture, and “rumors” have begun to prop up recently regarding Carr’s future. Most recently, ESPN’s Dan Graziano added fuel to the fire.
Thielen: Getting embarrassed by Dallas 'could be a good thing'
"That'll learn ya," said the father to the boy who peed on the electric fence. Well, the Vikings are the boy and the Dallas Cowboys are their daddy after Sunday's 40-3 learning lesson at U.S. Bank Stadium. But hey, you can't learn to success without first learning how to fail, so getting massacred by 37 points at home is a good thing, right? Let's just go with it...
Lions' rookie Aidan Hutchinson reached unique NFL mark in win over Giants
When the Detroit Lions selected Aidan Hutchinson second overall out of Michigan in April's NFL Draft, they knew they were adding a potential franchise-building piece to their defense. And through his first ten professional games, Hutchinson hasn't disappointed. During the second quarter of Sunday's 31-18 win over the New York...
Former Pro Bowl WR calls Dolphins ‘scariest team in NFL’
While many would give the Kansas City Chiefs or the Philadelphia Eagles the designation as the NFL’s top team, one former Super Bowl champion is arguing that title actually belongs to the Miami Dolphins. On a recent episode of NFL Gameday Morning, two-time Pro Bowl receiver Emmanuel Sanders stated...
Myles Garrett lamenting Browns 'wasting' players' primes?
Cleveland Browns All-Pro pass-rusher Myles Garrett isn't hiding he's displeased this fall. "We have to make sure that we don’t waste the talent that we have in its prime right now," Garrett said while speaking with reporters coming off Sunday's 31-23 loss to the Buffalo Bills, per Scott Petrak of The Chronicle-Telegram and The Medina Gazette. "We have to do our best with it.
Broncos Waiving RB Melvin Gordon
Gordon fumbled again in the loss to the Raiders and just has not played well at all for Denver this season. If not for injuries, it’s possible this might have happened even sooner. As it is, Gordon will have the chance for a fresh start elsewhere, while the Broncos will move ahead with other players on the roster.
Peyton Manning reveals reaction to Colts hiring Jeff Saturday as interim HC
Peyton Manning is among those who didn't expect Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay to replace head coach Frank Reich with Jeff Saturday. While speaking with Chris Bumbaca of USA Today, Manning admitted he was surprised that Saturday was named Reich's temporary replacement on Nov. 7. "I didn’t have any insider...
Dabo Swinney shares where Tennessee went wrong in loss to South Carolina
Tennessee saw its College Football Playoff hopes go up in flames with their shocking loss to South Carolina on Saturday, and one prominent coach thinks he knows what went wrong for the Volunteers. Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney, who is preparing his team to take on South Carolina this weekend,...
CBS stops showing Cowboys-Vikings game on national broadcast due to lopsided score
CBS seemingly had one of the best games of the week with the Dallas Cowboys facing the Minnesota Vikings in Sunday’s late window for Week 11. As it turned out, the game was so lopsided that the network had to pull a move that is utterly embarrassing for one of the teams involved.
ESPN crew takes aim at Kyler Murray’s leadership
Kyler Murray did not play in the Arizona Cardinals’ loss to the San Francisco 49ers on Monday night due to a hamstring injury, but he was still a major topic of conversation during the ESPN broadcast. He probably would have preferred not to be. ESPN’s “Monday Night Countdown” crew...
Cowboys vs. Giants on Thanksgiving: Odds Have a Heavy Favorite
As the Dallas Cowboys readied to go to Minnesota to face the 8-1 Vikings, the oddsmakers made "America's Team'' a two-point favorite. Even after the failure at Green Bay. On the road. Against a winning foe. And the Cowboys won 40-3. Did the oddsmakers know something? Do they know something...
Jets player throws shade at Patriots after loss
The New York Jets lost to the New England Patriots 10-3 on Sunday after the Pats returned a punt for a touchdown at the end of the game. The Patriots entered the game 5-4, while the Jets were 6-3. Apparently, some with the Jets felt they were a vastly superior team to New England.
Titans Make Four Moves, Waive K Josh Lambo
In a corresponding move, the team is also waiving TE Antony Auclair from the practice squad. Lambo, 31, wound up signing on with the Chargers as an undrafted free agent out of Texas A&M back in 2015. He spent just over two years with the Chargers before he was waived at the start of the 2017 season.
