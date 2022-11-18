Read full article on original website
erienewsnow.com
Lake Erie Coastal Zone Advisory Committee Seeks New Members
The Lake Erie Coastal Zone Advisory Committee is soliciting nominations from those interested in a possible membership for a three-year term from 2023-2025. The committee advises the Pennsylvania's Coastal Resources Management Program and meets no less than two times a year. The committee is seeking one representative from each of...
erienewsnow.com
Snow Cleanup Efforts In Dunkirk
DUNKIRK, NY (WNY News Now) – Snow cleanup efforts continued throughout the weekend in northern Chautauqua County, following a blast of lake effect snow that will likely make the history books. A check of the roads on Sunday night in the Dunkirk-Fredonia area found slushy yet drivable conditions. Just...
erienewsnow.com
A.N.N.A. Shelter Partners with the City of Erie to Rescue Hammermill Dogs
The A.N.N.A. Shelter partnered with the City of Erie's Animal Enforcement Officer, Gary Rictor to rescue the Hammermill Dogs. According to the A.N.N.A. Shelter's Facebook page, the Hammermill Dogs were living on the old Hammermill property off East Lake Road and with the winter weather fast approaching the shelter wanted to get them to safely quickly.
erienewsnow.com
Red Letter Hospitality is a Family Affair: Giving You the Business
This is the time of the year for holiday gatherings. Whether it's an intimate lunch or dinner or making a reservation for a private party. One local family prides itself in that. They are behind serving up food and atmosphere at three different places. And it's because of their love of good restaurants.
erienewsnow.com
Building Owner Could Face Legal Trouble, As Fire Cleanup Continues
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – The owner of a former Jamestown factory that caught fire last week might face more legal trouble, as Jamestown officials work to see the cleanup process through. On Wednesday, a massive fire broke out at 1061 Allen Street, the site of a former...
erienewsnow.com
Mission Almost Impossible For Local Road Crews
As heavy snow dropped late Saturday night in eastern Erie County, snow removal crews were severely tested. A stretch on Route 20, between Harborcreek and North East had basically no visibility. Harborcreek Supervisor Tim May told Erie News Now, "Some people are at the end of the snow route, and...
erienewsnow.com
Erie Preps for a Snowy Thanksgiving
People are already doing their last minute Thanksgiving dinner shopping, worried that road conditions and food shortages may prevent them from shopping later. "We are just trying to get everything done now," said Ava Nyweide, who was shopping with her parents at the Giant Eagle on Interchange Road. "Of course, with this snowstorm coming it's going to be a big issue with traffic, getting places. We already had an accident on our road today, so it might be a big problem."
yourdailylocal.com
Arrest Made in May Country Fair Robbery
WARREN, Pa. – The City of Warren Police made an arrest stemming from a May 23 robbery at the Country Fair at 413 Pennsylvania Ave. E. The suspect cannot be named because he was a juvenile at the time of the arrest. According to the affidavit of probable cause,...
Two Erie Sheetz locations offering $1.99 Unleaded 88 for Thanksgiving holiday
Sheetz gas stations are giving back with $1.99 flex fuel for the entire week of Thanksgiving. Briaunna Malone was live in the studio, and if your car can take 88 Unleaded, this is definitely news to be thankful for. Sheetz is showing their appreciation of customers by dropping the price of Unleaded 88 gas until […]
explore venango
Venango County Photo of the Day
Ribbon-cutting ceremonies were held at both Woods & River Coffee and Core Goods! Ashley Sheffer, owner of Core Goods, and Marcy Hall and Erin Wanninger, owners of Woods & River Coffee, each led various committees and projects within the Oil City Main Street Program. Both businesses celebrated their public grand openings on Saturday, November 19th!
explore venango
State Police Calls: Troopers Investigating Assault Between Multiple Students on School Bus
FOREST/VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – Area state police responded to the following incidents:. Troopers Investigating Assault Between Multiple Students on School Bus. Marienville-based State Police are investigating a reported assault between multiple students from West Forest School. Police say the incident occurred on a school bus after school hours...
explore venango
Police Investigating Theft by Deception in Cranberry Township
CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Franklin are investigating a theft by deception that occurred in Cranberry Township. Troopers from the PSP Franklin station responded to a residence on State Route 257 in Cranberry Township, Venango County, for the report of a theft by deception that happened around 5:01 p.m. on November 2, 2022.
erienewsnow.com
Meadville Prepares for this Year's Meadville Light Up Night
Thanksgiving is just three days away, but the City of Meadville is already focused on Christmas. On Friday, December 2nd, the City will host this year's Meadville Light Up Night. The tree lighting ceremony is set to begin at 6p.m., in Diamond Park with a visit from Santa himself. Afterwards,...
Driver trapped for nearly an hour in heavily damaged vehicle in Millcreek overnight
A 36-year-old man has serious injuries after crashing into the back of a front-end loader. The accident happened just before midnight on the bridge in the 2000 block of Peninsula Drive in Millcreek Township. Once on the scene, first responders found the man trapped inside the heavily damaged Jeep Grand Cherokee he was driving. It […]
erienewsnow.com
Erie County Reports 498 COVID-19 Cases over Past 2 Weeks; 14 Deaths Reported in Last Month
Erie County Health Department is reporting 498 new COVID-19 cases over the past two weeks from Nov. 7 through Nov. 20, according to numbers released Tuesday. There was a daily average of 36 new cases. 14 deaths were reported from Oct. 19 to Nov. 19. The total death count in...
erienewsnow.com
Accused Jamestown Drug Dealer Pleads Guilty In Federal Trafficking Case
BUFFALO, NY (WNY News Now) – An accused Jamestown area drug dealer has plead guilty to peddling illegal substances that ultimately lead to a overdose. The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Buffalo says 43-year-old Bradley Knapp plead guilty to federal drug charges on Monday. Between January 2019, and June...
erienewsnow.com
White Out Conditions on Route 20 Adds to Clean-Up Task
A stretch on Route 20 between Harborcreek and North East was just brutal Saturday night. The challenge of snow removal in North East, rested on the shoulders of Justin Safford and his crew. He's been running Safford Services out of Ripley, N.Y. for nearly 25 years and he's quite familiar...
Woman hit by car near downtown, police investigating
One person was taken to UPMC Hamot Friday evening after being struck by a car. According to City of Erie Police, a call came in around 11 p.m. for reports of a female hit by a car near 24th and State streets. The condition of the victim is currently unknown.
cleveland19.com
Reward offered for man wanted for Ashtabula County rape
ASHTABULA COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - According to a news release, the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force is offering a reward for a man wanted for rape in Ashtabula County. The U.S. Marshals say 29-year-old Matthew Rutter is wanted for rape and three counts of gross sexual imposition. Rutter is...
erienewsnow.com
Erie Zoo Welcomes New Animals
The Erie Zoo is welcoming new animals to their collection. A new Père David’s deer was brought in as a companion for the Zoo's current deer, Tai Yang. The new Père David’s deer was brought in on recommendations from the Association of Zoos and Aquariums (AZA).
