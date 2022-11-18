Read full article on original website
CoinTelegraph
Kenyan legislation establishes crypto taxation, creates consumer protections
An amendment was introduced to the Kenyan Capital Markets Law on Nov. 21 that would require those who own or deal in cryptocurrencies to provide the country’s Capital Markets Authority with information on their activities for tax purposes, local media reported. This is the first time Kenya has extended financial regulation to cryptocurrency.
CoinTelegraph
How to buy cryptocurrency in Canada?
Purchasing cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin (BTC), Dogecoin (DOGE) or Ether (ETH) in Canada is on an upsurge as crypto ownership rises. Moreover, the Ontario Securities Commission, in their report, stated that more than 30% of Canadians plan to buy crypto assets in 2023. So, if you are wondering how to buy...
CoinTelegraph
FTX funds on the move as thief converts thousands of ETH into Bitcoin
According to blockchain analysis company Chainalysis, funds stolen from the FTX crypto exchange are now being converted from Ether (ETH) into Bitcoin (BTC). On Nov. 20, Chainalysis took to Twitter to encourage exchanges to freeze these coins should the thief attempt to convert them into fiat or further obfuscate the assets through other means.
CoinTelegraph
US senators urge Fidelity to reconsider its Bitcoin offerings after FTX blow-up
United States senators Elizabeth Warren, Tina Smith and Richard Durbin have renewed their calls for Fidelity Investments to reconsider offering a Bitcoin (BTC)-linked 401(k) retirement product. In a letter addressed to Fidelity Investments CEO Abigail Johnson on Nov. 21, the three senators said the recent fall of FTX is more...
CoinTelegraph
BOE’s Cunliffe says regulation can save crypto from itself and it’s worth the effort
Bank of England Deputy Governor Jon Cunliffe shared thoughts on cryptocurrency regulation and decentralized finance (DeFi) in a talk on Nov. 21. He intended to speak about stablecoins and central bank digital currency (CBDC), Cunliffe said at a conference in Coventry, but the collapse of FTX as he wrote his draft speech led him to some more general observations as well.
CoinTelegraph
Bitcoin will survive failure of ‘any giant’ in crypto, Samson Mow says
The collapse of FTX has triggered a notable drop in the price of Bitcoin (BTC), but that in no case means that BTC can be destroyed by failing cryptocurrency firms, according to Bitcoin proponent Samson Mow. The cryptocurrency industry is still seeing the wave of FTX contagion playing out, and...
CoinTelegraph
FTX illustrated why banks need to take over cryptocurrency
FTX — the three letters on everyone’s lips in recent days. For those active in the crypto space, it has been a shattering blow as a tumultuous year for crypto nears an end. The repercussions are severe, with over a million people and businesses owed money following the...
CoinTelegraph
Bitcoin price returns to $16K amid warning over BTC whale selling
Bitcoin (BTC) headed higher into the Nov. 22 Wall Street open after setting another two-year low. Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView followed BTC/USD as it recrossed the $16,000 mark, having set lows of $15,480 on Bitstamp. Momentum took the pair to $16,189 before consolidating, marking gains of 3.7%...
CoinTelegraph
FTX collapse won’t impact everyday use of crypto in Brazil: Transfero CEO
The crumbling of the FTX crypto empire may have damaged Brazilian retail and institutional sentiment toward crypto. However, its impact won’t affect everyday citizens — who will still use crypto for cross-border transactions. Reflecting on the recent fall of FTX, Thiago César, the CEO of fiat on-ramp provider...
CoinTelegraph
Boosty Labs develops blockchain projects for industry leaders including Ledger, Near and Storj
New York, NY — Boosty Labs, the world’s biggest blockchain dev shop, continues to create new areas of service and cooperates with top players in the cryptocurrency industry. Boosty Labs is the largest world-class company specializing in outsourcing blockchain technology development, system integration, the automation of technological and...
CoinTelegraph
FTX Japan plans to resume withdrawals by 2023: Report
Crypto exchange FTX’s subsidiary in Japan, FTX Japan, reportedly plans to resume withdrawals by the end of 2022. According to a Nov. 21 report from Japan-based news outlet NHK, FTX Japan has been making preparations to resume withdrawals. Japan’s Financial Services Agency, or FSA, requested that the exchange suspend business orders on Nov. 10, prior to FTX Group declaring bankruptcy in the United States for more than 130 associated companies, including FTX Japan Holdings, FTX Japan and FTX Japan Services.
CoinTelegraph
Bankrupt crypto exchange FTX begins strategic review of global assets
As part of the recent bankruptcy filing, the defunct crypto exchange FTX, along with 101 of the 130 affiliated companies, announced the launch of a strategic review of their global assets. The review is an attempt to maximize recoverable value for stakeholders. FTX, at the time led by CEO Sam...
CoinTelegraph
FTX-owned Liquid exchange pauses all trading after withdrawal halt
The Japanese cryptocurrency exchange Liquid is halting all trading due to FTX filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in the United States. Liquid has suspended all trading operations on its platform in line with instructions from FTX Trading, the firm announced on Twitter on Nov. 20. The statement indicates that Liquid exchange paused “all forms of trading” because of the operation of the Chapter 11 process in the Delaware courts.
CoinTelegraph
The FTX collapse not enough to break crypto community’s spirit: IBW 2022
Istanbul Blockchain Week opened its doors on Nov. 14 to bring the crypto and blockchain ecosystem together in İstanbul, Turkey. Cointelegraph attended the event with a Cointelegraph Turkey booth and an İstanbul-based editor to experience the impact of the FTX collapse firsthand — the result was unexpected.
CoinTelegraph
Could a Grayscale Bitcoin Trust collapse be the next black swan event? Watch The Market Report
On this week’s The Market Report show, Cointelegraph’s resident experts discuss what the ramifications would be if Grayscale Bitcoin Trust were to collapse. We start off this week’s show with the latest news in the markets:. Bitcoin (BTC), the largest cryptocurrency, just like the rest of the...
CoinTelegraph
Iris Energy to cut mining hardware after defaulting on $108M loan
Australian Bitcoin mining firm Iris Energy is the latest to suffer from the squeeze of the crypto bear market, losing a significant chunk of its mining power after defaulting on a loan. A filing by the firm to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Nov. 21 revealed that it...
CoinTelegraph
FTX showed the value of using DeFi platforms instead of gatekeepers
The rapid implosion of FTX has led general investors and crypto believers alike to question the validity of crypto and, indeed, predict its end. But, an understanding of history points not to crypto’s demise but rather a move toward new technology and growth. Financial markets move, as Willie Nelson...
CoinTelegraph
House on a hill: Top countries to buy real estate with crypto
The mainstream adoption of cryptocurrencies has brought immense potential to the fintech industry, and some of the capabilities have spilled over into the real estate market. Subsequently, the real estate sector is evolving to accommodate a new crop of investors who prefer making payments using crypto. The trend of investing...
CoinTelegraph
FTX ordered to pay reimbursement fees to Bahamian regulators
The bankrupt cryptocurrency exchange FTX’s trouble continues to mount with each passing day, with the latest coming from the Bahamas, once its headquarters. The Supreme Court of Bahamas issued an order in favor of the Securities Commission on Nov. 21, ordering the troubled crypto exchange to pay reimbursement fees to the regulator for holding its digital assets post its bankruptcy filing on Nov. 11.
CoinTelegraph
Cardano to launch new algorithmic stablecoin in 2023
Proof-of-stake blockchain platform, Cardano, has partnered with COTI, a DAG-based Layer 1 protocol, to launch what it refers to as an over-collateralized algorithmic stablecoin. The project said in an announcement provided to Cointelegraph that the stablecoin will be backed by excess collateral in the form of cryptocurrency stored in a reserve.
