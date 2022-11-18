ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, WA

Tri-City Herald

Huskies Find Themselves in the Middle of a Bowl Scramble

The red blazer stuck out among all the underdressed media members and game personnel in the Husky Stadium press box, which means the University of Washington football team is a desired bowl participant once more. On Saturday night, Larry Baber of the Holiday Bowl showed up in his brightly colored...
SEATTLE, WA
AccuWeather

Soaking storm to end Seattle’s record dry streak

AccuWeather meteorologists are tracking a quick-hitting storm that will dish out disruptive rain and snow for Thanksgiving holiday travelers across the Northwest while also sweeping away the stagnant air that has persisted for days. The storm is poised to end a record-breaking dry streak in Seattle during a month that...
SEATTLE, WA
The Suburban Times

Victoria Woodards is First Tacoma Mayor to Serve as National League of Cities President Since 1967

TACOMA, Wash. –Tacoma Mayor Victoria Woodards was recently elected National League Of Cities president. She is the first Tacoma mayor since Mayor Harold M. Tollefson to serve in this role and, as announced by the Association of Washington Cities (AWC), the first in 40 years from the state of Washington. Mayor Woodards will serve a one-year term as NLC president, succeeding Mayor Vince Williams of Union City, Georgia.
TACOMA, WA
horseandrider.com

Five Washington Horses Positive for Influenza

Four additional horses at a boarding facility in Kitsap County, Washington, have tested positive for equine influenza. The state vet office confirmed the first positive case on November 14 in a horse that had recently returned from a show. These additional cases bring the total to five. There are multiple...
KITSAP COUNTY, WA
MyNorthwest

King Tide season is here with astronomical high waves

‘Tis the season – King Tide season that is. The Puget Sound area gets its highest astronomical high tides of the year in the winter months, called King Tides. Several factors are involved in creating these King Tides. First, the earth’s annual rotation around the sun is not a perfect circle – it is more elliptical. During the northern hemisphere’s winter season, the earth is closer to the sun than in the summer, meaning the sun has a greater gravitational pull.
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

Seattle weather: No major storms for Thanksgiving week

SEATTLE - If you're hoping for some cozy, stormy weather, this forecast will disappoint you. No major storms are on the horizon for Thanksgiving week. While there could be rain at times, we're not expecting much in the way of impacts. I sound like a broken record, but you can...
SEATTLE, WA
southsoundmag.com

Local Places Make ‘Most Affordable’ West Coast Cities List

Tacoma and Olympia are among the most affordable West Coast cities to live in, according to a new study from Livability.com. The list, which culled data from Movoto by OJO, took into account each city’s median sold price for homes and the broader metropolitan area’s median household income to determine an affordability score. An exclusive study conducted by Livability.com in partnership with Ipsos informed the list.
TACOMA, WA
KING 5

2 suspects detained, 1 at large after shots fired near UW

SEATTLE — Two suspects were arrested and another is still at large after shots were fired near the University of Washington campus Friday afternoon. A woman called 911 around 2 p.m. Friday to report the group had just pointed at gun at her in the 4700 block of Ravenna Avenue North.
SEATTLE, WA

