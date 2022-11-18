Read full article on original website
myfox28columbus.com
Franklin County Dog Shelter hosting annual Thanksgiving holiday sleepover
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Franklin County Dog Shelter & Adoption Center will once again be hosting its annual Thanksgiving Holiday Sleepover. This year's event will begin on Tuesday and end on Sunday. The holiday sleepover allows guests to take a shelter dog home for the holiday weekend. The...
WTAP
Local law enforcement will get robot technology for SWAT team and a new drone
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - The Washington County Sheriff’s Department got the green light for a grant worth about $165,000. It will go towards robot technology for their SWAT team and a new drone. It’s technology the Washington County Sheriff’s Department staff have had their eyes on for a while,...
WHIZ
Burr Oak and Dillon State Park Receive Funds
Over $90 million for various natural resource projects is coming to three counties in Ohio including Morgan and Muskingum from the Ohio State Controlling Board. In Morgan County, the Burr Oak Lodge and Conference Center is set to receive $12 million or infrastructure improvements to ensure everything is safe and up to code. Also in Morgan County, Jesse Owens State Park is one of several state parks receiving a sum of $47 million to update the grounds and build a new wash house.
WHIZ
Early Morning House Fire Displaces Two
ZANESVILLE, Oh – A fire displaced two men early this morning. Crews with the Zanesville Fire Department were dispatched to a home at 647 Whipple Street around 5:47 AM. Upon arrival on scene, they found fire in the ceiling, believed to have originated from a wood burner. Firefighters were...
WHIZ
Recycling Fun Will Keep the Fun Going
ZANESVILLE, Ohio – The Muskingum County Library System holds events throughout the year that promote a variety of ideas to better yourself as well as encouraging routines that better the community. Muskingum County Library System Marketing and Community Relations Director Sean Fennell announced an upcoming event that teaches the...
WTAP
Car crashed into telephone pole Saturday morning
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OH. (WTAP) - According to officials, at around 4:35 A.M. Saturday morning, a single vehicle hit a telephone pole on the three thousand block of State Route 339. Dunham Volunteer Fire Chief Ernie Hoschar said a power line was hanging across the road. Because of this, Fire Chief...
WHIZ
Muskingum County Commissioners Discuss Lead Abatement Funding
ZANESVILLE, Oh – Community Development Director Kyle Dunn met with the Muskingum County Commissioners. Together, they discussed the application for lead abatement funding for the area which was submitted this past September. The additional funds would allow for more of the money they already receive through the Community Housing...
Moderating weather during the holiday travel week
The coldest air of the season arrived, after a quick blast of snow Saturday night that left a light coating and some slick spots. Despite a bright, sunny sky, the thermometer only reached 30 degrees in Columbus, 20 degrees below normal. Conditions will remain clear tonight, with readings dipping to near 20 for the start […]
cwcolumbus.com
Dollars & Sense: How to keep the heat in your home this winter
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The colder it gets outside, the higher it costs to heat your home. With heating bills through the roof, here are three simple ways to keep warm using things you might already have. Be a draft dodger!. Cut the leg off an old pair of...
WHIZ
Local Business Giving Out Free Thanksgiving Meals
FRAZEYSBURG, Oh – Thanksgiving is this Thursday and many are heading home to spend Turkey Day with friends or family. However, one local business owner is spending the holiday giving back in a very special way. For the third year, Smitty’s Barbershop in Frazeysburg will be preparing and passing...
Police: 1 hospitalized after vehicle crashes into karate studio in east Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A karate studio in east Columbus was left damaged after a vehicle drove through the building Saturday evening, according to the Columbus Division of Police. Officers said a vehicle crashed into Excel Karate Systems LLC, located beside Joe's Pizza in the 3000 block of East Broad Street, just before 7 p.m.
Grab a holiday photo with Santa at these central Ohio stops
COLUMBUS, Ohio — He's making his list, he's checking it twice and in his off hours? He's stopping by some central Ohio locations to say hello. Visit one of these locations to get your child's picture taken with Santa Claus this holiday season. Along the way, they may meet Mrs. Claus and some helper elves.
Why are flags at half-staff in Ohio?
You will see flags across the state flying at half-staff Monday, but why is that?
Governor DeWine orders flags to be lowered in honor of veteran firefighter killed in hit-and-run
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine has ordered that U.S. and Ohio flags in Cuyahoga County and state buildings in Columbus be lowered in honor of the life and service of the veteran Cleveland firefighter who was killed Saturday night. Cleveland Division of Fire veteran Johnny Tetrick, who...
WTAP
Ohio State Highway Patrol Troopers of the Year announced
SOUTH EAST, OH. (WTAP) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol announced its Troopers of the Year. According to a news release from the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Trooper Dennison was selected at the Gallipolis Post. Trooper Dennison was selected by his peers at the Gallipolis Post because of his enthusiastic...
sciotopost.com
Breaking – Rollover Crash in Circleville
Circleville – At least one person is entrapped in a rollover vehicle inside the city limits of Circleville around 9 pm on Sunday. According to early reports, a two-vehicle crash occurred at the intersection of South Pickaway and Third ave. Reports said that at least one person is trapped inside their vehicle.
WHIZ
Local Real Estate Agent Gives Away Turkeys
ZANESVILLE oh – As you know, the holiday season is just around the corner. Thanksgiving is a time for being thankful and giving to others. A time to stop and give thanks to the people who make a difference in our lives. With turkey day coming up, Jason Fink,...
Ohio man arrested for allegedly stabbing victim after a pool game at a pub
A man in Ohio was arrested after he allegedly stabbed someone after a pool game at a pub. 23-year-old Austin Warford allegedly stabbed someone after a fight happened at Buds Pub in Cambridge on Saturday night. The stabbing allegedly took place in the parking lot. The victim was taken to Southeastern Med for the treatment […]
NBC4 Columbus
Cold but sunny end to the weekend ahead of a warming trend
Thanksgiving: Partly sunny, showers later, high 52. More cold weather is on the way ahead of more seasonal temperatures just in time for Thanksgiving. Snow showers made a brief appearance last night as a cold front moved through. With temperatures falling down to the teens, a dusting of snow is lingering this morning, especially on grassy and cold, elevated surfaces.
