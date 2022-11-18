ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Arguments Over Action: Four Southern California Agencies Agree to Voluntary Colorado River Water Cutbacks—While Other Western Officials Point fingers

By Kevin Fitzgerald
cvindependent.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
marketplace.org

A Southern California town reckons with its disappearing beaches

On a sunny fall morning, waves crashed against a slope made up of huge boulders, or riprap, sending spray over the adjacent railroad tracks. These tracks, south of San Clemente State Beach in Southern California, are part of the only freight rail line that connects the Port of San Diego with the rest of the country. This is also the route of the popular Amtrak Surfliner that hugs the coast all the way up to San Luis Obispo in Central California.
SAN CLEMENTE, CA
signalscv.com

Newsom proclaims state of emergency for I-5 repairs

State allocates resources due to damage caused by Route Fire. Gov. Gavin Newsom proclaimed a state of emergency Saturday in Los Angeles County in an effort to expedite and support the necessary measures to repair Interstate 5 as a result of the Route Fire in late August. The Route Fire...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
KTLA.com

NOAA winter outlook released: What it means for California

Most Californians don’t expect to see anything like a white Christmas, but this year, even a damp Christmas is looking unlikely. An update to the Climate Prediction Center’s official winter forecast shows a hot and dry season ahead for much of the Golden State. The 90-day outlook was...
CALIFORNIA STATE
goldrushcam.com

On Saturday, California Governor Gavin Newsom Signed an Executive Order and Issued Proclamations to Support Communities Recovering from Wildfires, Flash Flooding

November 20, 2022 - SACRAMENTO – Supporting ongoing response and recovery efforts, Governor Gavin Newsom on Saturday signed an executive order to assist. communities impacted by the Mosquito Fire and proclaimed a state of emergency in Los Angeles County to address Route Fire impacts. The Governor also proclaimed a state of emergency in Alpine and Inyo counties due to damage from widespread flash flooding in August.
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy