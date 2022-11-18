ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pelham, AL

Tide 100.9 FM

Alabama Uses Big Night From Three to Remain Undefeated

No. 18 Alabama extended its undefeated streak to four with a dominant 104-62 win over the Jacksonville State Gamecocks on Friday night. Both teams started out relatively well from three-point range, with the Crimson Tide going 12-of-22 in the first half while the Gamecocks went 7-of-14. The gap created by the number of three-pointers made in the half was lessened by Jacksonville State hitting more free throws than Alabama, resulting in the Tide only leading 51-39 at half.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Shelby Reporter

Restaurant scores for October

The following food scores were issued from Shelby County from Oct. 1-31: -Donut Joes; 3199 Lee Street, Pelham; 10/19/22; 76. -The Spice Library LLC Bayleaf Mode; 5426 Highway 280 Suite 13, Hoover; 10/28/22; 83. -BP Shop/Sneaky Petes; 9200 Highway 17, Maylene; 10/19/22; 84. -Panjwani and Son LLC dba Exxon; 5373...
SHELBY COUNTY, AL
wvtm13.com

Rain likely across central Alabama the end of the week and weekend

The cold spell comes to an end, and a rainy, stormy weather pattern sets in for the days ahead. Check the video forecast for the latest. Monday morning’s low temperatures in the 10s and 20s marked the cold spell’s final freeze in Birmingham: five-straight nights of subfreezing temperatures in November for the first time since 1995.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Alabama vs. Auburn: The 10 things every fan should know about the Iron Bowl

What’s the one thing every fan should know most about the Iron Bowl?. Well, that’s a loaded question, because there are about 1,000 right answers. Alabama vs. Auburn, arguably the best rivalry in college football and among the best in all of sports, is a rich minefield of traditions and rituals bridging 2 fanatical fan bases in 1 football-mad state.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Spun

ESPN Computer Predicts Alabama vs. Auburn Winner

For the first time in what seems like decades, the stakes of the Iron Bowl between Alabama and Auburn are pretty low. That doesn't mean the two teams won't be raring for a fight though. With losses against Tennessee and LSU this season, Alabama have been eliminated from SEC title...
AUBURN, AL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Khalifa Keith, elite RB out of Alabama, announces new SEC commitment

Khalifa Keith, a 2023 Parker High School running back out of Birmingham, Alabama, has committed to Tennessee after previously de-committing from Kentucky. Keith, a 3-star rusher, should only help continue to power the way for a Vols offense that has been practically unstoppable all season long and looks to continue to be a force under head coach Josh Heupel.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Shelby Reporter

Sheriff’s reports for Oct. 29 through Nov. 4

The following are uniform incident and offense reports from the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office from Oct. 29-Nov. 4:. -Open house party when not allowed to continue from the 0 block of Sullivan Drive, Chelsea. -Attempting to elude, driving while suspended from an unnamed location. -Miscellaneous incident from the 10000...
SHELBY COUNTY, AL
The Spun

Nick Saban's Comment After Alabama Win Is Going Viral

On Saturday afternoon, the Alabama Crimson Tide took care of business against Austin Peay. Nick Saban's squad shut down the opposing offense, completing the shutout while allowing the Governors to rack up just over 200 yards of offense. Alabama, meanwhile, totaled over 500 yards of offense en route to the 34-0 win.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Clanton Advertiser

Cakes N’ Candy sees sweet success

Cakes N’ Candy has provided rave worthy desserts to Chilton County and the Southeast for the decades. The original location opened in 1988 across the street from the current Highway 31 location in Clanton. “All I wanted to be able to do was to sell to the people in...
CHILTON COUNTY, AL
Bham Now

Now the News: Magic City Classic to stay at Legion Field through 2026, Shelby County opens 750-acre park + more

Happy Monday, Birmingham! Thanksgiving is so close you can almost smell the delicious food. Let’s get this week started right by catching you up with the buzziest happenings in The Magic City, including the Birmingham Council approving an agreement to keep the Magic City Classic at Legion Field, a 750-acre park now open in Shelby County, new openings and more.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

Alabama Power CEO announces retirement

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Alabama Power President and CEO Mark Crosswhite announced his retirement today. He plans on stepping aside at the end of 2022. “It has been an honor working for a company that for more than a century has been dedicated to serving communities across Alabama," Crosswhite said in a news release Monday. "As I approach my 60th birthday, though, I have come to realize it is time for me to spend more time with my family,"
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

New traffic calming program in Calera

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - New tonight Calera city leaders have a new program to improve roadway safety in your neighborhood, and it involves speed bumps. If you notice safety issues in your neighborhood like speeding or no sidewalks, then a citizen group or homeowners association can make a request with the city for a traffic calming device.
CALERA, AL

