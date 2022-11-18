Twins unveil complete brand refresh with new logo, uniforms

The Minnesota Twins spent the last two years working on a rebrand for the team and Friday is the day they revealed the changes.

In previous releases, Twins leaders have said the rebrand was “inspired by yesterday’s heroes and built for tomorrow’s legends.” Twins President Dave St. Peter says the team tried to remember the past but move the brand forward.

"I think anytime you go through a brand refresh, particularly for a franchise that has history and heritage such as the Twins, you have to find a way to pay homage to that history and heritage. Yet, the balance is how do you move the brand forward, how do you think about relevance with a younger demo and ultimately creating a modern, more contemporary look."

The team will have four uniform sets this season. The home jerseys, the Twin say, will honor yesterday's heroes while showing off a modern embodiment of Twins baseball.

The team's new road uniform brings back the look of their World Series winning teams. The team says the iconic gray-and-pinstripe motif is reborn through a modern lens. They also bring back the Twins' "M" hat.

The Twins will have an alternate home uniform that reintroduces the cream color look and the first professional sports team in the area to have "Twin Cities" across their chest.

The last Twins alternate jersey is a look of the Minnesota night sky. Their new color mark of a boldly deep navy blue.

The live unveiling of the Twins new uniforms! Posted by WCCO Radio on Friday, November 18, 2022

St. Peter is happy with how the new look of the Minnesota Twins has come to fruition.

"I think we found that balance. I'm excited about it. I think people are going to see some really fun things that remind them of the [Harmon] Killebrew era, or Rod Carew or Kirby Puckett or Joe Mauer. More importantly it's going to be the uniform Byron Buxton, Luis Arráez and others are wearing to get back into post-season play in 2023.

Twins fans can purchase the new look merchandise at the Twins Clubhouse store at Target Field or by going to mlb.com/Twins.