2022 American Music Awards: See All Of The Winners
It’s almost time for the 2022 American Music Awards! Before the show goes down in Los Angeles later tonight, we're already learning who will take home a trophy. On Sunday afternoon, November 20, some of the AMA winners were revealed in categories that won’t be aired during the national broadcast. K-POP artist Mark Tuan joined The Hollywood Reporter’s Tiffany Taylor and Billboard’s Tetris Kelly to announce the winners in 24 categories during a special Twitter and Discord audio livestream ahead of the show. All American Music Award winners are voted entirely by fans. Each nominee is solely based on key fan interactions from radio airplay to touring sales.
Chris Brown Blasts The AMA's For Cancelling His MJ Tribute Performance
Chris Brown took to his Instagram to blast the American Music Awards for allegedly cancelling his upcoming Michael Jackson tribute performance the day before it was scheduled!. Chris Brown posted video sharing rehearsal footage for his scheduled performance writing simply: "U Serious?" He followed up by writing in his comments: "WOULDVE been the ama performance but they cancelled me for reasons unknown."
Britney Spears And Elton John Drop Acoustic "Hold Me Closer"
Elton John and Britney Spears unveiled an acoustic version of their track “Hold Me Closer” this Friday. The superstar pop duo released a music video along with their acoustic track, featuring Olympic Gold Medalist Nathan Chen performing a stunning ice skating routine that he choreographed specifically for the song.
Camila Cabello Makes Surprise Appearance At BLACKPINK Show
Camila Cabello made a surprise appearance at BLACKPINK's recent sold-out show in Los Angeles. The show took place on Saturday, November 19th, at LA's Banc of California Stadium. At a certain point in the show, the former Fifth Harmony member came out to join Jisoo for a performance of the song "Liar" from her 2019 album Romance.
