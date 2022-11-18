Read full article on original website
WYTV.com
Kids celebrate holiday season at Saint Charles
BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) — Kids spent Sunday at school at Saint Charles and had a blast. Not in the classroom — but kicking off the holiday season with singing, letters to Santa, balloon art and lots of hot chocolate. Santa came for a visit and kids made “food”...
clevelandmagazine.com
Hallmark Christmas Magic Lands in Northeast Ohio this Winter
The Countdown to Christmas experience from Hallmark returns to Sugar Pines Farm. By Gracie Wilson. If you ever wanted to live out the dream of being a character in a Hallmark Christmas movie, this year might be your chance. No, we can’t guarantee that you’re going to meet a handsome...
A holiday tradition: Kraynak’s ‘Christmas Tree Lane’ draws visitors
A holiday tradition for nearly 60 years, Kraynak's "Christmas Tree Lane" draws dozens of families to witness the merry display as the holiday season draws near.
travelinspiredliving.com
Awesome Multi-Generational Family Fun in Hartville Ohio
Disclosure: This post was written in partnership with Ohio. Find It Here. and Experience Hartville. What do you do when you want to get away for the weekend and are traveling with four generations? Read on. I have an idea for you!. My family was recently invited to visit Experience...
WYTV.com
Holiday festivities begin at Southern Park Mall
BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) — Holiday festivities began Saturday morning at the Southern Park Mall in Boardman. It started with a parade welcoming Santa, which began at DeBartolo Commons and ended at his house in center court. There, children visited Santa for the first time this holiday season. Kids can...
Winners announced for 24th Hermitage holiday parade
Over 10,000 people gathered along State Street in Hermitage for the 24th annual Holiday Lights Parade on Saturday.
WYTV.com
Where to get free Thanksgiving meals this year
(WKBN) – There are several places where you can get a free Thanksgiving meal this year. Find a list below:. Meals will be served on Thanksgiving from 1-5 p.m. and 6-7 p.m. The prepared feast will be served at no charge in the dining hall of the Rescue Mission`s Building, located at 1300 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. in Youngstown. No reservations are required.
13 Exciting Concerts to Enjoy the Sounds of the Holiday Season in Northeast Ohio
Sounds of the holiday seasonPhoto by Jens Thekkeveettil on Unsplash. The exhilarating sounds of Christmas fill the air as we begin this magical season. Whether you prefer the classic nostalgic songs or enjoy the energy of more contemporary performances, Northeast Ohio has something for you.
WYTV.com
Food giveaway helps people in Youngstown before Thanksgiving
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Hundreds of Valley residents will have food on the table this Thanksgiving, and it’s all thanks to a giveaway Monday. Monday morning, cars lined up at Glenwood Grounds in Youngstown. They got all the fixings — even a pumpkin pie. Christian non-profits Back...
WYTV.com
Youngstown community gives away hundreds of winter coats
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — The Youngstown community gave away over 600 winter coats and 400 pairs of boots on Saturday. It was all donated by the community, for the community. Coats, boots, hats and gloves were stocked at the old fire station on South and East Boston avenues for anyone in need.
WYTV.com
Inflation pinches Salvation Army efforts
SHARON, Pa. (WKBN) – As the need for food pantries like the one by the Salvation Army in Sharon continues to grow, the organization itself is feeling the pinch. For more than 30 years, workers at the facility as well as volunteers from a local church have hosted a free Thanksgiving dinner for the community. But this year, the event going to cost about 20% more than in the past.
WYTV.com
Turkey trot gives over 60 turkeys to Rescue Mission
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A local nonprofit is helping those in need have a Thanksgiving meal. Tony “Bear” Landis’ fourth annual Turkey Trot took happened Saturday in Youngstown. Landis and several bikers picked up turkeys and fixings at a local grocery store before making their final...
clevelandmagazine.com
The North Pole Adventure Returns to Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railroad
The popular adventure based on The Polar Express is a family favorite. By Gracie Wilson. “All aboard!” yells the voice of Tom Hanks as the train conductor in The Polar Express as pajama-clad kids climb aboard for a cocoa and cookie snack on their way to see Santa. It...
WBNS 10TV Columbus
Lizzo coming to Ohio next year during her tour
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The "Rumors" are true! Grammy and Emmy Award-winning artist Lizzo is coming to Ohio next year. As part of her 17-city tour, Lizzo will make a stop at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland on May 12, 2023. Tickets for "The Special 2our" went on sale Nov. 18.
WYTV.com
What to do with your turkey grease and drippings
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Whether you are frying or roasting, cooking a turkey comes with a lot of grease and drippings. But what are you supposed to do with it?. Never pour it down the drain, or you could end up with clogged pipes or worse. That’s advice from Aqua Water. Instead, pour the warm (never hot) grease into a metal can, wait for it to cool and put it in the trash.
Black bear spotted wandering around Ashtabula County
The Ohio Department of Natural Resources tells FOX 8 there is an active, young black bear wandering around Ashtabula County.
iheart.com
NorthEast Factory Direct to Open North Canton Store Friday
CLEVELAND, OH [2022] Northeast Factory Direct is thrilled to announce the grand opening of its newest location at 8100 Cleveland Avenue NW, North Canton, Ohio 44720 on Friday, November 25th. With current locations in Cleveland, Euclid, Macedonia, and Maple Heights, Northeast Factory Direct is a leading supplier of furniture, mattresses,...
Northeast Ohio snow totals for Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022
CLEVELAND, Ohio — It certainly wasn’t Buffalo-like, but this weekend’s lake-effect snow storm did drop a decent amount of snow on some areas of Northeast Ohio. The lake-effect is fickle, and this time the eastern suburbs of Cleveland recorded the highest amounts. The most recent totals from the National Weather Service show Lyndhurst with 8.5 inches as of 9:17 a.m. Sunday. Richmond Heights had 7.8 inches as of 9:21 a.m.
