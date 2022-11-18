Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This All-You-Can-Eat Buffet in Georgia is a Must-VisitJoe MertensMarietta, GA
7 Italian Restaurants In Atlanta Perfect For Special OccasionsJodian MarieAtlanta, GA
Officer responds to call, buys clothes instead of giving citationAmy ChristieAtlanta, GA
This Atlanta billionaire is giving 95% of his fortune awayAsh JurbergAtlanta, GA
A new section of Atlanta BeltLine is now open, connecting historic neighborhoods togetherSheeraz QurbanAtlanta, GA
Related
tarheelblog.com
UNC vs. NC State: X-Factor
It’s been three halves of football since Antoine Green has played a snap for the Tar Heels. With a potential Heisman candidate in Drake Maye, Biletnikoff award semi-finalist Josh Downs, as well as a bunch of tight ends that have become a lot more involved in the offense, you’d think the loss of Green wouldn’t mean much. Unfortunately it has, and now how healthy he is on Friday becomes the X-factor for what to expect against the Wolfpack.
tarheelblog.com
UNC vs. Georgia Tech: Winners, Losers, Honorable Mentions
The benefit of letting things sit and not writing this post immediately after a game is that you have a chance to cool down and look at things objectively. Usually that means things aren’t as bad as you want to make them, or as good. You let the emotions simmer and you make sure you don’t say something horrid about a bunch of 18-22 year olds who let their bodies get beat up for your entertainment.
tarheelblog.com
UNC Football: Tar Heels surrender 21 unanswered points in loss to Georgia Tech
Much of this season has felt like UNC flirting with disaster on the football field. Despite being 9-1 to this point, they have only managed to get there by snatching victory from the jaws of defeat multiple times. It felt inevitable that luck would run out eventually. The attempt at a bend-don’t-break defense worked well enough to come away winners in nine games this. Unfortunately, the defense broke in a pretty significant way against Georgia Tech, and it resulted in a loss for the Tar Heels.
tarheelblog.com
UNC vs. James Madison: Three Things Learned
After Tuesday’s rough outing against Gardner-Webb, the first inklings of real concern started to permeate throughout about Carolina basketball. The win wasn’t inspiring, Hubert Davis talked a lot of yellow flags, and the team coming in Chapel Hill on Sunday had been an offensive juggernaut — albeit against pretty weak competition. The team just seemed to lack...something...from the squad that had the amazing run at the end of last season.
tarheelblog.com
UNC Basketball vs. James Madison: Player of the Game - Armando Bacot
Carolina’s sluggish start has frustrated fans eager for the type of dominance shown last March. Brady Manek’s departure and replacement by Pete Nance isn’t a like-for-like swap, and the Tar Heels are learning to account for each other on the floor. Armando Bacot, blessed with post operating room thanks to Manek’s range and quick trigger, now finds himself slightly more crowded. It has affected his rebounding numbers.
tarheelblog.com
UNC field hockey defeat Northwestern to win 10th national championship
For the 10th time in program history and the fourth time in the last five years, North Carolina Tar Heels field hockey are national champions!. UNC emerged victorious with a 2-1 win after a battle against Northwestern that quite literally went down to the final minute. With just more than a minute left in the game, Erin Matson added another feat to her already incredible career and slotted home a go-ahead goal. The Tar Heels managed to hold out from there and sealed the title.
tarheelblog.com
UNC vs. James Madison: How to Watch
Has everyone had time to wash the bad taste of last night’s football game out of your mouths? No? Alright, me neither. Still, Carolina Basketball will face off against James Madison in just a few hours in hopes of improving their record to 4-0. If you haven’t checked out my three to watch article yet, I will save you some time and tell you that this is a very early trap game that the Heels could lose if they do not take the Dukes seriously. But surely that won’t be an issue, right?
tarheelblog.com
RJ Davis and Armando Bacot shine in UNC’s 80-64 win over James Madison
For those of you who were hoping for the Tar Heels to play an entire 40 minutes of quality of basketball, this was the closest they have gotten to that so far this season. The Heels came out of the gate firing on all cylinders against James Madison behind excellent performances from Armando Bacot and RJ Davis, and ultimately they left the Dean Dome with an 80-64 win to improve their record to 4-0.
Comments / 0