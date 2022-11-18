ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

wcsx.com

VIDEO: WKRP Thanksgiving Turkey Drop

Every year we say we want to do our own turkey drop, but then we remember what happened at WKRP in Cincinnati. Turkeys can only fly short distances. Happy Thanks……………giving. From…………W……….C………S………X!
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Norfolk Southern could buy Cincinnati-owned railroad

CINCINNATI — There is an air of mystery tonight about a proposed Cincinnati railroad sale. The big money deal looked like it could be finalized this afternoon, but that was before a special meeting of the Southern Railway Board of Trustees was inexplicably canceled. As posted on its website,...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Lakota superintendent passes psychological exam after investigation

CINCINNATI (CINCINNATI ENQUIRER) - Lakota Local Schools superintendent Matt Miller passed a psychological examination and was deemed fit to continue leading one of the largest school systems in Ohio after months of controversy, school board president Lynda O’Connor announced Monday evening. Miller was vindicated for a second time earlier this month after an investigator found claims against Miller to be false.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Cincinnati craft brewery reopening shuttered restaurant

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - A Cincinnati craft brewery is reopening its restaurant that closed with the onset of COVID-19 in 2020, and bringing on an acclaimed local chef to help. Fifty West Brewing Co., one of the earliest craft breweries to open in Cincinnati, debuting at 7605 Wooster Pike...
CINCINNATI, OH
star64.tv

Former Local 12 anchor gets prestigious award

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The man people at Local 12 call "The Godfather" gets a prestigious award. Former Local12 anchor John Lomax was handed the President's Award from the Cincinnati chapter of the Public Relations Society of America. It is given to a person who uses PR to bring a positive...
CINCINNATI, OH
cincinnatirefined.com

Neighborhood Spotlight: Norwood

Thanks to The Gibler Team and Cameron Hardin for giving us a peek into what makes Norwood so unique -- click on the video above!. Ten minutes north of downtown Cincinnati is the City of Norwood. It's home to shopping destinations, a university, state-of-the-art office complexes, a variety of restaurants, historic homes and revitalized neighborhoods.
NORWOOD, OH
dayton.com

Cincinnati Premium Outlets in Monroe announces Black Friday deals

Cincinnati Premium Outlets in Monroe has announced deals for Black Friday. Up to 40 percent off the entire store at American Eagle/aerie and a free gift with purchases more than $125 (while supplies last) Buy-three, get-three-free at Bath & Body Works/White Barn. Up to 35 percent off items at Le...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Perfect North Slopes announces opening day

LAWRENCEBURG, Ind. (WXIX) - Get the snowboard and skis ready; Perfect North Slopes opens on Nov. 22. The 2022/2023 opening day begins at 9 a.m. and goes until 9:30 p.m. that night. Snow tubing won’t be available right away, but Perfect North Slopes said it will open later on in...
LAWRENCEBURG, IN
WKRC

Which area high schools send the most students to UC?

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier/WKRC) - The University of Cincinnati celebrated its largest enrollment in history at the start of 2022-2023 fall semester, a count just shy of 48,000, but it wasn’t the only record to fall in the school’s 200-year history. UC welcomed its largest incoming first-year class...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Number of youth facing homicide charges surging in Hamilton County for second year in a row

The number of youth charged in Hamilton County homicides is outpacing previous years and causing great concern within the community, policing, the courts and at City Hall. Mayor Aftab Pureval said public safety is the number one priority at City Hall. He believes investments the city has made this year in policing, mental health and social services will have an immediate and long-term impact on violence in the city. He said addressing youth violence will take a collaborative approach.
HAMILTON COUNTY, OH

