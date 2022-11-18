Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mariners and Diamondbacks Complete Major TradeOnlyHomersSeattle, WA
Witness videos 'zipping' lights in sky near Seattle's Space NeedleRoger MarshSeattle, WA
Grocery Store Owner Killed After String of Robberies In The AreaStill UnsolvedTacoma, WA
Seattle's Most Dangerous NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldSeattle, WA
Washington State's Best Free AttractionsTerry MansfieldWashington State
Related
Tri-City Herald
Huskies Find Themselves in the Middle of a Bowl Scramble
The red blazer stuck out among all the underdressed media members and game personnel in the Husky Stadium press box, which means the University of Washington football team is a desired bowl participant once more. On Saturday night, Larry Baber of the Holiday Bowl showed up in his brightly colored...
Tri-City Herald
High school football state roundup: Emerald Ridge stuns top-seeded Chiawana on road
As each weekend comes, Emerald Ridge’s football team continues to set new records. On Saturday, the Jaguars rallied hard to beat top-ranked Chiawana 40-37 to advance to the 4A semifinals in the WIAA state high school football playoffs. Last week’s 21-9 victory over Eastlake gave the No. 8 Jaguars...
Tri-City Herald
Yelm denies Kennewick rally, advances to state semifinals for first time in school history
Bill Penn was misty-eyed when he asked for a photo on the field to commemorate the moment. Yelm had just defeated Kennewick in the 3A state tournament quarterfinals on Saturday afternoon at home to advance to the state semifinal round for the first time in school history. Penn isn’t on...
Soaking storm to end Seattle’s record dry streak
AccuWeather meteorologists are tracking a quick-hitting storm that will dish out disruptive rain and snow for Thanksgiving holiday travelers across the Northwest while also sweeping away the stagnant air that has persisted for days. The storm is poised to end a record-breaking dry streak in Seattle during a month that...
Tri-City Herald
The Evergreen State is losing its trees. Here’s how Washington DNR aims to change that
Trees shouldn’t be a luxury. Yet, across Tacoma and other Washington cities, far more trees can be found in wealthier neighborhoods compared with low-income areas. Washington Public Lands Commissioner Hillary Franz wants to change that equation through an ambitious goal she announced Wednesday at an Arbor Day Foundation conference in Seattle.
The Suburban Times
Victoria Woodards is First Tacoma Mayor to Serve as National League of Cities President Since 1967
TACOMA, Wash. –Tacoma Mayor Victoria Woodards was recently elected National League Of Cities president. She is the first Tacoma mayor since Mayor Harold M. Tollefson to serve in this role and, as announced by the Association of Washington Cities (AWC), the first in 40 years from the state of Washington. Mayor Woodards will serve a one-year term as NLC president, succeeding Mayor Vince Williams of Union City, Georgia.
KING-5
Toshi's Teriyaki wins Best Teriyaki in 2022 Best of Western Washington contest - 2022's Best
MILL CREEK, Wash. — You can find Toshi's Teriyaki shops throughout Puget Sound, but Mill Creek is the only place where you'll find Toshi Kasahara, who some call the Godfather of Seattle Teriyaki. It was 1976 when Kasahara moved here from Japan and introduced Seattle to Teriyaki, inadvertently starting...
Seattle U students sue, say school promised master's degree in nursing that wasn't state-approved
SEATTLE — In a lawsuit filed Thursday against Seattle University, four former and current students say the school was deceptive, promising a degree that none of the students ever received. The students were enrolled in a doctorate program but believed they’d be able to attain a master's in nursing....
horseandrider.com
Five Washington Horses Positive for Influenza
Four additional horses at a boarding facility in Kitsap County, Washington, have tested positive for equine influenza. The state vet office confirmed the first positive case on November 14 in a horse that had recently returned from a show. These additional cases bring the total to five. There are multiple...
King Tide season is here with astronomical high waves
‘Tis the season – King Tide season that is. The Puget Sound area gets its highest astronomical high tides of the year in the winter months, called King Tides. Several factors are involved in creating these King Tides. First, the earth’s annual rotation around the sun is not a perfect circle – it is more elliptical. During the northern hemisphere’s winter season, the earth is closer to the sun than in the summer, meaning the sun has a greater gravitational pull.
Washington state agencies preparing for potential shutdown of Twitter
As Twitter employees continue to leave the company after Elon Musk’s ultimatum to pledge to “hardcore” work or resign with severance, several Washington state and city agencies are alerting their followers of other ways they can keep in touch and keep receiving the updates they need. The...
Gourmet Seattle sweet potato pies for survivors — all in time for Thanksgiving
SEATTLE — Sweet potato pies for survivors of domestic violence. That’s the mission of one determined woman from Tacoma who owns Blessings Catering Company. Chef Delphia Brewton is a survivor herself. Now she and her team are baking gourmet pies to help victims pay rent or even buy a home, so they can get away from their abuser.
q13fox.com
Seattle weather: No major storms for Thanksgiving week
SEATTLE - If you're hoping for some cozy, stormy weather, this forecast will disappoint you. No major storms are on the horizon for Thanksgiving week. While there could be rain at times, we're not expecting much in the way of impacts. I sound like a broken record, but you can...
Chronicle
New Washington Agency Seeks to End Practice of Police Investigating Themselves
OLYMPIA — A small cadre of officials from the state's newest agency traveled last month from Olympia to Spokane, where they explained how they intend to erase the "thin blue line" from Washington police use-of-force investigations. Leading the group was Roger Rogoff, an even-spoken former judge and prosecutor recently...
KING-5
Suspect in Thurston County carjacking, shootout with police linked to double homicide in Oregon
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, Ore. — A suspect involved in a carjacking and shooting with police in Washington earlier this week is also linked to a double homicide in Oregon, according to prosecutors. The man allegedly involved in both the double homicide here in Oregon and the Washington shootout is Kaythan...
Colorado Springs LGBTQ nightclub mass shooting leaves Capitol Hill business 'scared'
SEATTLE — Despite the tragic LGBTQ nightclub shooting happening in Colorado Springs, many throughout Seattle are feeling the pain from Saturday night's incident that left 5 dead. That includes one business in Seattle’s Capitol Hill neighborhood that has ties to the Colorado Springs nightclub. Places like Julia’s on...
southsoundmag.com
Local Places Make ‘Most Affordable’ West Coast Cities List
Tacoma and Olympia are among the most affordable West Coast cities to live in, according to a new study from Livability.com. The list, which culled data from Movoto by OJO, took into account each city’s median sold price for homes and the broader metropolitan area’s median household income to determine an affordability score. An exclusive study conducted by Livability.com in partnership with Ipsos informed the list.
2 suspects detained, 1 at large after shots fired near UW
SEATTLE — Two suspects were arrested and another is still at large after shots were fired near the University of Washington campus Friday afternoon. A woman called 911 around 2 p.m. Friday to report the group had just pointed at gun at her in the 4700 block of Ravenna Avenue North.
Washington Restaurant Serves One Of The Best Thanksgiving Dinners In The US
If you don't feel like cooking this year, Tasting Table curated a list of amazing U.S. restaurants offering delicious Thanksgiving dinners.
q13fox.com
2 people in custody; 1 at-large after reports of shots fired near UW campus
SEATTLE - Two suspects have been arrested and authorities are still searching for another after reports of shots fired near the University of Washington campus on Friday afternoon. Around 2 p.m., a woman called 911 to report that at least one of the suspects had pointed a gun at her....
Comments / 0