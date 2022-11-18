ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marion County, FL

Marion detectives seek man in probe of death of boy, 16, whose body was found in cemetery

By Austin L. Miller, Ocala Star-Banner
Ocala Star-Banner

 4 days ago
Sheriff's deputies are looking for a young man who they think has information concerning the death of a teenage boy.

Detectives have identified the person they want to find as Richard Bryce Vincent, 20.

Law enforcement officials said Vincent may be driving a 1997 Toyota 4Runner that has license plate VD 1KA.

Initial story:Body of shooting victim, 16, found in rural Marion County cemetery. No arrests yet

NW Marion tragedy:One dead, four others, including two kids, hurt in two-vehicle crash

Local tragedy:Motorcycle rider died in crash on Maricamp Road east of Ocala

Authorities believe Vincent could have information relating to the shooting death of Kenneth Lavon Carr Jr., 16.

The vehicle was last seen in the area of West State Road 40 and West County Road 328, deputies said.

Kenneth was found dead at the Campground Cemetery, 8565 NW 130th St., Reddick, by his mother on Nov. 9. The boy, who attended Florida Virtual School in Orlando, was reported missing by mother the day before his body was discovered.

Anyone with any information about the vehicle and/or Vincent can call (352) 732-8181 or Crime Stoppers at (352) 368-STOP (7867.) Reference 22-63 in your tip. Tipsters also can visit www.crimestoppers.com.

Contact Austin L. Miller at austin.miller@starbanner.com

Ocala Star Banner

Ocala Star Banner

