Raleigh, NC

SFGate

HBCU files complaint seeking review of bus search

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A historically Black university in North Carolina announced Monday that it has filed a complaint with the Department of Justice seeking a review of a search of a bus carrying students during a traffic stop in South Carolina last month. Shaw University President Paulette Dillard...
RALEIGH, NC
SFGate

2nd Arizona county delays certifying election, for now

PHOENIX (AP) — A second Republican-controlled Arizona county on Monday delayed certifying the results of this month's election as a protest against voting issues in Maricopa County that some GOP officials have blamed for their losses in top races including the contest for governor. The delay came as Maricopa,...
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
SFGate

Over half of Mississippi's rural hospitals risk closing

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Over half of Mississippi's rural hospitals are at risk of closing immediately or in the near future, according to the state's leading public health official. Dr. Daniel Edney, the state health officer, spoke to state senators at a hearing Monday about the financial pressure on...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
SFGate

An unlikely hub for big-tech challengers emerges in Utah

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. For decades, conservative economic thought on the virtues of the free market has reigned supreme in American jurisprudence, nourished by scholars at places such as the University of Chicago and George Mason University. The University of Utah is looking...
UTAH STATE
SFGate

Prosecutors: Man ran 2 drug labs that made fentanyl pills

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A Southern California man was arrested on suspicion of running two illegal drug labs that used high-speed pill presses to create bulk amounts of tablets containing fentanyl and methamphetamine that were sold on the dark web, federal authorities said Monday. Christopher Hampton, 36, was named...
INGLEWOOD, CA

