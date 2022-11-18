Read full article on original website
abc27.com
Altercation at Lancaster County Dunkin’ leads to fight
EAST PETERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — According to the Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Department, an altercation that occurred at a Dunkin’ in East Petersburg over a breakfast sandwich led to fighting between an employee and a customer. On Nov. 18, the customer, Mabel Hinson, went through the drive-thru...
Delivery driver assaulted during pizza run
Shamokin, Pa. — A pizza delivery driver suffered a broken nose, facial lacerations, a broken finger, and a concussion after being assaulted near her work. The driver was punched in the head multiple times before being body slammed to the ground, police said. A witness identified Brianna Marie Ortega and Alyssa Paul as the aggressors in the incident that took place on Oct. 14 near the 500 block of S. Market Street in Shamokin. ...
Man stole SUV from central Pa. Walmart with 3 kids inside: police
Police arrested an Adams County man after he stole a vehicle from Walmart while three children were still inside. Jason Harris, 44, of York Springs, entered the running vehicle at the Straban Township location on Route 15 around 5 p.m. Sunday, according to state police. Three boys, ages 7, 12...
lebtown.com
Juvenile charges are expected in Lebanon Catholic arson, DA says
Lebanon County District Attorney Pier Hess Graf says she expects juvenile proceedings to be filed soon in connection with the July 3 arson fire at the closed Lebanon Catholic School building. The county’s chief prosecutor told LebTown on Nov. 21 that the Lebanon Police Department “is charging one juvenile. They...
Man In Stolen Vehicle With 3 Kidnapped Kids Leds Pennsylvania State Police On High-Speed Chase
A 7, 12, and a 14-year-old boy were allegedly kidnapped by a man in a stolen vehicle in a Walmart parking lot in Gettysburg, on Sunday, Nov. 20, according to a release by the Pennsylvania state police the following evening. 44-year-old Jason Harris supposedly hopped into the car— while under...
abc27.com
Three children kidnapped at Gettysburg Walmart, suspect charged
GETTYSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – An Adams County man has been charged after State Police say three children were kidnapped from a Gettysburg Walmart parking lot. According to Pennsylvania State Police, Jason Harris of York Springs allegedly entered a running vehicle in the Walmart parking lot on November 20 and fled with three children in the back seats.
local21news.com
'This was not hazing:' Parents of Middletown victims speak, school cameras catch incidents
MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WHP) — Middletown is the oldest community in Dauphin County, Pennsylvania, and high school football runs deep in it roots. But in 2022, the high school football team wouldn't take the field after disturbing sexualized hazing allegations led to the school district canceling the season. The Dauphin...
WOLF
Motorcyclist injured in Snyder County crash
SELINSGROVE, SNYDER CO, (WOLF) — A 55-year-old Perry County man is recovering at the hospital following a motorcycle crash in Selinsgrove, Snyder County Friday night. Pennsylvania State Police say Robert Henry of Liverpool was on University Avenue when he lost control of his motorcycle and crossed into the other lane before going off the south side of the roadway, hitting both shrubs and mailboxes.
local21news.com
Two 16-year-olds arrested for stealing vapes in Lancaster Co., police say
Authorities have arrested two 16-year-olds for the alleged break-in of a business and theft of multiple vape pens. In a report from the Manheim Borough Police Department, the pair were seen on surveillance cameras at a Sunoco on N. Main St. on Oct. 16 at 1:05 a.m. Police say that...
WGAL
Fire breaks out at multiple buildings in Lancaster County
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A fire broke out at a warehouse in Lancaster County on Monday evening. According to emergency dispatch, the incident happened along the 900 block of North Strickler Road in Chanceford Township at 7:37 p.m. No injuries were reported in the incident. Crews cleared the scene...
pahomepage.com
Harrisburg building with store, mechanic, apartments catches fire
A fire started in a garage in Harrisburg at 16th and Walnut streets at approximately 9:45 p.m. on Monday, but it was quickly extinguished by fire crews, according to the Harrisburg Fire Bureau. Harrisburg building with store, mechanic, apartments …. A fire started in a garage in Harrisburg at 16th...
Crews respond to fire at flooring business in Lancaster County
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Crews are responding to a fire at a Lancaster County flooring company's warehouse. Officials with Lancaster County 911 Dispatch say a fire at Hess Flooring Inc. in Rapho Township started just after 7:30 p.m. Monday night. Fire officials on scene say the fire started in...
Lancaster County man sentenced up to 8 years following human trafficking sting
LANCASTER, Pa. — A Lancaster County man will spend up to eight years in prison after an undercover human trafficking investigation. Sean Deemer, 55, from Lititz, was sentenced to four to eight years in prison followed by five years of probation after admitting guilt to charges on two dockets.
Woman charged after keeping 25 cats in central Pa. home: police
A Franklin County woman is charged with animal cruelty and neglect after 25 cats were found in her Chambersburg home. Officers were called to Trisha Pittman’s home on West Catherine Street on Aug. 9, to check on the welfare of the animals in the home, Chambersburg police said Friday.
Shooting Of Teen May Not Have Been A Random Act
Jason Rivera(Chris Coyle/Lebtown) On February 15, 2022, 13-year-old Jason Rivera was shot and killed. To this day, there have been no words from the police about any motives or suspects. His case has remained unsolved.
wfmd.com
Two Convicted In Federal Court Of Heroin & Fentanyl Distribution
They were conspiring to distribute the drugs into Washington County. Baltimore, Md (KM) Two Maryland men were convicted of federal charges relating to a conspiracy to distribute fentanyl and heroin in Washington County. Jarvis Antonio Coleman-Fuller, 35, of Hagerstown, and Eric Tyrell Johnson, 38, of Owings Mills were found guilty by a federal jury on Friday.
abc27.com
Gettysburg man charged with arson after pizza shop fire
GETTYSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A Gettysburg man was arrested after he allegedly started a fire behind a business on Sunday, Nov. 13. According to police, officers responded to a fire behind Domino’s Pizza at 500 York Street. As a result of the fire, the business was evacuated. Police...
local21news.com
Police seek identity of alleged coffee throwing criminal
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Police in Lancaster County say they are seeking the identity of a woman who allegedly threw coffee on another person at a Columbia grocery store. According to police, it happened on November 18 between 9 and 9:20 AM at AJ's Surplus Grocery on the...
Vandal punctures tires on woman's van
Selinsgrove, Pa. — A woman in Snyder County went to her van on Nov. 14 only to find two flat tires. State police at Selinsgrove say between Nov. 11 and 14, someone punctured the passenger side tires of her 2015 Dodge Caravan. The van was parked at a home at the 2000 block of Middle Creek Road in Penn Township. The damage to the side wall of the tires totaled $125. Police continue to investigate.
