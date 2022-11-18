ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
theadvocate.com

LSU lands 2024 four-star recruit from New Orleans

Warren Easton High School four-star cornerback Wallace Foster announced his commitment to play at LSU during the LSU vs. UAB game. Foster is the sixth four-star commit in the class of 2024, which now has eight members so far and is No. 3 nationally. He's the No. 4 overall in the state of Louisiana and No. 15 cornerback in the nation, according to 247Sports composite rankings.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
theadvocate.com

Breaux Bridge defense playing huge role in Cinderella playoff run

During No. 28-seeded Breaux Bridge's run to the Division II non-select quarterfinals, quarterback Kelby Hypolite has grabbed most of the headlines. The junior, who accounted for all five of his team's touchdowns in last week's 33-18 win over No. 12 Iota, has made the offense go with 1,003 yards passing and 1,283 yards rushing with 21 TDs.
BREAUX BRIDGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Baton Rouge engineering firm to merge with Mississippi engineering firm

Sigma Consulting Group, a civil engineering and surveying company based in Baton Rouge, has merged with Mississippi firm Waggoner Engineering, both agencies have announced. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. A Sigma news release said the company’s leadership team will integrate into Waggoner’s team. Miles Williams, Sigma’s president, will...
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

'We need it': In Plaquemine, many say new bridge across Mississippi River is way overdue

Despite concerns that a new bridge across the Mississippi River will undo the charm of historic Plaquemine, many people there say they're all in for the $3 billion project. Rodney Blanchard, co-owner of Blanchard's Automotive, said he is so eager for Plaquemine to serve as the thruway for traffic entering and leaving the bridge that he hopes the west side exit empties out in front of his business.
PLAQUEMINE, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy