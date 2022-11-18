ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Robert Griffin III ranks top CFB teams ahead of Week 12

By James Morgan
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0B2oKN_0jFuyeiV00
Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Former Heisman winner Robert Griffin III, who is currently an ESPN football analyst, has ranked the five best college football teams ahead of Week 12.

Week 12 of the college football season features a more disappointing slate of games than normal weeks this deep in the season thanks to numerous teams, like LSU and Alabama, scheduling cupcake nonconference opponents ahead of rivalry week.

Two of Griffin III’s Heisman front-runners, Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker and Michigan running back Blake Corum, are big reasons their respective schools are in Griffin III’s top five.

Who does Robert Griffin III rank as the top five teams in the country? Where does he rank the Georgia Bulldogs and the Ohio State Buckeyes?

5

Ohio State Buckeyes

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fViIt_0jFuyeiV00
(Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Robert Griffin III ranks Ohio State as the fifth-best team in the country. This is the most surprising ranking of Griffin III’s top five. Ohio State has the second-most impressive résumé of any team in the nation.

The Buckeyes have wins over Notre Dame, Penn State, Wisconsin, and more. Ohio State plays at Maryland in Week 12.

4

TCU Horned Frogs

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3J97JA_0jFuyeiV00
(Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

TCU has already secured a spot in the Big 12 championship game. Now, the Horned Frogs are looking to defeat Baylor and then Iowa State to close out the regular season undefeated.

3

Tennessee Volunteers

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11d8WF_0jFuyeiV00
Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports

Griffin III really respects

. Not many members of the media are ranking the Volunteers over Ohio State. Tennessee has some impressive wins over team like Pittsburgh, LSU, and Alabama. The Volunteers’ lone defeat is on the road at Georgia.

2

Michigan Wolverines

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DAG8f_0jFuyeiV00
Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Robert Griffin III favors Michigan running back Blake Corum to win the Heisman. Additionally, Griffin III gives Michigan a lot of respect despite a weak nonconference schedule. The Wolverines’ top wins are over Maryland, Iowa, Penn State, and Michigan State. The Wolverines control their own destiny and have to win out. Michigan plays Illinois in Week 12 before playing at Ohio State in rivalry week.

1

Georgia Bulldogs

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qOHj4_0jFuyeiV00
Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports

There’s not much debate. Georgia is the top team in the country. Griffin III doesn’t have any Georgia players on his list of Heisman contenders, but he ranks the Bulldogs as the top team in the nation. Georgia plays at Kentucky in Week 12.

Comments / 0

Related
Athlon Sports

College Football Coach Fired Despite Winning On Saturday

One FCS program is starting their search for a new football coach this Monday afternoon. Despite winning their final four games to end the season, the Towson Tigers have fired head coach Rob Ambrose after 13 seasons.  "New: Towson head coach Rob Ambrose has been fired. Ambrose went 76-76 in 13 ...
TOWSON, MD
College Football News

AP Top 25 College Football Rankings: Week 13

Where do all the top teams rank in the Week 13 AP Top 25 college football poll? Which teams just missed out, but received votes?. Number in parentheses is where each team finished in previous rankings. Also Receiving Votes: UTSA 85, South Carolina 44, Troy 34, Boise State 16, Illinois...
TENNESSEE STATE
College Football News

Coaches Poll Top 25 Rankings Week 13

Where are all the top teams in the Week 13 Coaches Poll Top 25 college football rankings? Which teams just missed out and are also receiving votes?. Number in parentheses is where each team finished in the previous rankings. Coaches Poll Also Receiving Votes: UCF 41; Troy 39; South Carolina...
IOWA STATE
The Spun

Report: Lane Kiffin Makes Decision On His Future

It's officially head coaching rumor season. Monday night, a report surfaced, suggesting that Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin is planning to step down from his position, so he can take the Auburn job. "Lane Kiffin plans to step down as the Rebels coach Friday and head to Auburn to...
OXFORD, MS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Ohio State and 2023 quarterback commit part ways

Ohio State has lost a commitment from 4-star 2023 quarterback commit Brock Glenn. Out of Memphis, Tennessee, Glenn committed to the Buckeyes in late July of this year. He pledged himself to Ohio State not long after he was offered a scholarship and seemed to jump at the chance to be a part of the development track record of Ryan Day and the program at the position.
COLUMBUS, OH
On3.com

On3 5-Star Countdown: No. 2, QB Nico Iamaleava

With regular season high school football finished across the country, On3 has released its second-to-last rankings update for the 2023 recruiting cycle. Ranking as the No. 2 overall player in the 2023 On300 and earning five-star status is Long Beach (Calif.) Warren quarterback and Tennessee commit Nico Iamaleava. The latest...
TENNESSEE STATE
The Spun

ESPN Releases Its New College Football Playoff Picks

With one week to go in the regular season, who's in?. ESPN's college football experts have updated their College Football Playoff picks with one week to go in the 2022 regular season. With Tennessee losing on Saturday night, the potential College Football Playoff field is getting smaller. Here's who ESPN's...
GEORGIA STATE
The Spun

Paul Finebaum Says Only 3 Teams Can Win National Title

Four teams make the College Football Playoff, but according to Paul Finebaum, only three programs have a legitimate shot in the national title hunt. Per Saturday Down South, the SEC Network commentator says those teams are Georgia, Ohio State and Michigan. Those schools happen to be three of the four...
GEORGIA STATE
The Spun

Vegas Releases Prediction For Ohio State vs. Michigan

On Saturday, 11-0 Ohio State will take on 11-0 Michigan at The Horseshoe in Columbus. Ahead of the matchup, Las Vegas sportsbooks have set their betting lines for the rivalry game. It's safe to say that Vegas is liking Ohio State in this one. Las Vegas is expecting Ohio State...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Kirk Herbstreit Just Released His New Top 6 Rankings

ESPN college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit has updated his personal rankings on Saturday. The longtime ESPN college football analyst has a new top six following Saturday's games, which included Ohio State, Michigan and TCU barely winning, while Tennessee got upset by South Carolina. Herbstreit's new top six rankings have featured...
GEORGIA STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Dan Lanning once again throws shade at ESPN ‘College GameDay’ crew after win over Utah

It was only a couple of months ago that Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning professed his admiration for country music star Luke Combs, who was the only member of the ESPN ‘College GameDay’ crew that correctly picked Oregon to beat BYU early in the season. The shows analysts sided with the Cougars. Lanning made it known on social media after Oregon’s dominant win that he was aware of the lack of confidence the crew had in his team, and credited Combs for staying true. RelatedKickoff time for Oregon vs. Oregon State game announced Lanning threw similar shade on Sunday morning after the Ducks’ impressive upset win over No. 10 Utah, 20-17, on Saturday night. As you might have guessed, the GameDay crew picked unanimously in favor of the Utes. 🤷‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/Q5wDox6RTc — Dan Lanning (@CoachDanLanning) November 20, 2022 With the uncertainty surrounding quarterback Bo Nix’s availability heading into this game, it’s not a shock that everyone picked against the Ducks, but Oregon was able to show a lot of heart and grit in their win on Saturday night. Let them know they were wrong, Dan. You earned it. List Notable quotes from Dan Lanning after Oregon's 20-17 win over Utah
EUGENE, OR
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Stephen Curry hit an unbelievable shot and a Rockets assistant coach had the funniest reaction possible

The Warriors finally won their first road game of the season and the victory included yet another absolutely remarkable highlight from Stephen Curry. Curry hit a fadeaway 3-pointer that no one would even dare try in a video game unless their controller was somehow glitching out. But because he is who he is, the shot went in, and it was enough for him to hit the opposing crowd with his infamous “night night” celebration.
HOUSTON, TX
The Spun

Paul Finebaum Was Stunned By 1 Result On Saturday

Paul Finebaum couldn't believe his eyes watching South Carolina put it on No. 5 Tennessee this past Saturday. Appearing on ESPN's college football podcast to recap the weekend, the SEC commentator admitted that he was "stunned" the Vols' performance. Forget two years ago, but if you started the year off...
KNOXVILLE, TN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Sooners land two major projections in favor of flipping 5-star Notre Dame commit Peyton Bowen

The Sooners needed to knock this weekend out of the park on and off the field, and it looks like they might have done both. The Sooners entertained a heavy amount of four and five-star talents during their Bedlam win over Oklahoma State. There was no shortage of star power in Norman, and one of those rising stars was five-star safety Peyton Bowen.
NORMAN, OK
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

174K+
Followers
233K+
Post
71M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy