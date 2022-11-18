Read full article on original website
essexnewsdaily.com
Redwood celebrates Blue Ribbon status with student, staff, former principals
WEST ORANGE, NJ — Redwood Elementary School celebrated its Blue Ribbon status with a special parade for students, staff and former Redwood principals on Nov. 7. The National Blue Ribbon Schools Program is a U.S. Department of Education award program that recognizes exemplary public and nonpublic schools on a yearly basis.
essexnewsdaily.com
Urban artist creates mental health awareness mural at West Orange High School
WEST ORANGE, NJ — New York artist and street muralist Andrea von Bujdoss, aka “Queen Andrea,” has left her mark on West Orange High School with a new mural promoting mental health and self-care awareness. West Orange High School art teacher Nicole Krulik was approached earlier in...
essexnewsdaily.com
JFS launches new older adult case management services
ESSEX COUNTY, NJ — Jewish Family Service of MetroWest NJ older adult case management is a free program that focuses on the unique needs of each person to help older adults adjust to life changes and plan for their futures. This new program is made possible by a donation from Carrie and Jed Nussbaum, of the Short Hills section of Millburn.
essexnewsdaily.com
Presentation on creating a personal photographic project
ESSEX COUNTY, NJ — The Essex Photo Club will meet Thursday, Dec. 1, at 7:30 p.m. via Zoom for a presentation on “Creating a Personal Photographic Photography Project.” The presentation will be made by Arik Gorban, a professional photographer and instructor, who focuses on the creative aspects of the photographic art form. He frequently judges photo contests, exhibits his fine art photography, and conducts photography workshops. The recipient of numerous awards, his website is agphotoworks.com.
essexnewsdaily.com
Bloomfield Fire Department receives certification in pet first aid course
BLOOMFIELD, NJ — Bloomfield pets — as well as their owners — can rest a little easier knowing that all members of the Bloomfield Fire Department have completed a training course and are now certified in pet CPR and first aid, courtesy of public safety organization 120Compressions.
essexnewsdaily.com
Wynona’s House screens documentary on online grooming and exploitation
NEWARK, NJ — The Wynona’s House Child Advocacy Center presented its second event in its 2022 Training and Workshops on Child Maltreatment series, titled “Child Safety in the Dawn of the Metaverse – Are We Ready for This New Frontier?” On Nov. 14 at Montclair State University, Wynona’s House was the first to stream a newly released, award-winning documentary in the tristate area. The film is an investigation into the world of online grooming and exploitation, a present-day reality for one in seven children online.
essexnewsdaily.com
Mountainside Medical Center awarded thrombectomy-capable certification
GLEN RIDGE, NJ — Hackensack Meridian Mountainside Medical Center in Glen Ridge has earned thrombectomy-capable certification from The Joint Commission for the hospital’s stroke program. The mission of The Joint Commission is to improve health care for the public “by evaluating health care organizations and inspiring them to...
essexnewsdaily.com
Nutley HS student-athletes announce collegiate commitments
Jack Ponzoni, University of Lynchburg, in Virgina, lacrosse. Victoria Rutnik, Long Island University, ice hockey. Nadia Nole, Monmouth University, rowing. Emma Kirby, Castleton University, in Vermont, soccer.
essexnewsdaily.com
Belleville unveils new training facility
BELLEVILLE, NJ — In Belleville, athletics are certainly important. That means providing the best facilities and resources for youngsters to achieve their athletic goals. It’s no wonder why coaches and athletes are excited about the new Belleville indoor training facility. A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held on Saturday, Oct....
essexnewsdaily.com
Nutley HS football team has strong finish this season
NUTLEY, NJ — The Nutley High School football team finished the season with a flourish. The Raiders, under first-year head coach Joe Piro, won their final two games, beating Barringer, 42-21, at Newark Schools Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 22, and West Milford, 21-14, at the Park Oval on Thursday, Oct. 27, to finish with a 6-3 record.
essexnewsdaily.com
Glen Ridge HS football team celebrates banner season; players earn SFC divisional honors
GLEN RIDGE, NJ — The Glen Ridge High School football team, under first-year head coach Manj Singh, finished the season with a flourish. The Ridgers won their final three games. They capped the season by winning the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s North Jersey, Group 1 regional invitational tournament championship with a 36-13 win over Hawthorne on Thursday, Nov. 10, at Hurrell Field.
essexnewsdaily.com
A look back at the 1992 Nutley HS state title football season
NUTLEY, NJ — Back in September, prior to kickoff in the season opener between the Nutley High School football team and Bloomfield at Tangorra Field/Park Oval in Nutley, a group of men were standing on the field being introduced to the crowd. One of the men was Rich San...
essexnewsdaily.com
CCC candidates win Glen Ridge elections
GLEN RIDGE, NJ — The results are in and, for the Glen Ridge Board of Education race, voters have chosen the Civic Conference Committee–endorsed slate of incumbents Elisabeth Ginsburg and Heather Yaros-Ramos, with challenger Tricia Akinwande. BOE member Michael de Leeuw did not seek reelection. County Clerk Christopher...
essexnewsdaily.com
Irvington HS football players earn SFC divisional honors
IRVINGTON, NJ — Several Irvington High School football players earned all–Super Essex Conference–Freedom White Division honors this season, as voted by the divisional coaches. First team offense:. Famah Toure, senior wide receiver. Kyshir Desir, senior running back. Tyler Wint, senior lineman. First team defense:. Toure, lineman. Samuel...
essexnewsdaily.com
Seton Hall Prep soccer team kicks up terrific season
WEST ORANGE, NJ — The Seton Hall Prep soccer team recently completed an outstanding season, with a 19-3 record. Head coach Marty Berman, who completed his 37th season, made the following comments following the team’s loss to Christian Brothers Academy, 1-0, in the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s Non-Public A final. “I couldn’t be more proud of these kids. We played a great game against a great opponent. Defensively, we were outstanding, especially our back four of seniors Marcus Brozon, Alex Oladapo, Peter Batanjany, and junior Wil Bauer. With significant help from our midfield, led by seniors Joaquin Niehenke, Luca Chirichiello, and Julian Siljanovski, we shut down an amazing offense.
essexnewsdaily.com
West Orange HS golfer Samantha Galantini signs with Quinnipiac University
WEST ORANGE, NJ — West Orange High School star golfer Samantha Galantini has signed with Quinnipiac University. A ceremony celebrating the signing was held at the high school on Nov. 16 and attended by family, friends, and fellow athletes. “Samantha has impressed me more than many other athletes,” said...
essexnewsdaily.com
Bloomfield HS football team boasts several SFC divisional honorees
BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The Bloomfield High School team enjoyed its best season in several years. The Bengals, under head coach Mike Carter, finished with a 5-5 record, their best season since 2017, when they went 6-5. This season’s Bengals team featured several players, listed below, who earned all–Super Football...
essexnewsdaily.com
Bloomfield HS fall athletes earn SEC honors
BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The following Bloomfield High School fall athletes have earned Super Essex Conference honors:. All-SEC American Division Girls Cross Country First Team- Kaitlyn Adams. Honorable mention- Audrey McLaughlin. All-SEC American Division Boys Boys Cross Country- Honorable mention- Logan Kudla. All-SEC Liberty Division Volleyball First Team- Camille Schiralli....
essexnewsdaily.com
Belleville HS soccer players earn SEC honors
BELLEVILLE, NJ — The Belleville High School boys soccer team, under head coach Gary Polewka, enjoyed a stellar season. The Buccaneers finished with an 11-4-3 record, including a second-place finish in the Super Essex Conference–Colonial Division with a 7-1 record. Barringer finished first among the nine teams with an 8-0 divisional record and 14-4 overall.
essexnewsdaily.com
West Orange HS football team ends historic season
WEST ORANGE, NJ — When the season began, the West Orange High School football team had a mission: to reach its first-ever state sectional championship game and win the title. The Mountaineers accomplished that feat. Though their hopes for a state group championship fell short, head coach Darnell Grant’s...
