Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Plain Talk on Town's PodcastGregory VellnerBucks County, PA
Shooting Of Teen May Not Have Been A Random ActStill UnsolvedLebanon, PA
Another Dollar General Store Closes Its DoorsBryan DijkhuizenCumberland County, PA
Lottery ticket worth $1 million sold at Pennsylvania convenience storeKristen WaltersPennsylvania State
It’s National Fast Food Day: 3 Places in Pennsylvania Offering Awesome Fast FoodMelissa FrostHarrisburg, PA
Related
abc27.com
Hometown Hero: Chambersburg Chamber of Commerce
CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Monday, Nov. 21’s, hometown heroes helped raise scholarship money throughout 2022. The Chambersburg School District Foundation was recently given a check for $1,400 from the local Chamber of Commerce. Over the summer, the chamber held its 18th annual “Tim and Susan Cook Memorial Run.”...
abc27.com
Lancaster City announces holiday event schedule
LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — The City of Lancaster released its lineup of holiday events on Monday, Nov. 21. The schedule will kick off with the Mayor’s Tree Lighting on Friday, Nov. 25. Get the latest Pennsylvania politics and election news with Your Local Election HQ. The rest of...
WGAL
Water Street Mission gives out Thanksgiving dinner boxes
LANCASTER, Pa. — The Water Street Mission gave out Thanksgiving dinner boxes so families in the Lancaster community will have a good holiday meal. Hundreds of people who signed up picked up their boxes at the Outreach Center in Lancaster on Monday morning. The boxes were filled with turkeys...
abc27.com
Harrisburg burger restaurant celebrates 40 years of business
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — One of the most popular burger spots in the Midstate is celebrating its 40th birthday today. The Jackson House, in its historic building just steps from the Pennsylvania capitol, turned 40 years old on Monday, Nov. 21, 2022. Dave Kegris, the owner of the Jackson...
abc27.com
Midstate communities start celebrating the holidays
(WHTM) — The holidays has started in a couple of Midstate communities this Saturday. The 46th Annual Lebanon County Holiday Parade was held on Saturday. It featured festive floats, giant balloons, and even an appearance by Santa Claus himself. abc27’s Alicia Richards and Valerie Pritchett both were emcees for...
abc27.com
Midstate Markers: The Great Grangers’ Interstate Picnic Exhibition
MONROE TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Along Williams Grove Road in Monroe Township, Cumberland County, is a state historical marker commemorating an event that had a 42-year run and was one of the biggest agricultural fairs in the country – the Great Grangers’ Interstate Picnic Exhibition. The term...
WGAL
Furever Home fundraiser event to help local shelter
Furever Home Adoption Center held its 8th annual holiday shopping fair Saturday in Lancaster County. The event helps raise money for the organization. Which helps animals find their forever home. “It helps bring a lot of funding that we need, to cover medical costs, operational costs at the shelter, cat...
abc27.com
Harrisburg Holiday Parade
The streets of Harrisburg will be lined with holiday cheer this Saturday during the Harrisburg Holiday Parade. This year’s theme is “Very Vibrant Holiday” attendees will enjoy colorful balloons, floats, and can enjoy a mug of hot chocolate at Strawberry Square after. Get all the details on this year’s parade and how to attend.
A list of central Pa. organizations serving Thanksgiving meals
YORK, Pa. — As Thanksgiving approaches, many community organizations across Central Pennsylvania are stepping up with plans to help those in need enjoy a holiday meal. Here's a list of some of the organizations providing meals on and around Thanksgiving Day. Distribution dates are in bold. CUMBERLAND COUNTY. Carlisle.
abc27.com
Indoor adventure park coming to Dauphin County
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A new indoor adventure park for children and adults, called Urban Air, will soon be opening a new location in Harrisburg. The indoor amusement park will have many attractions that are designed to keep kids active, all while keeping the fun inside. Urban Air offers opportunities to host birthday parties, field trips, team building events, group events and more, according to their website.
November, December holiday parades in the Midstate
PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — With November comes the arrival of the winter holiday season and the holiday parades that go with it. Here’s a list of holiday parades happening around the Midstate in 2022. Camp Hill Camp Hill Borough will hold its Parade of Lights for Toys for Tots through Siebert Park on December 1-3 from […]
Harrisburg Holiday Parade draws thousands despite cold temperatures
Thousand packed North 2nd Street in downtown Harrisburg to watch the annual Holiday Parade. The nearly two-hour parade started on City Island and stretched from Market St., up North 2nd to North St. and then south on Front St. Temperatures dipped into the 30s but blue skies prevailed with many...
abc27.com
rabbittransit not operating on Thanksgiving in Harrisburg, surrounding areas
YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – rabbittransit will not operate any service on Thursday, November 24, in observance of the Thanksgiving holiday. All administrative offices will be closed including Adams, Columbia, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Harrisburg City, Montour, Northumberland, Perry, Snyder, Union and York. All service will resume at its regularly scheduled...
Students and Marines have a shopping spree for Toys for Tots
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Ollie's Bargain Outlet in Dauphin County partnered with United States Marines Toys for Tots to help out kids in need. Ollie's opened its doors a little earlier Friday morning for the local elementary students...for a toy shopping spree. Each student received $1,000 and partnered with...
abc27.com
Christmas season event returns to historic Lancaster County location
LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — The Historic Rock Ford foundation announced on Nov. 18, 2022, that they will be bringing back their traditional ‘Yuletide’ tour event at the Historic Rock Ford house in Lancaster. It has been about three years since the Historic Rock Ford foundation has been...
blackchronicle.com
Boom! Watch this before frying your turkey
HARRISBURG, Pennsylvania (KFOR/Storyful) – A home fireplace would possibly put a slight damper on your Thanksgiving festivities. Firefighters throughout the nation reply to turkey fry fires yearly, and need you to see simply how briskly a fried turkey can flip into an enormous fireball. “Don’t fry inside a home...
abc27.com
New Chipotle opens in Cumberland County
CAMP HILL, Pa. (WHTM) — A new Chipotle Mexican Grill is having its official grand opening Tuesday. The new Chipotle is located at 1120 Carlisle Rd., Camp Hill, right next to the Shoppes at Cedar Cliff in Lower Allen Township. According to General Manager (G.M.), of the new Chipotle...
abc27.com
Uber to give $10 ride vouchers for Thanksgiving
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Police Departments across Lancaster County are promoting the “Decide to Ride” initiative this Thanksgiving. “Decide to Ride” helps to prevent driving under the influence during a holiday. Anheuser-Busch, MADD, and Uber are partnering to give $10 Uber vouchers to riders in...
newstalkwsba.com
Christmas Magic – A Festival of Lights at Rocky Ridge County Park
We are proud to partner with York County Parks to present the 39th edition of Christmas Magic!. Stroll through our festive half-mile, ADA accessible, woodland trail filled with numerous sparkling Christmas lights and holiday scenes. The event runs November 25 – December 30 at Rocky Ridge County Park, an only closed on December 24, 25, and 31. For weather cancellations, check the website.
abc27.com
Harrisburg building with store, mechanic, apartments catches fire
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A fire started in a garage in Harrisburg at 16th and Walnut streets at approximately 9:45 p.m. on Monday, but it was quickly extinguished by fire crews, according to the Harrisburg Fire Bureau. The building, a two-story combined occupancy structure, included a corner store, mechanic...
Comments / 0