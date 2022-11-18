Has everyone had time to wash the bad taste of last night’s football game out of your mouths? No? Alright, me neither. Still, Carolina Basketball will face off against James Madison in just a few hours in hopes of improving their record to 4-0. If you haven’t checked out my three to watch article yet, I will save you some time and tell you that this is a very early trap game that the Heels could lose if they do not take the Dukes seriously. But surely that won’t be an issue, right?

CHAPEL HILL, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO