Zanesville, OH

WHIZ

Burr Oak and Dillon State Park Receive Funds

Over $90 million for various natural resource projects is coming to three counties in Ohio including Morgan and Muskingum from the Ohio State Controlling Board. In Morgan County, the Burr Oak Lodge and Conference Center is set to receive $12 million or infrastructure improvements to ensure everything is safe and up to code. Also in Morgan County, Jesse Owens State Park is one of several state parks receiving a sum of $47 million to update the grounds and build a new wash house.
MORGAN COUNTY, OH
WHIZ

Early Morning House Fire Displaces Two

ZANESVILLE, Oh – A fire displaced two men early this morning. Crews with the Zanesville Fire Department were dispatched to a home at 647 Whipple Street around 5:47 AM. Upon arrival on scene, they found fire in the ceiling, believed to have originated from a wood burner. Firefighters were...
ZANESVILLE, OH
WHIZ

Recycling Fun Will Keep the Fun Going

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – The Muskingum County Library System holds events throughout the year that promote a variety of ideas to better yourself as well as encouraging routines that better the community. Muskingum County Library System Marketing and Community Relations Director Sean Fennell announced an upcoming event that teaches the...
MUSKINGUM COUNTY, OH
WTAP

Car crashed into telephone pole Saturday morning

WASHINGTON COUNTY, OH. (WTAP) - According to officials, at around 4:35 A.M. Saturday morning, a single vehicle hit a telephone pole on the three thousand block of State Route 339. Dunham Volunteer Fire Chief Ernie Hoschar said a power line was hanging across the road. Because of this, Fire Chief...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OH
WHIZ

Muskingum County Commissioners Discuss Lead Abatement Funding

ZANESVILLE, Oh – Community Development Director Kyle Dunn met with the Muskingum County Commissioners. Together, they discussed the application for lead abatement funding for the area which was submitted this past September. The additional funds would allow for more of the money they already receive through the Community Housing...
MUSKINGUM COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Moderating weather during the holiday travel week

The coldest air of the season arrived, after a quick blast of snow Saturday night that left a light coating and some slick spots. Despite a bright, sunny sky, the thermometer only reached 30 degrees in Columbus, 20 degrees below normal. Conditions will remain clear tonight, with readings dipping to near 20 for the start […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WHIZ

Local Business Giving Out Free Thanksgiving Meals

FRAZEYSBURG, Oh – Thanksgiving is this Thursday and many are heading home to spend Turkey Day with friends or family. However, one local business owner is spending the holiday giving back in a very special way. For the third year, Smitty’s Barbershop in Frazeysburg will be preparing and passing...
FRAZEYSBURG, OH
10TV

Grab a holiday photo with Santa at these central Ohio stops

COLUMBUS, Ohio — He's making his list, he's checking it twice and in his off hours? He's stopping by some central Ohio locations to say hello. Visit one of these locations to get your child's picture taken with Santa Claus this holiday season. Along the way, they may meet Mrs. Claus and some helper elves.
COLUMBUS, OH
WTAP

Ohio State Highway Patrol Troopers of the Year announced

SOUTH EAST, OH. (WTAP) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol announced its Troopers of the Year. According to a news release from the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Trooper Dennison was selected at the Gallipolis Post. Trooper Dennison was selected by his peers at the Gallipolis Post because of his enthusiastic...
OHIO STATE
sciotopost.com

Breaking – Rollover Crash in Circleville

Circleville – At least one person is entrapped in a rollover vehicle inside the city limits of Circleville around 9 pm on Sunday. According to early reports, a two-vehicle crash occurred at the intersection of South Pickaway and Third ave. Reports said that at least one person is trapped inside their vehicle.
CIRCLEVILLE, OH
WHIZ

Local Real Estate Agent Gives Away Turkeys

ZANESVILLE oh – As you know, the holiday season is just around the corner. Thanksgiving is a time for being thankful and giving to others. A time to stop and give thanks to the people who make a difference in our lives. With turkey day coming up, Jason Fink,...
ZANESVILLE, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Cold but sunny end to the weekend ahead of a warming trend

Thanksgiving: Partly sunny, showers later, high 52. More cold weather is on the way ahead of more seasonal temperatures just in time for Thanksgiving. Snow showers made a brief appearance last night as a cold front moved through. With temperatures falling down to the teens, a dusting of snow is lingering this morning, especially on grassy and cold, elevated surfaces.
COLUMBUS, OH

