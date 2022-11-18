Arguments Over Action: Four Southern California Agencies Agree to Voluntary Colorado River Water Cutbacks—While Other Western Officials Point fingers

Read full article on original website
Related
SFGate
California’s Mojave desert tortoises move toward extinction. Why saving them is so hard
CALIFORNIA CITY, Calif. — Behind the fences surrounding this 40-square-mile outback of cactus and wiry creosote, the largest remaining population of Mojave desert tortoises was soaking up the morning sun and grazing on a mix of wild greens and flowers. But that didn’t mean the armored beasts were easy...
Colorado shooter is the biological grandson of California Assemblyman Randy Voepel, sources confirm
The suspect is the biological grandson of California Assemblyman Randy Voepel, sources close to Voepel confirmed.
californiaglobe.com
California Threatens to Ban Diesel Trucks, Worsening Supply Chain Backlogs
The disconnect between California policies and politics are at such odds with the rest of the country, it’s a wonder the other 49 states haven’t excommunicated the Golden State from the union. Todays’ headlines are the perfect example:. Rail strike potential grows, threatening to worsen supply chain...
marketplace.org
A Southern California town reckons with its disappearing beaches
On a sunny fall morning, waves crashed against a slope made up of huge boulders, or riprap, sending spray over the adjacent railroad tracks. These tracks, south of San Clemente State Beach in Southern California, are part of the only freight rail line that connects the Port of San Diego with the rest of the country. This is also the route of the popular Amtrak Surfliner that hugs the coast all the way up to San Luis Obispo in Central California.
5 Great Seafood Places in California
If you live in California and you are looking for new places to try, here is a list of five amazing seafood restaurants that are great options any day of the week, because they always serve absolutely delicious food.
Democrats fail to gain in California House races
Democrats hoped to make some big gains in California's congressional elections this year, but the outcome was a virtual draw - and an indirect win for Republicans.
signalscv.com
Newsom proclaims state of emergency for I-5 repairs
State allocates resources due to damage caused by Route Fire. Gov. Gavin Newsom proclaimed a state of emergency Saturday in Los Angeles County in an effort to expedite and support the necessary measures to repair Interstate 5 as a result of the Route Fire in late August. The Route Fire...
No, California’s young voters did not turn out more than seniors. But they did clinch elections
The narrative that young voters surpassed seniors in election turnout is simply not true. But they are influencing elections in a major way, and helping Democrats win elections across California.
KTLA.com
NOAA winter outlook released: What it means for California
Most Californians don’t expect to see anything like a white Christmas, but this year, even a damp Christmas is looking unlikely. An update to the Climate Prediction Center’s official winter forecast shows a hot and dry season ahead for much of the Golden State. The 90-day outlook was...
Where Are Colorado Transplants Coming From? These Three States
The word "transplant" has become commonplace in Colorado vernacular. You'll often hear it come out of the mouths of Centennial State natives, complaining about newcomers from California or Texas. Some (like this Kyle Clark viewer) will say that a dislike for transplants is unwarranted, and others will remain staunch in...
People are leaving California, but is the state’s population actually shrinking?
Californians are known for grumbling about traffic, housing costs, and overall quality of life. But in recent years, celebrities, businesses, and regular people have gone from complaining about the state to leaving it entirely. So is California’s population shrinking? It’s complicated. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, the Golden State has a population of 39.5 […]
Should San Bernardino Secede From California? Americans Weigh In
A plan for San Bernandino to become its own state does not poll well with most Americans.
The oldest wineries in California that are still in operation
The tradition of winemaking practically dates back to California's founding.
goldrushcam.com
On Saturday, California Governor Gavin Newsom Signed an Executive Order and Issued Proclamations to Support Communities Recovering from Wildfires, Flash Flooding
November 20, 2022 - SACRAMENTO – Supporting ongoing response and recovery efforts, Governor Gavin Newsom on Saturday signed an executive order to assist. communities impacted by the Mosquito Fire and proclaimed a state of emergency in Los Angeles County to address Route Fire impacts. The Governor also proclaimed a state of emergency in Alpine and Inyo counties due to damage from widespread flash flooding in August.
KCRA.com
California's Native American tribes are using cultural burns to help prevent wildfires
Northern California's fire season might be over, but the hard work is just beginning. Fire crews plan on spending the next few months to try and eliminate the fuels responsible for making recent wildfires so fierce. "That’s the effort that Cal Fire is working on now outside of the fire...
Mark Pazin concedes to Esmeralda Soria in very tight race for Assembly District 27
Mark Pazin has conceded to Esmeralda Soria after a very tight race for District 27 in California's State Assembly.
Sfvbj.com
Medi-Cal Mayhem: Health Net, Other Firms Seek to Overturn Molina Healthcare Medi-Cal Contracts
Woodland Hills-based health plan Health Net of California Inc. and several other health plans in the state are waging a battle to overturn this summer’s preliminary award of huge Medi-Cal contracts to Long Beach-based Molina Healthcare and a handful of other health care payers. Molina was the biggest winner...
SoCal to see warm, breezy conditions on Tuesday
Southern California will see sunshine, pleasant temperatures and a few breezes on Tuesday, with a very warm Thanksgiving coming up.
Largest Dam Demolition In World History Returns Water To California Rivers
For the first time in over 100 years, water and salmon will flow freely into California’s second largest river.
California's 1st Native American state lawmaker works to protect tribal causes
Assemblyman James C. Ramos (D-Highland) was elected four years ago as the first and only Native American from a California tribe in the state Legislature.
Comments / 0