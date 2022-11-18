ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Antonio Brown’s Latest Twitter Rant Suggests Steelers’ QB1 Kenny Pickett Should Take More Chances into Double Coverage Like Ben Roethlisberger Did

If you’re a fan of the Pittsburgh Steelers , you’re probably wanting the team to do one of two things at this point: 1) Lose out and get a top draft pick in 2023, or 2) Win out for a shot at the AFC North Title and a chance at the playoffs. At 3-7, Mike Tomlin and his team find themselves in unfamiliar territory, unfortunately facing a losing record by season’s end for the first time since 2003. To make a run, a lot will be asked of rookie quarterback, Kenny Pickett, who former Steelers All-Pro wide receiver, Antonio Brown, has some interesting advice for.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Did Nathaniel Hackett throw Russell Wilson under the bus?

The Denver Broncos made life easier on the Las Vegas Raiders when they threw an incomplete pass on third down late in Sunday’s game, and head coach Nathaniel Hackett seemed to indicate that the mistake was on Russell Wilson. The Broncos were leading 16-13 when they got the ball...
DENVER, CO
Cowboys’ Micah Parsons Sends Strong Message To Odell Beckham Jr.

The Dallas Cowboys suffered a historic loss in Week 10 on the road against the Green Bay Packers, stalling all of their positive momenta. It was the first time in franchise history that they had lost a game they were leading by 14+ points heading into the fourth quarter. There...
DALLAS, TX
Andy Reid makes funny admission about game-winning play

The Kansas City Chiefs won another dramatic game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday night, and it turns out Andy Reid called on a familiar play to beat them. The Chiefs’ 30-27 win had a lot of similarities to Kansas City’s 34-28 overtime victory in Week 15 of the 2021 season. In fact, Reid admitted that the Chiefs used the same play in both games to score a go-ahead touchdown with Travis Kelce.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Report: Jackson State HC Deion Sanders has had talks with two schools

Deion Sanders appears to have the opportunity to jump to a larger program if he wants it, according to a report. Sanders has been in contact with Colorado and South Florida, according to Carl Reed of 247Sports. Though neither of the programs boasts top-tier status, either would be a step up from Jackson State. Colorado could offer Sanders the level of Power 5 resources he likely would be looking for in a school.
JACKSON, MS
Raiders Fans React To Latest Derek Carr Rumor Thanks To ESPN

Losing often brings out the worst in terms of coverage for a sports team. Right now, the Las Vegas Raiders and their frustrated signal-caller Derek Carr sit at 2-7. It’s far from where this team was during training camp, with sky-high expectations. As a result, much speculation, conjecture, and “rumors” have begun to prop up recently regarding Carr’s future. Most recently, ESPN’s Dan Graziano added fuel to the fire.
Thielen: Getting embarrassed by Dallas 'could be a good thing'

"That'll learn ya," said the father to the boy who peed on the electric fence. Well, the Vikings are the boy and the Dallas Cowboys are their daddy after Sunday's 40-3 learning lesson at U.S. Bank Stadium. But hey, you can't learn to success without first learning how to fail, so getting massacred by 37 points at home is a good thing, right? Let's just go with it...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Former Pro Bowl WR calls Dolphins ‘scariest team in NFL’

While many would give the Kansas City Chiefs or the Philadelphia Eagles the designation as the NFL’s top team, one former Super Bowl champion is arguing that title actually belongs to the Miami Dolphins. On a recent episode of NFL Gameday Morning, two-time Pro Bowl receiver Emmanuel Sanders stated...
MIAMI, FL
Myles Garrett lamenting Browns 'wasting' players' primes?

Cleveland Browns All-Pro pass-rusher Myles Garrett isn't hiding he's displeased this fall. "We have to make sure that we don’t waste the talent that we have in its prime right now," Garrett said while speaking with reporters coming off Sunday's 31-23 loss to the Buffalo Bills, per Scott Petrak of The Chronicle-Telegram and The Medina Gazette. "We have to do our best with it.
CLEVELAND, OH
Broncos Waiving RB Melvin Gordon

Gordon fumbled again in the loss to the Raiders and just has not played well at all for Denver this season. If not for injuries, it’s possible this might have happened even sooner. As it is, Gordon will have the chance for a fresh start elsewhere, while the Broncos will move ahead with other players on the roster.
DENVER, CO
ESPN crew takes aim at Kyler Murray’s leadership

Kyler Murray did not play in the Arizona Cardinals’ loss to the San Francisco 49ers on Monday night due to a hamstring injury, but he was still a major topic of conversation during the ESPN broadcast. He probably would have preferred not to be. ESPN’s “Monday Night Countdown” crew...
Cowboys vs. Giants on Thanksgiving: Odds Have a Heavy Favorite

As the Dallas Cowboys readied to go to Minnesota to face the 8-1 Vikings, the oddsmakers made "America's Team'' a two-point favorite. Even after the failure at Green Bay. On the road. Against a winning foe. And the Cowboys won 40-3. Did the oddsmakers know something? Do they know something...
MINNESOTA STATE
Jets player throws shade at Patriots after loss

The New York Jets lost to the New England Patriots 10-3 on Sunday after the Pats returned a punt for a touchdown at the end of the game. The Patriots entered the game 5-4, while the Jets were 6-3. Apparently, some with the Jets felt they were a vastly superior team to New England.
NEW YORK STATE
Titans Make Four Moves, Waive K Josh Lambo

In a corresponding move, the team is also waiving TE Antony Auclair from the practice squad. Lambo, 31, wound up signing on with the Chargers as an undrafted free agent out of Texas A&M back in 2015. He spent just over two years with the Chargers before he was waived at the start of the 2017 season.
NASHVILLE, TN

