3 Great Pizza Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
A Sick Alabama Nurse Goes to American Family Care, Gets Swab Test & Falls Asleep Waiting on Results; No One Wakes Her UpZack LoveForestdale, AL
Community Nutcracker Returns to Stage December 2-4P3 StrategiesBirmingham, AL
4 Great Seafood Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
51-Year-Old Man with Asperger's Syndrome Receives a Blessing from Brother and Sister in Birmingham in a Touching StoryZack LoveBirmingham, AL
Alabama Uses Big Night From Three to Remain Undefeated
No. 18 Alabama extended its undefeated streak to four with a dominant 104-62 win over the Jacksonville State Gamecocks on Friday night. Both teams started out relatively well from three-point range, with the Crimson Tide going 12-of-22 in the first half while the Gamecocks went 7-of-14. The gap created by the number of three-pointers made in the half was lessened by Jacksonville State hitting more free throws than Alabama, resulting in the Tide only leading 51-39 at half.
Tuscaloosa Legend Gives Turkeys Back To Hometown Ahead Of Thanksgiving
Thanksgiving is just around the corner and many of us are enjoying a slower week as the holiday approaches. It's a holiday of remembrance and gathering with family and friends enjoying food and fellowship. However, it isn't always easy getting that food on the table. In walks Tuscaloosa-native and MLB superstar Tim Anderson.
Shelby Reporter
Restaurant scores for October
The following food scores were issued from Shelby County from Oct. 1-31: -Donut Joes; 3199 Lee Street, Pelham; 10/19/22; 76. -The Spice Library LLC Bayleaf Mode; 5426 Highway 280 Suite 13, Hoover; 10/28/22; 83. -BP Shop/Sneaky Petes; 9200 Highway 17, Maylene; 10/19/22; 84. -Panjwani and Son LLC dba Exxon; 5373...
wvtm13.com
Rain likely across central Alabama the end of the week and weekend
The cold spell comes to an end, and a rainy, stormy weather pattern sets in for the days ahead. Check the video forecast for the latest. Monday morning’s low temperatures in the 10s and 20s marked the cold spell’s final freeze in Birmingham: five-straight nights of subfreezing temperatures in November for the first time since 1995.
Scarbinsky: Auburn’s joyride likely ends in Tuscaloosa. But the Tigers’ next coach will have a hard act to follow.
Now that you mention it, you’re probably right about all of it. Carnell Williams almost certainly celebrated his last win as the Auburn head football coach Saturday. Western Kentucky was not the most formidable opponent, and Tyson Helton did not make the strongest case in his in-state audition to be the next UAB head coach.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Alabama vs. Auburn: The 10 things every fan should know about the Iron Bowl
What’s the one thing every fan should know most about the Iron Bowl?. Well, that’s a loaded question, because there are about 1,000 right answers. Alabama vs. Auburn, arguably the best rivalry in college football and among the best in all of sports, is a rich minefield of traditions and rituals bridging 2 fanatical fan bases in 1 football-mad state.
What Saban said about the Iron Bowl, Cadillac Williams, suspended CB
It’s Iron Bowl week in Alabama and Nick Saban’s here to discuss Saturday’s visit from Auburn. They’ll kick off at 2:30 p.m. CT in Bryant-Denny Stadium in the renewal of the rivalry. Here’s a quick rundown of his thoughts with the full video above. --...
Bham Now
Legion Field turns 95: Take a look inside Birmingham’s historic stadium [PHOTOS]
95 years ago, the inaugural game at Legion Field was played on November 19, 1927 between Birmingham-Southern College and Howard College (now Samford University). Even though there were no formal celebrations for “The Old Gray Lady” this weekend — she is about to receive the best birthday present a nearly century old stadium can get.
ESPN Computer Predicts Alabama vs. Auburn Winner
For the first time in what seems like decades, the stakes of the Iron Bowl between Alabama and Auburn are pretty low. That doesn't mean the two teams won't be raring for a fight though. With losses against Tennessee and LSU this season, Alabama have been eliminated from SEC title...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Khalifa Keith, elite RB out of Alabama, announces new SEC commitment
Khalifa Keith, a 2023 Parker High School running back out of Birmingham, Alabama, has committed to Tennessee after previously de-committing from Kentucky. Keith, a 3-star rusher, should only help continue to power the way for a Vols offense that has been practically unstoppable all season long and looks to continue to be a force under head coach Josh Heupel.
Take a Look at the Cheapest Homes in Tuscaloosa County Alabama
I love the fact that I have family and friends that are into multiple streams of income. Some of which involve flipping homes. Some have scored big or failed miserably but it’s all a risk. And I'm proud of them for taking those risks. If you are looking for...
wbrc.com
WBRC FOX6 News welcomes meteorologist Tonia Michele to the First Alert Weather Team
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - WBRC FOX6 News, the Gray Television station serving Central Alabama, announced today that Tonia Michele will join the WBRC FOX6 News team as a Meteorologist starting November 26, 2022. Tonia was born in Virginia and raised in Georgia before moving to Mississippi to attend Mississippi State...
Shelby Reporter
Sheriff’s reports for Oct. 29 through Nov. 4
The following are uniform incident and offense reports from the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office from Oct. 29-Nov. 4:. -Open house party when not allowed to continue from the 0 block of Sullivan Drive, Chelsea. -Attempting to elude, driving while suspended from an unnamed location. -Miscellaneous incident from the 10000...
Nick Saban's Comment After Alabama Win Is Going Viral
On Saturday afternoon, the Alabama Crimson Tide took care of business against Austin Peay. Nick Saban's squad shut down the opposing offense, completing the shutout while allowing the Governors to rack up just over 200 yards of offense. Alabama, meanwhile, totaled over 500 yards of offense en route to the 34-0 win.
Clanton Advertiser
Cakes N’ Candy sees sweet success
Cakes N’ Candy has provided rave worthy desserts to Chilton County and the Southeast for the decades. The original location opened in 1988 across the street from the current Highway 31 location in Clanton. “All I wanted to be able to do was to sell to the people in...
Nick Saban Wasn't Thrilled With Reporter's Question Today
Add another one to the highlight reel for Nick Saban. Speaking at a recent media session, the Alabama head coach was asked for a vague update on the team's injuries going into next week's regular season finale. A very hydrated Saban let the reporter know in no uncertain terms that...
Bham Now
Now the News: Magic City Classic to stay at Legion Field through 2026, Shelby County opens 750-acre park + more
Happy Monday, Birmingham! Thanksgiving is so close you can almost smell the delicious food. Let’s get this week started right by catching you up with the buzziest happenings in The Magic City, including the Birmingham Council approving an agreement to keep the Magic City Classic at Legion Field, a 750-acre park now open in Shelby County, new openings and more.
This Is The Best Cheeseburger In Alabama
Love Food compiled a list of the best cheeseburgers in every US state. Here's the top choice for Alabama.
wvtm13.com
Alabama Power CEO announces retirement
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Alabama Power President and CEO Mark Crosswhite announced his retirement today. He plans on stepping aside at the end of 2022. “It has been an honor working for a company that for more than a century has been dedicated to serving communities across Alabama," Crosswhite said in a news release Monday. "As I approach my 60th birthday, though, I have come to realize it is time for me to spend more time with my family,"
wbrc.com
New traffic calming program in Calera
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - New tonight Calera city leaders have a new program to improve roadway safety in your neighborhood, and it involves speed bumps. If you notice safety issues in your neighborhood like speeding or no sidewalks, then a citizen group or homeowners association can make a request with the city for a traffic calming device.
