Tulane vs. Cincinnati picks, predictions by college football computer model
Saturday brings us a head-to-head matchup between AAC rivals Tulane and Cincinnati in a game that will directly impact this year's conference championship as college football's Week 13 action kicks off on Friday. The exact matchup in the AAC title game is still up in the air and depends on who ...
This Madisonville Flip Is Steps from Cincinnati Favorites
Cincinnati renovators flipped this four-bedroom home—and it’s steps from local destinations in Madisonville. The post This Madisonville Flip Is Steps from Cincinnati Favorites appeared first on Cincinnati Magazine.
Cincinnati-owned railway could be sold after trustees vote in favor of proposal
The only municipality in the U.S. to own an interstate railroad could lose that title, after the Trustees of the Cincinnati Southern Railway voted unanimously to sell it to Norfolk Southern.
Three Down Look: Bearcats Stifle Temple 23-3
Cincinnati had to call on Evan Prater to guide the victory after Ben Bryant went out with an injury.
UC Moves Up Slightly In Latest National Polls
The Bearcats beat Temple 23-3 on Saturday.
Wyoming HS football team defeats Taft 7-0 to win Division IV, Region 16 title
Wyoming High School football team defeated Taft 7-0 in a Division IV, Region 16 final at Lakota West. Wyoming (14-0) advances to the state semifinal Nov. 26.
WLWT 5
Greater Cincinnati residents sued for old car debt; Discrepancies found in lawsuits
CINCINNATI — A growing number of greater Cincinnati residents are finding out they have car troubles in the courts. Local residents are being sued for cars many of them no longer own. The debtors are being told they owe thousands of dollars, and some are even having their wages...
Cincinnati Police in search of 2 men who stole a Bengals banner
CINCINNATI — Cincinnati Police are searching for two men who stole a Bengals banner Tuesday, November 8th. The two men were videoed on surveillance cameras taking a 20-by-8 banner from Paycor Stadium just before midnight. The video shows the unidentified suspects walking from the street and into the stadium’s...
wcsx.com
VIDEO: WKRP Thanksgiving Turkey Drop
Every year we say we want to do our own turkey drop, but then we remember what happened at WKRP in Cincinnati. Turkeys can only fly short distances. Happy Thanks……………giving. From…………W……….C………S………X!
WLWT 5
Norfolk Southern could buy Cincinnati-owned railroad
CINCINNATI — There is an air of mystery tonight about a proposed Cincinnati railroad sale. The big money deal looked like it could be finalized this afternoon, but that was before a special meeting of the Southern Railway Board of Trustees was inexplicably canceled. As posted on its website,...
Fox 19
Lakota superintendent passes psychological exam after investigation
CINCINNATI (CINCINNATI ENQUIRER) - Lakota Local Schools superintendent Matt Miller passed a psychological examination and was deemed fit to continue leading one of the largest school systems in Ohio after months of controversy, school board president Lynda O’Connor announced Monday evening. Miller was vindicated for a second time earlier this month after an investigator found claims against Miller to be false.
WKRC
Cincinnati craft brewery reopening shuttered restaurant
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - A Cincinnati craft brewery is reopening its restaurant that closed with the onset of COVID-19 in 2020, and bringing on an acclaimed local chef to help. Fifty West Brewing Co., one of the earliest craft breweries to open in Cincinnati, debuting at 7605 Wooster Pike...
star64.tv
Former Local 12 anchor gets prestigious award
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The man people at Local 12 call "The Godfather" gets a prestigious award. Former Local12 anchor John Lomax was handed the President's Award from the Cincinnati chapter of the Public Relations Society of America. It is given to a person who uses PR to bring a positive...
cincinnatirefined.com
Neighborhood Spotlight: Norwood
Thanks to The Gibler Team and Cameron Hardin for giving us a peek into what makes Norwood so unique -- click on the video above!. Ten minutes north of downtown Cincinnati is the City of Norwood. It's home to shopping destinations, a university, state-of-the-art office complexes, a variety of restaurants, historic homes and revitalized neighborhoods.
Fox 19
‘Please be kind this weekend:’ Cincinnati Kroger manager’s post goes viral
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Kroger store manager’s Reddit post asking customers to be kind to employees over the holiday weekend went viral on Saturday. In the post, the Cincinnati manager acknowledged issues some stores are experiencing across the U.S., such as rising prices, staff shortages, lack of products on the shelf and longer lines.
dayton.com
Cincinnati Premium Outlets in Monroe announces Black Friday deals
Cincinnati Premium Outlets in Monroe has announced deals for Black Friday. Up to 40 percent off the entire store at American Eagle/aerie and a free gift with purchases more than $125 (while supplies last) Buy-three, get-three-free at Bath & Body Works/White Barn. Up to 35 percent off items at Le...
Fox 19
Perfect North Slopes announces opening day
LAWRENCEBURG, Ind. (WXIX) - Get the snowboard and skis ready; Perfect North Slopes opens on Nov. 22. The 2022/2023 opening day begins at 9 a.m. and goes until 9:30 p.m. that night. Snow tubing won’t be available right away, but Perfect North Slopes said it will open later on in...
WKRC
Which area high schools send the most students to UC?
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier/WKRC) - The University of Cincinnati celebrated its largest enrollment in history at the start of 2022-2023 fall semester, a count just shy of 48,000, but it wasn’t the only record to fall in the school’s 200-year history. UC welcomed its largest incoming first-year class...
WLWT 5
Number of youth facing homicide charges surging in Hamilton County for second year in a row
The number of youth charged in Hamilton County homicides is outpacing previous years and causing great concern within the community, policing, the courts and at City Hall. Mayor Aftab Pureval said public safety is the number one priority at City Hall. He believes investments the city has made this year in policing, mental health and social services will have an immediate and long-term impact on violence in the city. He said addressing youth violence will take a collaborative approach.
Fox 19
Cincinnati LGBTQ+ organizations respond on social media to deadly Colorado shooting
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - In the wake of a deadly shooting at an LGBTQ nightclub in Colorado Springs, several Cincinnati organizations spoke out against the violent act that occurred late Saturday evening. According to Colorado Springs police, a 22-year-old gunman opened fire inside Club Q nightclub before midnight, killing five people,...
