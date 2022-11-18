UGA football offers in-state pass rusher Christopher Jackson

Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

The Georgia Bulldogs and head coach Kirby Smart have extended a scholarship offer to under the radar recruit Christopher Jackson.

Jackson, a member of the class of 2024, is currently an unranked prospect. Christopher Jackson is a pass rusher for Tucker High School in Tucker, Georgia. Tucker is located nearby Atlanta, Georgia.

The unranked edge rusher has previously visited Georgia Tech and is expected to visit Clemson soon. Jackson has a scholarship offer from Indiana.

The Tucker standout has had a big week. Georgia outside linebackers coach Chidera Uzo-Diribe offered Jackson his second scholarship offer. Then, Jackson received an invitation to the 2024 Under Armour All-America Game.

Jackson is just a junior at Tucker High School, so his recruit process has a long ways to go. We expect Jackson to receive a lot of interest in the next few weeks. Recruiting databases will give Jackson more respect soon.

The 6-foot-4, 220-pound pass rusher shows good speed, quickness at the snap, and good effort in pursuit. Jackson frequently beats opposing offensive tackles to the inside and takes the quickest path to the quarterback on stunts.

Christopher Jackson announced his scholarship offer from Georgia football via Twitter: