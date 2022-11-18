ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

5 arrested for alleged armed robbery, carjacking in Tulsa

By K. Querry-Thompson/KFOR
KFOR
KFOR
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UzWgg_0jFv1Bsb00

TULSA, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities say five men are in custody following a set-up for an armed robbery.

Around 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 17, officers with the Tulsa Police Department responded to an armed robbery report near 31st and 129th E. Ave.

The victim told investigators that he spent the day with a friend, Norian. At some point, Norian said he wanted to stop by a friend’s house.

Edmond man gets an unexpected surprise intruder

When they arrived, the victim said four men approached him. One of the men pointed a gun at him, stole his wallet, phone, and car keys.

That’s when the victim says he realized he had been set up by Norian.

Norian Carr and the men jumped into the victim’s vehicle and left him.

Officials say the victim was able to track his vehicle and Tulsa officers quickly responded. They spotted the car and attempted to pull the group over.

However, investigators say Carr lost control and crashed into a fence and a tree.

Dozens arrested in Oklahoma City ‘street takeover’ crackdown

All five suspects were taken into custody, and police recovered six guns from the vehicle.

Police arrested Cordell Patrick, Norian Carr, and Darrin Horn were arrested on charges including possession of a stolen vehicle, robbery with a firearm, obstruction, possession of a firearm, and conspiracy to commit a felony.

The other two suspects, who were identified as Xavier Hunter and Edward McElwee, were taken to the hospital for injuries sustained in the crash. Officials say they will be arrested when they recover.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KFOR.com Oklahoma City.

Comments / 7

Gary Garrett
3d ago

Like the ol' saying goes "show no mercy,expect no mercy" when you're standing in front of the judge.And hopefully the judge will make an example of these young derelicts.And give them the maximum sentence allowed....

Reply
5
AP_001641.98334e96cb5749c6bcca72eea524a5e1.1603
3d ago

Why do criminals not have to make restitution ? Work hard and people can just Destroy it with no consequences

Reply
7
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
news9.com

Tulsa Man Sentenced To 1 Year In Jail For Driving Under The Influence With Baby In The Car

TULSA, Okla. - A man is sentenced to one year in the Tulsa County Jail after pleading guilty to driving under the influence of marijuana without a driver's license. Tulsa Police pulled over Ja'von Mitchell back in January for a traffic violation and saw the entire passenger compartment was filled with smoke. The arrest report also said Mitchell's 7-month-old son was in an infant carrier in the backseat. Police say Mitchell did not have a medical marijuana card.
TULSA, OK
KRMG

TPD: Tulsa woman arrested for DUI after causing accident with her children in the car

TULSA, Okla. — Police said a Tulsa woman was arrested on Tuesday, Nov. 15, after she caused an accident near 26th and South Lewis. Annalee Cromer was driving northbound when she hit another northbound vehicle and went off the road, striking a railing. She had her two children, aged seven and eight, in the car with her, according to the Tulsa Police Department (TPD).
TULSA, OK
1600kush.com

Four arrested at Cushing house on meth charges

(Stillwater, Okla.) — Three men and a woman were arrested on felony methamphetamine charges after Payne County Sheriff’s Investigator Brandon Myers served a search warrant at a Cushing house in the 1100 block of E. 5th Street, with assistance from sheriff’s deputies and Cushing police. David Alexander...
CUSHING, OK
KOKI FOX 23

49-year-old Tulsa man dead after semi-truck accident near Tahlequah

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Okla. — A 49-year-old Tulsa man died after a semi-truck accident about two miles west of Tahlequah on Monday morning, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP). OHP said the accident took place around 10:20 a.m. on US-62 at 490 Road, about 2 miles west of Tahlequah,...
TAHLEQUAH, OK
KOCO

Man arrested after stabbing that left woman dead in Sapulpa

SAPULPA, Okla. — A man has been arrested after a stabbing that left a woman dead in Sapulpa. On Saturday, police were called to a home where there had been a stabbing. When police arrived, they found the female victim already dead. The suspect at the time was nowhere...
SAPULPA, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Local man remembers girlfriend who died in Jenks crash

JENKS, Okla. — The boyfriend of a Sapulpa woman who died after driving off the Creek Turnpike and crashing into Jenks home is paying tribute to her and said he doesn’t know how the crash happened. Drew Stanley had been dating 29 year old Mckenzie Gee for about...
JENKS, OK
news9.com

Tulsa Police And Residents See More Panhandlers Around The City

If you feel you have seen more panhandlers than usual around Tulsa, you are not alone. Tulsa police said the department is getting more calls about people asking for money, and some News On 6 viewers want to know why they are seeing people claiming to be refugees panhandling around town.
TULSA, OK
news9.com

Firefighters Investigating What Caused Fire At Tulsa Home

A huge house fire in South Tulsa sent heavy black smoke into the air that could be seen for miles Monday afternoon. More than two dozen firefighters were called to the scene and even they struggled to reach parts of the unusually large fire. News On 6's Emory Bryan was...
TULSA, OK
KFOR

KFOR

43K+
Followers
17K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Oklahoma's KFOR News Channel 4 covering news and weather in central Oklahoma Looking Out 4 You.

 https://kfor.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy