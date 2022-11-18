Read full article on original website
4 Great Steakhouses in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Baton Rouge Grocery Stores Selling Thanksgiving DinnerM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
Her Family Believes She Was Set-Up. What Happened To Tameka Anderson?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedBaton Rouge, LA
4 Great Pizza Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Louisiana Mother Of Two Vanished On Her 35th Birthday. Where Is Nahendra Faye Davis?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedBaton Rouge, LA
LSU's Josh Williams has gone from the ultimate underdog to a vital piece of the rushing attack
Running back Josh Williams checked in on left guard Miles Frazier after a hard practice Nov. 15. Frazier, who hadn’t eaten going into the practice, was struggling. Williams had the intuition to sense it. “He came, brought me aside and was like, ‘You good?’ ” Frazier said. “He can...
Jayden Daniels had the flu, redshirts and LSU RBs: 3 takeaways from Brian Kelly
LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels had the flu the week before the Tigers played Arkansas, coach Brian Kelly said, and the illness may have contributed to the subpar way he played that day by affecting his preparation. “I'm not going to give him any excuse as to why he didn't prepare...
Don't look at Texas A&M's record, LSU coach Brian Kelly warns. The Aggies have talent.
Despite Texas A&M's record, and despite the fact that Jimbo Fisher's team has fallen severely short of preseason expectations, LSU coach Brian Kelly said he thinks the Aggies will play well in their last game with a chance to spoil the Tigers’ playoff hopes. “They don't have the wins...
Adam Miller, KJ Williams spark LSU win over Akron in Cayman Islands Classic; Tigers to play for title
The LSU basketball team was trailing by a point and in need of a lift early in the second half of Tuesday's game with Akron in the Cayman Islands Classic. That’s when guard Adam Miller and forward KJ Williams took over the game. They combined for 16 points over...
Film review: Jayden Daniels' big day and other observations from LSU's latest win
After LSU handled UAB in a 41-10 win, coach Brian Kelly talked proudly Saturday night about the team’s mental toughness. He discussed the Tigers’ growth in his first season and how they hold one another accountable, something he told the players in their pregame “mental edge” meeting he later wanted to tell the media.
The LSU women's basketball schedule is not as strong as other ranked teams. Here is why.
Kim Mulkey’s team has put up 544 points in its first five games this season. The No. 12-ranked Tigers have run roughshod over teams that aren't likely to reach the NCAA tournament, such as Bellarmine, Western Carolina and Houston Christian. On Sunday, they blew out Northwestern State 100-45, putting...
Texas A&M is next up for LSU football; here are the basics on the Aggies offense, defense
A quick rundown of LSU's next opponent for the Tigers' regular-season finale at Texas A&M on Saturday night ... KICKOFF: 6 p.m. Saturday, Kyle Field, College Station, Texas. RADIO: WDGL-FM, 98.1 (Baton Rouge); WWL-AM/FM, 870/105.3 (New Orleans); KLWB-FM, 103.7 (Lafayette) SERIES: LSU leads 35-22-3 LAST MEETING: LSU 27, Texas A&M...
Why Brian Kelly isn't concerned about LSU DC Matt House getting poached
Brian Kelly said he isn’t concerned about losing LSU defensive coordinator Matt House because he supports his assistants when they get opportunities to further their careers and thinks House and his family are happy in Baton Rouge. House on Monday was named one of 15 semifinalists for the Broyles...
LSU lands 2024 four-star recruit from New Orleans
Warren Easton High School four-star cornerback Wallace Foster announced his commitment to play at LSU during the LSU vs. UAB game. Foster is the sixth four-star commit in the class of 2024, which now has eight members so far and is No. 3 nationally. He's the No. 4 overall in the state of Louisiana and No. 15 cornerback in the nation, according to 247Sports composite rankings.
Southside hopes to extend 10-game winning streak against perennial power Zachary
ST. MARTINVILLE – Southside High understands it has only been four years that they’ve been playing varsity football. While the Sharks have enjoyed some success during that time, earning postseason berths three of the four seasons, Southside isn’t a household name around the state. And that’s OK...
Former LSU Health chancellor lobbied for scholarships for his family, report finds
While he was chancellor of LSU Health in New Orleans, Larry Hollier violated university policy — and perhaps state ethics laws — by lobbying for special scholarships for his grandchildren and pressuring a program director to admit his grandson’s girlfriend, a recent LSU investigation found. Last year,...
Breaux Bridge defense playing huge role in Cinderella playoff run
During No. 28-seeded Breaux Bridge's run to the Division II non-select quarterfinals, quarterback Kelby Hypolite has grabbed most of the headlines. The junior, who accounted for all five of his team's touchdowns in last week's 33-18 win over No. 12 Iota, has made the offense go with 1,003 yards passing and 1,283 yards rushing with 21 TDs.
Southern is back in control of the SWAC West race, thanks to two unlikely outcomes
Southern now has a second chance to take first place. Losses by Prairie View and Texas Southern on Saturday have reopened the door for the Jaguars to capture the Southwestern Athletic Conference Western Division with a victory in the 49th Bayou Classic next Saturday. To regain a shot at the...
Surging Westgate prepares for a major challenge in the playoffs. 'Neville is Neville.'
NEW IBERIA - Many thought that Westgate High's Class 4A championship run in 2021 was a one-off deal, a team that caught lightning in a bottle and rode it all the way to the title. "There were many who thought that we were a team that was going to go...
ASAP, formerly known as Waitr, says it will lay off 89 workers in Lafayette
ASAP said it plans to lay off 89 employees at its downtown Lafayette offices because of a prolonged drop in business. The food delivery service announced the layoffs in a letter filed with the Louisiana Workforce Commission earlier this month. The workers will be permanently let go on January 10.
Baton Rouge engineering firm to merge with Mississippi engineering firm
Sigma Consulting Group, a civil engineering and surveying company based in Baton Rouge, has merged with Mississippi firm Waggoner Engineering, both agencies have announced. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. A Sigma news release said the company’s leadership team will integrate into Waggoner’s team. Miles Williams, Sigma’s president, will...
He was convicted of stealing a book bag and tennis shoes. Louisiana law got him life in Angola.
A book bag and a pair of tennis shoes snatched from the back of a pickup truck after a Scotlandville High football game earned Joe “Willie” Washington life behind bars with no parole. The 68-year-old former track star and prostate cancer survivor has spent the past decade in...
'We need it': In Plaquemine, many say new bridge across Mississippi River is way overdue
Despite concerns that a new bridge across the Mississippi River will undo the charm of historic Plaquemine, many people there say they're all in for the $3 billion project. Rodney Blanchard, co-owner of Blanchard's Automotive, said he is so eager for Plaquemine to serve as the thruway for traffic entering and leaving the bridge that he hopes the west side exit empties out in front of his business.
DOTD chief again denies any plan to trim I-10 to one lane each way in Baton Rouge
In a formal response, Louisiana transportation chief Shawn Wilson on Tuesday told state Attorney General Jeff Landry that he is mistaken in saying that plans to widen Interstate 10 in Baton Rouge means the roadway will be trimmed to one lane in each direction. "Contrary to your perceived understanding of...
East Feliciana High School Dancing Dolls finish second in Southern Queens Dance Showdown
The East Feliciana High School Dancing Dolls finished in second place Nov. 5 at the Southern Queens Dance Showdown HBCU Edition held at Wilkinson County High School. The team is under the direction of coaches Bianca Rogers and Terenisha Grimes. Members of the Dancing Dolls include Brittany Maryland, Mar’Kayla Armstead,...
