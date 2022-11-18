ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Costco's Ready to Bake Thanksgiving Dinners Are the Easiest Way To Celebrate

By Justina Huddleston
 4 days ago
Thanksgiving . It means so many things to so many people, but if there’s one thing that pretty much everyone has in common when it comes to this food-based holiday, it’s that from menu planning to execution, it’s one of the most stressful cooking days of the year. There’s a lot of pressure to make a perfect meal, especially when it comes to the turkey , but let’s be real — we don’t always have what it takes to churn out a big feast, especially if we’re only celebrating with a few people anyway. Luckily, you don’t have to go without turkey just because you don’t feel like cooking and doing dishes all day — at least, not if you have a Costco membership .

That’s because this year, Costco is selling ready-to-bake Thanksgiving dinners. They serve 3-4 people, and include everything you’ll need for a standard Thanksgiving meal, from a seasoned half turkey breast, to sides of mashed potatoes, cranberry sauce, green beans, gravy, and herb stuffing. The mashed potatoes are even dotted with butter, so when you put them in the oven to heat up, they get all rich and buttery just like homemade.

Costco’s Thanksgiving dinners are $3.99 a pound, and according to Instagrammer CostcoHotFinds , that works out to about $36 per container. That’s really not bad for a meal that serves 3-4 people, especially considering how much food prices have skyrocketed recently due to inflation.

One thing to know? These meals tend to sell out fast. Both the original poster and several people in the comments said that last year, their Costco sold out of turkey dinners in just days, so if you want to snag one for your own feast, you should considering heading to the store soon.

What to do if your Costco is out of their take and bake Thanksgiving meals? You could always spring for a pre-cooked turkey breast, then supplement it with some no-cook Thanksgiving appetizers , 10-minute Thanksgiving sides , and Ina Garten’s make-ahead apple crisp . It’s not quite as easy, but you’ll still get to reap tons of flavorful reward for little effort.

