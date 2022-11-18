With Holiday Season Fast Approaching, These Bucks County Spots Have Another Wonderful Program Planned

Image via Mercer Museum and Fonthill Castle

One of Bucks County’s most popular tourist destinations is getting ready for a festive holiday season with upcoming events. Staff writers from the New Jersey Hills Media Group wrote about the local spot’s plans.

With the holiday season fast approaching, the Mercer Museum & Fonthill Castle in Doylestown has another wonderful program planned for its visitors. The program includes daily one-hour guided tours of historic Fonthill Castle that will take place on all weekdays throughout the holiday season starting on Nov. 19.

The tours showcase the home of famed archeologist and ceramic tiles artist Henry Chapman Mercer decked out for the holidays while sharing the history of Mercer and the unique property. The interior of the castle features Mercer’s famous, handcrafted ceramic tiles that were designed during the height of the Arts and Crafts movement.

There are three ways to visit the castle this year.

Daily Winter Wonderland Guide Tours will be available starting Nov. 25.

Holiday Lights Meander will be available most Saturdays and Sundays in December. These special days provide visitors with a chance to explore the 2022 Holiday Lights Meander tour route at their own pace.

Finally, Fonthill Castle Guided Evening Tours will be available on most Thursdays in December as well as Dec. 28.

Read more about the program in the New Jersey Hills Media Group.