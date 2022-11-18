YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Whether you are frying or roasting, cooking a turkey comes with a lot of grease and drippings. But what are you supposed to do with it?. Never pour it down the drain, or you could end up with clogged pipes or worse. That’s advice from Aqua Water. Instead, pour the warm (never hot) grease into a metal can, wait for it to cool and put it in the trash.

YOUNGSTOWN, OH ・ 3 HOURS AGO