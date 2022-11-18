ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cumberland County, PA

abc27.com

Altercation at Lancaster County Dunkin’ leads to fight

EAST PETERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — According to the Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Department, an altercation that occurred at a Dunkin’ in East Petersburg over a breakfast sandwich led to fighting between an employee and a customer. On Nov. 18, the customer, Mabel Hinson, went through the drive-thru...
EAST PETERSBURG, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Delivery driver assaulted during pizza run

Shamokin, Pa. — A pizza delivery driver suffered a broken nose, facial lacerations, a broken finger, and a concussion after being assaulted near her work. The driver was punched in the head multiple times before being body slammed to the ground, police said. A witness identified Brianna Marie Ortega and Alyssa Paul as the aggressors in the incident that took place on Oct. 14 near the 500 block of S. Market Street in Shamokin. ...
SHAMOKIN, PA
lebtown.com

Juvenile charges are expected in Lebanon Catholic arson, DA says

Lebanon County District Attorney Pier Hess Graf says she expects juvenile proceedings to be filed soon in connection with the July 3 arson fire at the closed Lebanon Catholic School building. The county’s chief prosecutor told LebTown on Nov. 21 that the Lebanon Police Department “is charging one juvenile. They...
LEBANON, PA
abc27.com

Three children kidnapped at Gettysburg Walmart, suspect charged

GETTYSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – An Adams County man has been charged after State Police say three children were kidnapped from a Gettysburg Walmart parking lot. According to Pennsylvania State Police, Jason Harris of York Springs allegedly entered a running vehicle in the Walmart parking lot on November 20 and fled with three children in the back seats.
GETTYSBURG, PA
WOLF

Motorcyclist injured in Snyder County crash

SELINSGROVE, SNYDER CO, (WOLF) — A 55-year-old Perry County man is recovering at the hospital following a motorcycle crash in Selinsgrove, Snyder County Friday night. Pennsylvania State Police say Robert Henry of Liverpool was on University Avenue when he lost control of his motorcycle and crossed into the other lane before going off the south side of the roadway, hitting both shrubs and mailboxes.
SNYDER COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Fire breaks out at multiple buildings in Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A fire broke out at a warehouse in Lancaster County on Monday evening. According to emergency dispatch, the incident happened along the 900 block of North Strickler Road in Chanceford Township at 7:37 p.m. No injuries were reported in the incident. Crews cleared the scene...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
pahomepage.com

Harrisburg building with store, mechanic, apartments catches fire

A fire started in a garage in Harrisburg at 16th and Walnut streets at approximately 9:45 p.m. on Monday, but it was quickly extinguished by fire crews, according to the Harrisburg Fire Bureau. Harrisburg building with store, mechanic, apartments …. A fire started in a garage in Harrisburg at 16th...
HARRISBURG, PA
wfmd.com

Two Convicted In Federal Court Of Heroin & Fentanyl Distribution

They were conspiring to distribute the drugs into Washington County. Baltimore, Md (KM) Two Maryland men were convicted of federal charges relating to a conspiracy to distribute fentanyl and heroin in Washington County. Jarvis Antonio Coleman-Fuller, 35, of Hagerstown, and Eric Tyrell Johnson, 38, of Owings Mills were found guilty by a federal jury on Friday.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, MD
abc27.com

Gettysburg man charged with arson after pizza shop fire

GETTYSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A Gettysburg man was arrested after he allegedly started a fire behind a business on Sunday, Nov. 13. According to police, officers responded to a fire behind Domino’s Pizza at 500 York Street. As a result of the fire, the business was evacuated. Police...
GETTYSBURG, PA
local21news.com

Police seek identity of alleged coffee throwing criminal

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Police in Lancaster County say they are seeking the identity of a woman who allegedly threw coffee on another person at a Columbia grocery store. According to police, it happened on November 18 between 9 and 9:20 AM at AJ's Surplus Grocery on the...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Vandal punctures tires on woman's van

Selinsgrove, Pa. — A woman in Snyder County went to her van on Nov. 14 only to find two flat tires. State police at Selinsgrove say between Nov. 11 and 14, someone punctured the passenger side tires of her 2015 Dodge Caravan. The van was parked at a home at the 2000 block of Middle Creek Road in Penn Township. The damage to the side wall of the tires totaled $125. Police continue to investigate.
SNYDER COUNTY, PA

