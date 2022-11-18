Michelin-starred chef serving hot dogs at Sparkman Wharf, La Sétima Club debuts in Ybor City, and more Tampa Bay foodie news
Openings
La Sétima Club This new natural wine bar and plant-based kitchen will finally open its doors on Wednesday, Nov. 23 after many months of permit and pandemic-related delays. The roughly 1,200 square-foot lounge at 1724 N Nebraska Ave. is a highly-stylized meld of mid-century adornments, salvaged art and antique lamps. After next week’s debut, La Sétima Club will offer a rotating menu of natural wines— from pét-nats ("pétillant naturel" if you’re French, “naturally sparkling” for the Americans) to chillable reds and orange wines. A curated, all-vegan menu will surely complement La Sétima’s spread of natty wines, local craft beers and different N/A options—and will consist of shareable small plates like boiled peanuts and boudin balls. After next week’s soft opening, Ybor City’s newest natty wine bar will be tentatively open from 5 p.m.-midnight Wednesday-Sunday, and closed Mondays and Tuesdays. 1724 N Nebraska Ave.,Ybor City. lasetimaclub.com
Bin 6 South Located inside of a former house at 330 6th St. S is St. Pete’s newest (and perhaps smallest) eatery and wine cellar. The intimate tasting bar and wine cellar Bin 6 South soft opened in downtown St. Pete yesterday, Wednesday Nov. 16. The roughly 330 square-foot space offers one six-person table, a six-person tasting bar and an intimate, seasonal menu and wine cellar to match. A quick scroll through Bin 6 South’s gallery shows extravagant and colorful small plates from chefs Freddie Gentile and David Canady, who both have experience working in Michelin-starred restaurants. Its rotating, seasonal menu will change often, always complimenting its exclusive selection of wine and sake. Seating at this intimate restaurant's tasting bar is first come first serve from 11:30 a.m.-10 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. During lunch hours—which are 11:30 a.m.- 3:30 p.m. those same days— its common table is also first come first serve. But after 3:30 p.m., reservations for its six-person common table are required. 330 6th St. S, St. Petersburg . bin6south.com
JoDog Craft Hot Dogs JoDog —a brand new concept from NYC-based Michelin-starred Chef Joe Isidori and Millennium Restaurant Group—opened yesterday, Thursday, Nov. 17, and features elegant and unique twists on the hot dog. Far from simple ballpark wieners and Home Depot parking lot carts, this new quick-service concept will dish out “chef-inspired riffs on one of America’s most iconic food items,” according to a press release. Customers can expect globally-inspired glizzies like JoDog's Carolina Slaw dog, the spicy Mexico City dog, New York City-style chili cheese dog, Joe’s Famous Kimchee Dog, and the "Hello Tokyo"—complete with kewpie mayo, furikake and crispy garlic. Its extensive hot dog-forward menu will be paired with waffle and spicy loaded fries, in addition to beverages like beer, sake bombs and signature cocktails. JoDog Craft Hot Dogs is Isidori's second Tampa concept, as his Mexican restaurant JoToro debuted at Sparkman Wharf about two years ago. 615 Channelside Dr., Tampa. sparkmanwharf.com
Blackbrick After months of waiting to find out what concept would replace the old Pop N' Sons diner, modern Chinese restaurant Blackbrick is finally open at 4812 N Dale Mabry Hwy. The Raymond James Stadium-adjacent restaurant was originally slated to open on Tuesday, Oct. 25, but hurricane Ian delayed its debut until Tuesday, Nov. 15. There are several categories on Blackbrick’s menu, which range from noodle dishes to soup dumplings, chilled and hot appetizers, wok fried rice, dim sum dumplings, large cuts and plant based—which include vegan dishes like Yu Xiang eggplant and Sichuan cauliflower. And for those who prefer a fork and knife over chopsticks, there’s even a section with Americanized classics like General Tso’s alligator, crispy honey chicken and sweet and sour pork. 4812 N Dale Mabry Hwy., Tampa. halesblackbrick.com
Coming Soon
Tampa’s Flatbread & Butter Tampeños will soon get a taste of a downtown St. Pete favorite. The Tampa Bay Times reported that Flatbread and Butter’s second cafe will soon open on the bottom of the Ave Tampa Riverwalk apartments, right across from downtown Tampa’s Riverwalk & Straz Center. Located at 160 W Tyler St., Flatbread and Butter’s new cafe is slated to open by early 2023, and will feature a one-of-a-kind 3D printed coffee bar from Palm City company Printed Patio. The cafe and brunch spot is known for its variety of espresso drinks and matcha lattes, in addition to a small menu of burritos, loaded toasts, yogurt bowls, breakfast sandwiches, pizzas, and of course, flatbreads. According to the cafe's Facebook, owner Jesse Muire signed Flatbread's Tampa lease sometime in 2020 and had originally slated to open by the beginning of this year. 160 W Tyler St., Tampa. flatbreadandbutter.com
Davis Islands’ Duckweed Grocery Duckweed Urban Market is expanding across Tampa, and opening a new location on Davis Islands. This health-conscious corner store chain will debut a new outpost on the corner of Biscayne Avenue and E Davis Boulevard, across the street from 7-Eleven. The market said that this location will be the first gas station-Duckweed crossover, featuring not only groceries, snacks and drinks, but petrol for your gas guzzler. This new location will feature wine and liquor as well, according to an employee at Duckweed's Westshore location. Duckweed already has locations in downtown Tampa, Tampa's Channel District, NOHO Square and Westshore, all featuring healthy vegan and keto inclusive food and drink items, including Farmacy Vegan Kitchen grab-and-go items. duckweedgrocery.com
Events
Chismis & Co.'s kamayan It's finally time to roll that big ole' banana leaf back out. For the first time since 2019, the owners and chefs of Chismis & Co. will host their all-you-can-eat Filipino kamayan feast—a large family-style meal eaten with your hands. This rendition takes place at downtown St. Pete's Scott Andrew Fischer Design Studio (stylized as "SAFDS") on Saturday, Dec. 3 from 6 p.m.-9 p.m. In addition to a variety of traditional Filipino eats, the event will feature a live DJ, a welcoming cocktail, a cash bar, as well as a few sweet treats after the meal. This kamayan's $95 ticket can be purchased on eventbrite.com, and comes with a complimentary drink in addition to the all-you-can-eat Pinoy spread. The meal starts with a few cocktails and appetizers, like lumpia, crispy pork bites and tangy sinigang broth as a palette cleanser. Main dishes include whole fried snapper, deep fried pork belly or lechon kawali, aromatic braised chicken thighs, and kare kare, a a peanut-based curry with tender short ribs. These main proteins will be accompanied by a wide spread of sides of roasted squash, garlic rice, braided green beans, savory eggplant frittata and salted duck eggs. 2635 Fairfield Ave. S, St. Petersburg. chismisandco.com/kamayan
[event-1] ICYMI
30 Tampa Bay restaurants open for dine-in or takeout for Thanksgiving So, you don’t feel like cooking—and that’s perfectly fine. But maybe you have some out-of-town relatives that you need to impress with Tampa Bay’s waterfront views, or you’re just looking for a casual dinner at a dive bar. Here are 30 different restaurants, hotels, bars and nonprofits offering dine-in on turkey day or take-out Thanksgiving feasts this year—and please don’t forget to tip. Just a few of these local eateries include Mazarro's, Willa's, Columbia, the Don Cesar, The Fenway Hotel, Black Radish Vegan Grocer and Flor Fina.
'Miracle' and 'Sippin Santa' holiday pop-up bars return Miracle Cocktails, a company that focuses on Christmas-themed pop-ups in bars all over the world, recently announced plans to host three events across Tampa Bay. According to a press release, "Miracle on Main" is headed to Strandhill Public, located at 309 W Palm Ave. in Tampa Heights, beginning Monday, Nov. 21. And, across the Bay in St. Pete, "Miracle at Mezzo" is coming to Intermezzo Coffee & Cocktails, located at 1111 Central Ave. beginning Friday, Nov 25. Intermezzo will also host its annual ugly sweater party on Saturday, Dec. 4. Both events feature themed cocktail bars, and will also transform the bars into a "holiday oasis with over the top kitschy, festive décor." Some of the drinks include a "Christmapolitan," a "Christmas Carol Barrel," and a "Jingle Balls Nog." The St. Pete and Tampa pop-ups will run until New Year's Eve. Over in Dunedin, the "Sippin' Santa" holiday pop-up is headed to The Honu Restaurant and Tiki Bar, located at 516 Grant St., from Wednesday, Nov. 23-New Year's Eve. miraclepopup.com
