Tarte, Nintendo, Le Creuset & More Are Hundreds of Dollars Off, Thanks to This Low-Key Black Friday Deal

You shouldn’t sleep on QVC for huge savings on your favorite brands across all categories. Whether you’re in the market for a new coffee maker, need to upgrade your Playstation console or just need a product refresh of your favorite lippie, QVC has you covered. From now until the official day of Black Friday next week, QVC is dropping hundreds of deals on its Black Friday sale page as they become available. Make sure to refresh the page often because there are more deals on the way that you won’t want to miss.

As you load up your cart, remember that all new QVC shoppers can secure free shipping with the code FREESHIP at checkout. It applies to all first-time customers from now through Jan. 31, 2023. Of course, Easy Pays are also available on everything in your cart if you need to space out payments for some of the bigger ticket items. Now that you know all the deets, here are our picks for the best Black Friday sale items at QVC going on right now.

Lawless Beauty Forget the Filler Plumping Holiday Lip

I am a huge fan of Lawless, and love swiping on their lip plumper gloss just before I leave the house. It’s the easiest way to get plump, full lips without having to do a bunch of steps. This bundle comes with three different gloss shades and a lip liner pencil to try out different looks.

Nintendo Switch with New Switch Sports Game, Voucher & Acc.

This is one of the best Nintendo Switch deals available right now, and when you bundle all of the accessories, you’ll save even more. This kit has everything you need to get started, including a gaming voucher to play all the games you want.

Le Creuset 4.5-qt Cast Iron Classic Oval Dutch Oven

Choose from nine different colors of this large, 4.5-qt dutch oven that’ll look great on your counter tops or on display in a cabinet when you’re not using it.

Keurig K-Supreme Plus Coffee Maker with $35 Voucher

Keurigs make mornings so much easier. And it makes a perfect gift for anyone who lives alone or who lives with someone who won’t help them drink a large pot of coffee in the morning. This deal comes with a $35 voucher to buy your new favorite coffee pods.

PS5 Digital Console w/ GOW: Ragnarok,Accs & Vouchers

The best way to shop for Playstations is through a bundle deal that’ll let you take home all of the accessories you were going to buy anyway for a fraction of the cost. This Black Friday deal includes a PS5 console, God of War game, vouchers and more.

Tarte Maracuja Juicy Lip 9-Pc Lip Library with Gift Bags

The Maracuja lip pen causes perfectly plump lips in seconds. The formula is sheer, never sticky and will keep lips hydrated all day long even in the most frigid temps.

Bose Sport Truly Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds

This Bose kit has so much more than just the headphones, which is one of the perks of shopping for headphones at QVC. This bundle includes max ear tips, a charging cable, case and more.

Olaplex Bond Maintenance Cleanse & Protect 3pc Kit

Olaplex is known for adding moisture back into even the most lifeless locks, and thanks to this BF deal, you can get it for under $60 starting Nov. 21, 2022.