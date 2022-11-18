ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson County, OH

Ohio tractor-trailer crash carrying sulfuric acid closes highway

By John Lynch, Taylor Long
WTRF- 7News
WTRF- 7News
 4 days ago

( WTRF ) A tractor-trailer crash closed part of a highway on Friday

Officials in Jefferson County say a tractor-trailer crash that was carrying sulfuric acid crashed on U.S 22 at Lovers Lane and 22 West was blocked off past the Lover’s Lane exit.

Officials were concerned about a potential leak but they were able to offload the tractor-trailer to another tractor-trailer.

Jefferson County says the call came in around 9:49 AM Friday morning.

The highway is currently open.

Stick with 7Ndews for updates.

WTRF- 7News

WTRF- 7News

