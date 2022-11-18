ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsfield, MA

No-cut Period For Pittsfield Roadways In Effect Nov. 28

PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The city of Pittsfield's Department of Public Services and Utilities is establishing a "no-cut" period on all city roadways beginning Nov. 28 and continuing through March 13, 2023. During this period, new excavations for non-emergency situations on city roadways will not be allowed. Additionally, no plates...
PITTSFIELD, MA
89 South in Pittsfield Offers Community Events

PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The Residences at 89 South is offering community programming for all ages. "We invite some people from the local community outside of our walls so that we can kind of include and provide education to our local community," Social Services Director Patti Janchuk said. Since 1888,...
PITTSFIELD, MA
Pittsfield Tree Lighting Returns In-Person

PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Ho, ho, ho! The city's annual tree lighting ceremony will be in person for the first time in two years on Dec. 2. It will include musical performances, a visit from Santa and Mrs. Clause on a firetruck, and of course —holiday cheer. "Really excited...
PITTSFIELD, MA
CHP Names Chief Medical Officer for Countywide Healthcare Network

GREAT BARRINGTON, Mass. — Andrew Beckwith, M.D., has been named chief medical officer (CMO) at Community Health Programs. Beckwith, who is an obstetrician-gynecologist at CHP Barrington OB/GYN, will continue seeing patients while overseeing the CHP medical staff throughout Berkshire County. "Dr. Beckwith has served as the interim CMO at...
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
Regional Initiative Prioritizing Support for BIPOC Community

PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Berkshire Funding Focus has established a priority to support BIPOC-owned or led businesses, organizations, and institutions, as well as those businesses, organizations, and institutions that provide significant services to Black, indigenous, and people of color (BIPOC) communities. To address this priority, BFF, a regional initiative which...
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
Thanksgiving Angels Feeds Nearly 2,000 County Families

PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Nearly 1,800 families' tables will be set with a turkey and all of the fixings on Thursday thanks to the Thanksgiving Angels. The program, now in its 15th year, addresses food insecurity by providing a meal kit to those in need so that everyone can enjoy a holiday feast.
PITTSFIELD, MA
BCC Stay Active and Independent for Life Classes To Return

PITTSFIELD, Mass. — After Berkshire Community College's first Stay Active and Independent for Life (SAIL) program was held last spring, the College's Physical Therapist Assistant (PTA) Program decided to offer it again this semester. The free series of classes, designed for people 65 and older interested in feeling better...
PITTSFIELD, MA
Governor Baker Pardons Cheshire Man

BOSTON. — Governor Charlie Baker announced pardons for six individuals including Michael Biagini of Cheshire. Biagini, age 74, sought pardons for several convictions from the 1960s and 1970s so that he could reapply for a license to carry a firearm. He previously had held a license for several decades until a statutory change disqualified him.
CHESHIRE, MA
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Massachusetts

If you live in Massachusetts and you also happen to eat burgers from time to time, then your are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, so keep on reading. Below I have put together a list of four amazing burger spots in Massachusetts that are known for serving incredibly tasty burgers, made with fresh ingredients only so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Secret Sun Tanning Salon Opens in Adams

ADAMS, Mass. — Secret Sun Tanning Salon has opened at 96 Summer St., giving residents the opportunity to get tanned year-round. Inside the salon are three new tanning beds, which include one lay-down bed and two standing units, as well as several options for lotions and other skin-related products. Salon manager Emily Durant explained that the machines are adjustable, allowing users to change the intensity based on their skin complexion and sensitivity.
ADAMS, MA
North Berkshire Neighborlies Recognize Good Works in the Community

NORTH ADAMS, Mass. — More than 130 groups and individuals were recognized on Wednesday night for there good works in the community. They ranged from volunteering at the Adams Visitors Center, to providing free legal advice to seniors, to offering baked goods and warm welcomes, to providing social and emotional support to new parents, to cultivating butterfly gardens, to helping neighbors with chores and to keeping the community and schools safe.
NORTH ADAMS, MA
New Parents Invited to Bring Infants to Clark

WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. — On Friday, Dec. 2, at 10:15 am, the Clark Art Institute hosts a tour of the permanent collection galleries for new parents. The event is free. Participants will meet at the Clark's main Admissions desk. New parents and caregivers are invited to bring their infants into...
WILLIAMSTOWN, MA
Pittsfield Council Talks Snow Removal During First Snowfall

PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The City Council took up various agenda items related to snow removal on Tuesday while flurries fell for the first time this season. Councilors voted to update to the city's snow and ice removal process to increase compliance, designated a private way for plowing, and received a breakdown of fiscal 2022 and 2023 winter expenditures.
PITTSFIELD, MA
WOW: The Safest College in Massachusetts is the 2nd Safest in America

I look back fondly at my college days. I attended two Massachusetts schools including Berkshire Community College (BCC) in Pittsfield for my first two years and then attended Westfield State University (then Westfield State College) where I received my B.A. in Mass Communications. Both colleges are excellent Massachusetts colleges in my opinion.
PITTSFIELD, MA

