Ohio tractor-trailer crash carrying sulfuric acid closes highway
Officials in Jefferson County say a tractor-trailer crash that was carrying sulfuric acid crashed on U.S 22 at Lovers Lane and 22 West was blocked off past the Lover’s Lane exit.
Officials were concerned about a potential leak but they were able to offload the tractor-trailer to another tractor-trailer.
Jefferson County says the call came in around 9:49 AM Friday morning.
The highway is currently open.
Stick with 7Ndews for updates.
