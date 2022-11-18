ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrisburg, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
abc27.com

Hometown Hero: Chambersburg Chamber of Commerce

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Monday, Nov. 21’s, hometown heroes helped raise scholarship money throughout 2022. The Chambersburg School District Foundation was recently given a check for $1,400 from the local Chamber of Commerce. Over the summer, the chamber held its 18th annual “Tim and Susan Cook Memorial Run.”...
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
abc27.com

Lancaster City announces holiday event schedule

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — The City of Lancaster released its lineup of holiday events on Monday, Nov. 21. The schedule will kick off with the Mayor’s Tree Lighting on Friday, Nov. 25. Get the latest Pennsylvania politics and election news with Your Local Election HQ. The rest of...
LANCASTER, PA
WGAL

Water Street Mission gives out Thanksgiving dinner boxes

LANCASTER, Pa. — The Water Street Mission gave out Thanksgiving dinner boxes so families in the Lancaster community will have a good holiday meal. Hundreds of people who signed up picked up their boxes at the Outreach Center in Lancaster on Monday morning. The boxes were filled with turkeys...
LANCASTER, PA
abc27.com

Harrisburg burger restaurant celebrates 40 years of business

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — One of the most popular burger spots in the Midstate is celebrating its 40th birthday today. The Jackson House, in its historic building just steps from the Pennsylvania capitol, turned 40 years old on Monday, Nov. 21, 2022. Dave Kegris, the owner of the Jackson...
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27.com

Midstate communities start celebrating the holidays

(WHTM) — The holidays has started in a couple of Midstate communities this Saturday. The 46th Annual Lebanon County Holiday Parade was held on Saturday. It featured festive floats, giant balloons, and even an appearance by Santa Claus himself. abc27’s Alicia Richards and Valerie Pritchett both were emcees for...
LEBANON COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Furever Home fundraiser event to help local shelter

Furever Home Adoption Center held its 8th annual holiday shopping fair Saturday in Lancaster County. The event helps raise money for the organization. Which helps animals find their forever home. “It helps bring a lot of funding that we need, to cover medical costs, operational costs at the shelter, cat...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Harrisburg Holiday Parade

The streets of Harrisburg will be lined with holiday cheer this Saturday during the Harrisburg Holiday Parade. This year’s theme is “Very Vibrant Holiday” attendees will enjoy colorful balloons, floats, and can enjoy a mug of hot chocolate at Strawberry Square after. Get all the details on this year’s parade and how to attend.
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27.com

Indoor adventure park coming to Dauphin County

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A new indoor adventure park for children and adults, called Urban Air, will soon be opening a new location in Harrisburg. The indoor amusement park will have many attractions that are designed to keep kids active, all while keeping the fun inside. Urban Air offers opportunities to host birthday parties, field trips, team building events, group events and more, according to their website.
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27 News

November, December holiday parades in the Midstate

PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — With November comes the arrival of the winter holiday season and the holiday parades that go with it. Here’s a list of holiday parades happening around the Midstate in 2022. Camp Hill Camp Hill Borough will hold its Parade of Lights for Toys for Tots through Siebert Park on December 1-3 from […]
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27.com

rabbittransit not operating on Thanksgiving in Harrisburg, surrounding areas

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – rabbittransit will not operate any service on Thursday, November 24, in observance of the Thanksgiving holiday. All administrative offices will be closed including Adams, Columbia, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Harrisburg City, Montour, Northumberland, Perry, Snyder, Union and York. All service will resume at its regularly scheduled...
HARRISBURG, PA
FOX 43

Students and Marines have a shopping spree for Toys for Tots

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Ollie's Bargain Outlet in Dauphin County partnered with United States Marines Toys for Tots to help out kids in need. Ollie's opened its doors a little earlier Friday morning for the local elementary students...for a toy shopping spree. Each student received $1,000 and partnered with...
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Christmas season event returns to historic Lancaster County location

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — The Historic Rock Ford foundation announced on Nov. 18, 2022, that they will be bringing back their traditional ‘Yuletide’ tour event at the Historic Rock Ford house in Lancaster. It has been about three years since the Historic Rock Ford foundation has been...
LANCASTER, PA
blackchronicle.com

Boom! Watch this before frying your turkey

HARRISBURG, Pennsylvania (KFOR/Storyful) – A home fireplace would possibly put a slight damper on your Thanksgiving festivities. Firefighters throughout the nation reply to turkey fry fires yearly, and need you to see simply how briskly a fried turkey can flip into an enormous fireball. “Don’t fry inside a home...
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27.com

New Chipotle opens in Cumberland County

CAMP HILL, Pa. (WHTM) — A new Chipotle Mexican Grill is having its official grand opening Tuesday. The new Chipotle is located at 1120 Carlisle Rd., Camp Hill, right next to the Shoppes at Cedar Cliff in Lower Allen Township. According to General Manager (G.M.), of the new Chipotle...
CAMP HILL, PA
abc27.com

Uber to give $10 ride vouchers for Thanksgiving

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Police Departments across Lancaster County are promoting the “Decide to Ride” initiative this Thanksgiving. “Decide to Ride” helps to prevent driving under the influence during a holiday. Anheuser-Busch, MADD, and Uber are partnering to give $10 Uber vouchers to riders in...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
newstalkwsba.com

Christmas Magic – A Festival of Lights at Rocky Ridge County Park

We are proud to partner with York County Parks to present the 39th edition of Christmas Magic!. Stroll through our festive half-mile, ADA accessible, woodland trail filled with numerous sparkling Christmas lights and holiday scenes. The event runs November 25 – December 30 at Rocky Ridge County Park, an only closed on December 24, 25, and 31. For weather cancellations, check the website.
YORK COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Harrisburg building with store, mechanic, apartments catches fire

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A fire started in a garage in Harrisburg at 16th and Walnut streets at approximately 9:45 p.m. on Monday, but it was quickly extinguished by fire crews, according to the Harrisburg Fire Bureau. The building, a two-story combined occupancy structure, included a corner store, mechanic...
HARRISBURG, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy