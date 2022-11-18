ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Knicks willing to include Derrick Rose, Immanuel Quickley in trade talks: Report

By Ryan Chichester
WFAN Sports Radio
WFAN Sports Radio
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sXfbc_0jFv0Cj700

The Knicks have a crowded group at the guard position, and are reportedly willing to trade a pair of their regular contributors at the position.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic , New York has “shown a willingness to discuss” both Derrick Rose and Immanuel Quickley in trade talks, with the trade deadline still months away.

Rose proved to be one of the Knicks most valuable contributors after acquiring him via trade in 2021, and was continuing on that path last season before injuries derailed his season. The 34-year-old has been healthy this season, but not as effective as the last two seasons, shooting 40.2 percent from the field and 6.7 points per game.

Quickley, who has reportedly drawn trade interest, got off to a dreadful shooting start this season, but has shot 15-for-32 over his last three games, and his defensive stand against Nuggets star Jamal Murray on the last possession of Wednesday night’s win was a clinic in perimeter defense.

