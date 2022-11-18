ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

D11 Superintendent apologizes for not calling delay

By Rebecca VanGorder
 4 days ago

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Michael Gaal, Superintendent of Colorado Springs District 11, apologized to families and staff for not calling a two-hour delay Friday, Nov. 18 on District 11’s Facebook page.

“When a mistake is made, it is best to own up to it and learn from it. I know my decision to have a regular school day today was not the best,” Gaal said. “I appreciate the hard-working facilities teams who cleared the snow around buildings in D11 today. To our teachers who showed up for students, you have my gratitude for helping our students to continue with their learning, despite the weather. I’m also thankful for the students and families who got to school safely at regular times.”

Gaal said that better action plans are being developed. He also addressed the importance of safety for students and staff.

“I understand the decisions of parents and guardians who excuse their students during inclement weather if they don’t feel it is safe to travel to and from school,” Gaal said.

Comments / 11

StarFoxxy333
3d ago

Both of my kids go to two different schools in District 11. I was up at 5am and it was so bad out at the time. I kept refreshing wondering why every single District canceled yet not even a 2 hour delay for 11. I called both of my kids out since I am needing surgery and couldn't get my car cleared off anyways. I did receive and e mail later on with the letter posted. As long as it isn't holded against them, then mistakes are apart of being human and was grateful for the e mail sent out.

Holly Gomez
3d ago

I'm so glad that d11 is owning up to their mistakes. Most other districts canceled. I drove through d11 this morning and I felt so bad for the crossing guards and children out in this bitter cold.

