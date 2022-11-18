ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allen Park, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Ann Arbor News

Couple found dead of carbon monoxide poisoning; CO detector’s batteries were removed, set nearby

ROCHESTER HILLS, MI – Carbon monoxide poisoning is suspected after a couple was found dead Friday, Nov 18, at their Rochester Hills home, authorities said. Paul Louis Kamulski, 75, Frances Kamulski, 74, were found unconscious in bed around 3 p.m. after their daughter asked neighbors to check on them, FOX 2 Detroit reports. One neighbor called 911 to report the emergency. While on the phone with dispatchers, they began to feel lightheaded and were instructed to open as many windows as possible due to possible carbon monoxide poisoning.
ROCHESTER HILLS, MI
HometownLife.com

Plans move forward for proposed car wash on Farmington Road in Livonia

Drivers could have a new option for getting their car clean on the north end of Livonia in the coming months. Plans are moving through Livonia City Hall to construct a new car wash at the former Napa Auto Parts store on Farmington Road just south of Eight Mile. The new car wash would have several queuing lanes and offer vacuums for cleaning the interior of vehicles as well.
LIVONIA, MI
thelivingstonpost.com

High-speed chase through Howell ends when car crashes into house

Deputies from the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office were patrolling eastbound I-96 near M-59 in Howell Township when they attempted to initiate a traffic stop on a 2014 Ford Explorer after determining that it has been stolen out of Melvindale. According to a release from the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office, the vehicle failed to pull over, and instead accelerated at a high rate of speed while continuing east on I-96.
HOWELL, MI
Jackson Citizen Patriot

Ohio woman killed in head-on crash

MONROE COUNTY, MI – An Ohio woman was killed and three others were injured Saturday evening in a head-on crash in Erie Township. Joyce L. Shroyer, 46, of Toledo, Ohio was killed in a head-on crash Saturday evening, Nov. 19 when another vehicle that was attempting to pass a car in front of it had entered oncoming traffic and collided with her vehicle, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.
TOLEDO, OH
The Oakland Press

Novi motorist dies in crash in icy conditions

Novi police believe a 67-year-old Novi man died in a crash after he lost control of his vehicle in icy road conditions early on Wednesday, Nov. 16. Officers were dispatched to the crash at about 6:15 a.m. on Novi Road between Trans X and Gen Mar roads, near Grand River Avenue, the Novi Police Department said in a statement.
NOVI, MI
WNEM

3 young people dead after SUV crashes in Detroit suburb

LINCOLN PARK, Mich. (AP) — A SUV crashed and rolled over in suburban Detroit, killing three of the five young people inside, authorities said Friday. The crash occurred around 9 p.m. Thursday in Lincoln Park. One person was ejected from the vehicle. Jennifer Kruger said the SUV hit a...
LINCOLN PARK, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Traffic watch: Road construction round-up for Washtenaw County, Nov. 20

ANN ARBOR, MI -- There are a handful of construction projects in Washtenaw County that could impact commute times, traffic and road closures this week. Dhu Varren Road: The road between Pontiac Trail and Nixon Road will fully close at Carrot Way starting at 9 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 21, until 5 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3. This full closure will remain in place 24 hours a day for the duration of construction work.
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI
The Ann Arbor News

The Ann Arbor News

Ann Arbor, MI
23K+
Followers
31K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

The Ann Arbor News is an online digital media company serving the people of Ann Arbor and the Washtenaw County region.

 https://www.mlive.com/ann-arbor/

Comments / 0

Community Policy