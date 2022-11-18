Read full article on original website
The revolutionary origins of Adams, Massachusetts
This Massachusetts town has a famous namesake. Adams Massachusetts was named after revolutionary hero Samuel Adams.
No-cut Period For Pittsfield Roadways In Effect Nov. 28
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The city of Pittsfield's Department of Public Services and Utilities is establishing a "no-cut" period on all city roadways beginning Nov. 28 and continuing through March 13, 2023. During this period, new excavations for non-emergency situations on city roadways will not be allowed. Additionally, no plates...
89 South in Pittsfield Offers Community Events
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The Residences at 89 South is offering community programming for all ages. "We invite some people from the local community outside of our walls so that we can kind of include and provide education to our local community," Social Services Director Patti Janchuk said. Since 1888,...
Pittsfield Tree Lighting Returns In-Person
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Ho, ho, ho! The city's annual tree lighting ceremony will be in person for the first time in two years on Dec. 2. It will include musical performances, a visit from Santa and Mrs. Clause on a firetruck, and of course —holiday cheer. "Really excited...
CHP Names Chief Medical Officer for Countywide Healthcare Network
GREAT BARRINGTON, Mass. — Andrew Beckwith, M.D., has been named chief medical officer (CMO) at Community Health Programs. Beckwith, who is an obstetrician-gynecologist at CHP Barrington OB/GYN, will continue seeing patients while overseeing the CHP medical staff throughout Berkshire County. "Dr. Beckwith has served as the interim CMO at...
Regional Initiative Prioritizing Support for BIPOC Community
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Berkshire Funding Focus has established a priority to support BIPOC-owned or led businesses, organizations, and institutions, as well as those businesses, organizations, and institutions that provide significant services to Black, indigenous, and people of color (BIPOC) communities. To address this priority, BFF, a regional initiative which...
Westfield brush fire in the area of Scenic Road
Firefighters in Westfield have been working to put out a brush fire early Tuesday morning.
Thanksgiving Angels Feeds Nearly 2,000 County Families
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Nearly 1,800 families' tables will be set with a turkey and all of the fixings on Thursday thanks to the Thanksgiving Angels. The program, now in its 15th year, addresses food insecurity by providing a meal kit to those in need so that everyone can enjoy a holiday feast.
Missing Westfield man found dead in Westfield River after weekend search
WESTFIELD — Westfield police confirmed Monday afternoon that 32-year-old Robert Tesini had been found dead in the Westfield River after his disappearance Friday prompted a weekend search. Little additional information was available, said Police Chief Lawrence Valliere, who could only confirm that Tesini’s remains had been found in the...
BCC Stay Active and Independent for Life Classes To Return
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — After Berkshire Community College's first Stay Active and Independent for Life (SAIL) program was held last spring, the College's Physical Therapist Assistant (PTA) Program decided to offer it again this semester. The free series of classes, designed for people 65 and older interested in feeling better...
Governor Baker Pardons Cheshire Man
BOSTON. — Governor Charlie Baker announced pardons for six individuals including Michael Biagini of Cheshire. Biagini, age 74, sought pardons for several convictions from the 1960s and 1970s so that he could reapply for a license to carry a firearm. He previously had held a license for several decades until a statutory change disqualified him.
Off-duty Vermont deputy involved in Saratoga shooting
Saratoga Springs mayor Ron Kim and commissioner of public safety James Montagino held a press conference at 1:30 p.m. on Sunday afternoon, in regard to a shooting that took place on broadway at 3:03 a.m. Sunday morning.
4 Great Burger Places in Massachusetts
If you live in Massachusetts and you also happen to eat burgers from time to time, then your are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, so keep on reading. Below I have put together a list of four amazing burger spots in Massachusetts that are known for serving incredibly tasty burgers, made with fresh ingredients only so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
Secret Sun Tanning Salon Opens in Adams
ADAMS, Mass. — Secret Sun Tanning Salon has opened at 96 Summer St., giving residents the opportunity to get tanned year-round. Inside the salon are three new tanning beds, which include one lay-down bed and two standing units, as well as several options for lotions and other skin-related products. Salon manager Emily Durant explained that the machines are adjustable, allowing users to change the intensity based on their skin complexion and sensitivity.
North Berkshire Neighborlies Recognize Good Works in the Community
NORTH ADAMS, Mass. — More than 130 groups and individuals were recognized on Wednesday night for there good works in the community. They ranged from volunteering at the Adams Visitors Center, to providing free legal advice to seniors, to offering baked goods and warm welcomes, to providing social and emotional support to new parents, to cultivating butterfly gardens, to helping neighbors with chores and to keeping the community and schools safe.
Williamstown Planners Hones Manufactured Home, Frontage, Multi-Family Bylaws
WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. — The Planning Board this month reached a consensus in principle on three bylaw amendments it wants to start promoting this winter. But the board still needs advice from town counsel before moving forward on one of the three. A couple of the proposals have ties to...
Westfield Police still searching for Robert Tesini
Information about where Tesini was last seen has been updated by Westfield Police who are still looking for him.
New Parents Invited to Bring Infants to Clark
WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. — On Friday, Dec. 2, at 10:15 am, the Clark Art Institute hosts a tour of the permanent collection galleries for new parents. The event is free. Participants will meet at the Clark's main Admissions desk. New parents and caregivers are invited to bring their infants into...
Pittsfield Council Talks Snow Removal During First Snowfall
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The City Council took up various agenda items related to snow removal on Tuesday while flurries fell for the first time this season. Councilors voted to update to the city's snow and ice removal process to increase compliance, designated a private way for plowing, and received a breakdown of fiscal 2022 and 2023 winter expenditures.
WOW: The Safest College in Massachusetts is the 2nd Safest in America
I look back fondly at my college days. I attended two Massachusetts schools including Berkshire Community College (BCC) in Pittsfield for my first two years and then attended Westfield State University (then Westfield State College) where I received my B.A. in Mass Communications. Both colleges are excellent Massachusetts colleges in my opinion.
