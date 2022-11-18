ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Comments / 4

I DON'T ♥ Trump
4d ago

Wonder why they want to come here.... Oh yeah.... Because one of theirs got elected governor. Let the games begin.... Oh, sorry they already have.

Reply(2)
2
 

The Independent

Trump 2024 – live: Fox News cuts away from presidential announcement as low-energy speech gets poor reception

Fox News and other networks last night cut away from the live feed of Donald Trump’s long-expected 2024 presidential campaign announcement, part of a generally poor reaction to the uncharacteristically low-energy address.The twice-impeached former president declared that “America’s comeback starts now”, but appeared noticeably downcast as he made his announcement under the shadow of a disappointing midterm election result for which he is being blamed.More Republicans than ever are calling for their party to move on from Mr Trump after the promised “red wave” failed to materialise, leaving them with a thin House majority while Democrats still control the...
FLORIDA STATE
Daily Montanan

The end of the road for Donald Trump

For six long years now Americans have been assailed by non-stop lies from Donald J. Trump, the twice-impeached former president who launched an attempted coup against Congress and relentlessly — albeit falsely — accused the election system of being rigged. But the midterms didn’t turn out to be the “red wave” he predicted. In fact, […] The post The end of the road for Donald Trump appeared first on Daily Montanan.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Independent

Sheriff Joe Lombardo wins Nevada governor race amid claims Trump nearly withdrew his backing for failing to call him ‘great’

Donald Trump nicknames Florida Governor Ron DeSantis 'Ron DeSanctimonious'. Sheriff Joe Lombardo won the race to become Nevada’s next governor amid claims Donald Trump almost withdrew his endorsement after he failed to praise him as a “great” president. The Republican narrowly defeated Democratic incumbent Steve Sisolak in...
NEVADA STATE
The Independent

Trump says his presidency went ‘decades’ without war when he was in office for four years

Donald Trump, declaring his candidacy for president on Tuesday night at Mar-a-Lago, claimed that he went “decades without a war” despite the fact that he only served as president for four years. “I’ve gone decades, decades without a war, the first president to do it for a long period,” Mr Trump, who lost his re-election to president Joe Biden two years ago, said in his announcement speech. Mr Trump hit out at Mr Biden and also criticised Republicans not aligned with his far right, election-denying movement despite the party’s underperformance in the recent midterm elections in which Trump-aligned Republicans...
The Independent

Trump announcement– live: Trump launches 2024 campaign as Ivanka and Don Jr skip Mar-a-Lago speech

Donald Trump confirmed his 2024 run for the White House in a highly anticipated but unsurprising speech at Mar-a-Lago on Tuesday night. The twice-impeached former president who tried to overturn the results of the 2020 election, stoking the anger that led to the Capitol riot, declared: “America’s comeback starts now.”Among those in attendance were former first lady Melania Trump, Rep Madison Cawthorn, adviser Roger Stone, MyPillow conspiracy theorist Mike Lindell, and Mr Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner.The announcement comes despite a growing movement within Republican circles to move on from Mr Trump following the disastrous midterm election results in which...
The Independent

What now for Donald Trump after announcing his 2024 bid?

Donald Trump on Tuesday night became the first major candidate to officially declare his candidacy for the presidency in 2024. In a long and meandering speech, Mr Trump ran through the greatest hits he typically serves up during campaign rallies. “America’s comeback starts right now,” Mr Trump said from Mar-a-Lago, the Palm Beach, Florida mansion that was raided by FBI agents in August.“In order to make America great and glorious again I am tonight announcing my candidacy for president of the United States,” said Mr Trump.Here’s what happens next.Other candidates will likely announceMr Trump beat a crowded field of...
INDIANA STATE

Comments / 0

