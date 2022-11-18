Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Longstanding Salvation Army Store to Permanently Close on November 26Joel EisenbergTaylor, MI
4 Great Seafood Places in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Woman Faces 43 Felony Counts After Tax CrimesTaxBuzzSouthfield, MI
Top NFL Rookie Receiver Returns To PracticeOnlyHomersDetroit, MI
Popular discount retail chains opening unique "combo" store in Michigan this monthKristen WaltersFarmington Hills, MI
Related
Couple found dead of carbon monoxide poisoning; CO detector’s batteries were removed, set nearby
ROCHESTER HILLS, MI – Carbon monoxide poisoning is suspected after a couple was found dead Friday, Nov 18, at their Rochester Hills home, authorities said. Paul Louis Kamulski, 75, Frances Kamulski, 74, were found unconscious in bed around 3 p.m. after their daughter asked neighbors to check on them, FOX 2 Detroit reports. One neighbor called 911 to report the emergency. While on the phone with dispatchers, they began to feel lightheaded and were instructed to open as many windows as possible due to possible carbon monoxide poisoning.
Ypsilanti Township Burger King temporarily closed after grease fire
YPSILANTI, MI -- Crews were called to a fast food restaurant in Ypsilanti Township Monday for a fire. The Burger King at 1073 E. Michigan Ave., Ypsilanti Township, caught fire around 3 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 21, due to a grease fire in the vent system, according to Ypsilanti Township Fire Marshal Steve Wallgren.
HometownLife.com
Plans move forward for proposed car wash on Farmington Road in Livonia
Drivers could have a new option for getting their car clean on the north end of Livonia in the coming months. Plans are moving through Livonia City Hall to construct a new car wash at the former Napa Auto Parts store on Farmington Road just south of Eight Mile. The new car wash would have several queuing lanes and offer vacuums for cleaning the interior of vehicles as well.
Father and 1-year-old son found dead of carbon monoxide poisoning inside garage
DETROIT – A 20-year-old man and his 1-year-old son were found sitting in a running vehicle in a closed garage on Monday, Nov. 21, outside a southwest Detroit home, FOX 2 Detroit reports. The man’s girlfriend found them around 3 p.m. and reported it, police said. The father and...
thelivingstonpost.com
High-speed chase through Howell ends when car crashes into house
Deputies from the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office were patrolling eastbound I-96 near M-59 in Howell Township when they attempted to initiate a traffic stop on a 2014 Ford Explorer after determining that it has been stolen out of Melvindale. According to a release from the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office, the vehicle failed to pull over, and instead accelerated at a high rate of speed while continuing east on I-96.
fox2detroit.com
Couple killed by suspected carbon monoxide poisoning identified by Oakland County sheriff
ROCHESTER HILLS, Mich. (FOX 2) - Carbon monoxide poisoning is suspected after a Rochester Hills couple was found dead Friday. The daughter of Paul Louis Kamulski, 75, Frances Kamulski, 74, asked neighbors to check on her parents around 3 p.m. They were found unconscious in bed at their home in the 1100 block of E. Avon Road.
Video shows speeding cars losing control and crashing into parked cars on Outer Drive
A major road on Detroit’s east side was shut down, early Monday, as police responded to a multi-car crash with critical injuries. WWJ’s Charlie Langton was on the scene.
fox2detroit.com
OCSO: Elderly Rochester Hills couple found dead in home, high level of carbon monoxide inside
ROCHESTER HILLS, Mich. (FOX 2) - An elderly Rochester Hills couple was found dead inside their home Friday afternoon, said the Oakland County Sheriff's Office. The OCSO and the Rochester Hills Fire Department responded to the 1100 block of Avon Rd around 3p.m. Friday on the report of a man and woman who were unconscious and not breathing.
ClickOnDetroit.com
What we’ve learned about Rochester Hills couple found dead from suspected carbon monoxide poisoning
ROCHESTER HILLS, Mich. – A couple was found dead in their Rochester Hills home by firefighters on Friday afternoon after suffering from carbon monoxide poisoning. According to officials, firefighters responded to reports of a couple deceased in bed in Rochester Hills on Friday, Nov. 18, around 3 p.m. Paul...
Grosse Ile Parkway Bridge may not last as long as officials previously claimed
For years, the 7 Investigators have been exposing problems with Wayne County’s handling of the deteriorating Gross Ile Parkway bridge.
Michigan road closed for hours after driver overturns tractor-trailer
According to a tweet from MSP First District, the crash occurred around 7:13 a.m.
Suspect shoots driver with BB gun on I-696, back window shot out too
WARREN, MI -- Police have arrested a suspected shooter who allegedly shot another motorist with a BB gun. According to Michigan State Police, the victim contacted police around 5:20 p.m. Sunday after they were shot by another motorist while traveling along westbound I-696. Police met the victim at the local...
Suspected car thief arrested after high-speed pursuit crosses state border
MONROE COUNTY, MI – A Monroe man was arrested early Thursday morning after stealing a vehicle in Ohio and leading police on a chase across the Michigan border into Monroe County. Police were notified at 1:30 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 17 that officers with the Toledo Police Department were in...
Ohio woman killed in head-on crash
MONROE COUNTY, MI – An Ohio woman was killed and three others were injured Saturday evening in a head-on crash in Erie Township. Joyce L. Shroyer, 46, of Toledo, Ohio was killed in a head-on crash Saturday evening, Nov. 19 when another vehicle that was attempting to pass a car in front of it had entered oncoming traffic and collided with her vehicle, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.
The Oakland Press
Novi motorist dies in crash in icy conditions
Novi police believe a 67-year-old Novi man died in a crash after he lost control of his vehicle in icy road conditions early on Wednesday, Nov. 16. Officers were dispatched to the crash at about 6:15 a.m. on Novi Road between Trans X and Gen Mar roads, near Grand River Avenue, the Novi Police Department said in a statement.
WNEM
3 young people dead after SUV crashes in Detroit suburb
LINCOLN PARK, Mich. (AP) — A SUV crashed and rolled over in suburban Detroit, killing three of the five young people inside, authorities said Friday. The crash occurred around 9 p.m. Thursday in Lincoln Park. One person was ejected from the vehicle. Jennifer Kruger said the SUV hit a...
Pair of students shot outside Detroit high school, police looking for suspects
DETROIT -- Two high schools students are recovering after they were shot outside of Henry Ford High School Monday. According to Fox 2 Detroit, police have said the shooting was a targeted attack with police chief James White saying his department knows who the three suspects are in the shooting and are working to locate them.
2 teens and an 8-year-old killed when vehicle slams into tree, rolls over in Lincoln Park
Witnesses to a crash that killed three young people Downriver say speed is to blame after the vehicle slammed into a tree and flipped over Thursday evening.
Traffic watch: Road construction round-up for Washtenaw County, Nov. 20
ANN ARBOR, MI -- There are a handful of construction projects in Washtenaw County that could impact commute times, traffic and road closures this week. Dhu Varren Road: The road between Pontiac Trail and Nixon Road will fully close at Carrot Way starting at 9 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 21, until 5 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3. This full closure will remain in place 24 hours a day for the duration of construction work.
Saline’s new pet grooming spot brings one-on-one attention to your fur family
SALINE, MI -- Dogs and cats in Saline will soon have a new place to get haircuts, nail trimmings and more. Although Cali’s Pet Grooming has already started booking appointments, it will have its grand opening on Thursday, Dec. 1. The business at 537 E. Michigan Ave. is located in the Saline Shopping Center and joins a few other pet groomers within the city.
The Ann Arbor News
Ann Arbor, MI
23K+
Followers
31K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT
The Ann Arbor News is an online digital media company serving the people of Ann Arbor and the Washtenaw County region.https://www.mlive.com/ann-arbor/
Comments / 0