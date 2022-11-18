Read full article on original website
Tri-City Herald
‘The Motivator’: QB Taylor Heinicke Gets Starting Support from Commanders Teammates
The Washington Commanders did what good teams should do against lowly opposition: get an early lead and keep their foot on the gas. On Sunday at NRG Stadium, the Commanders raced out to a 20-0 lead at halftime and never looked back to run out a 23-10 win over the Houston Texans. ... with Taylor Heinicke taking centerstage.
Tri-City Herald
Lions 2023 Mock Draft: Defense Adds Weapons
The Detroit Lions defense has started to execute at a much higher level during their three-game winning streak. Forcing seven turnovers over the past three weeks has given the offense extra possessions, which has often resulted in touchdown drives. As the team continues their rebuilding efforts, adding impactful defensive talent...
Tri-City Herald
Jaylen Warren, Mason Cole Injuries Unserious, But Returns Uncertain
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers will open Week 12's preparation for the Indianapolis Colts with three injuries but are hopeful none carry into the ball game. Wide receiver Miles Boykin (oblique), running back Jaylen Warren (hamstring) and center Mason Cole (foot) all left Week 11 with injuries. All three will be limited throughout the practice week, but head coach Mike Tomlin will "leave the light on" for all to be active against the Colts.
Report: Deion Sanders Speaking With Two Schools About Job Openings
One of the hottest names in this year's college football coaching carousel has been Deion Sanders. The former NFL and MLB star led Jackson State to its first unbeaten regular season in program history, capped with a 24-13 win over Alcorn State on Saturday. "Coach Prime" has particularly seen ...
Bills at Lions: Tuesday injury reports
DE AJ Epenesa (ankle) LB Tremaine Edmunds (groin) OL Mitch Morse (elbow/ankle) OL David Qussenberry (ankle) Notes: Edmunds, Rousseau did not play last week vs. Browns. … Morse was spotted in a walking boot after facing the Browns. Detroit Lions (4-6) Did not practice. OL Evan Browns (ankle) DL...
Tri-City Herald
49ers seize division lead while Seahawks idle, yet Seattle controls its NFC West fate
The NFC West has changed since the Seahawks last played. Not that Pete Carroll is focusing his team on that. San Francisco ended Seattle’s week-long stay atop the division and seized first place Monday night. The 49ers boat-raced the 4-7 Arizona Cardinals 38-10 in Mexico City to end week 11, Seattle’s post-Europe-game bye week.
Tri-City Herald
‘We Couldn’t Have Done It Without Bills Mafia!’ Josh Allen on Beating Browns Live Game Log
A historic snowstorm that dumped six-plus feet of snow in western and northern New York from Friday through Saturday and crippled much of the infrastructure necessitated the move of Sunday's Buffalo Bills game against the Cleveland Browns. And how did the Bills secure the 31-23 win?. “Appreciate Bills Mafia for...
Tri-City Herald
NFL Draft: Jaguars Hold No. 9 Pick After Week 11
With just seven weeks remaining in the 2022 season, the Jacksonville Jaguars have more or less secured their spot in the top-15 of the 2023 NFL Draft. Barring a second-half run, the 3-7 Jaguars are ahead of just a handful of squads in the standings as things stand today. As...
Tri-City Herald
NFL Draft: Which Weapon Are Jaguars Projected To Take in the Top-10?
There are still seven regular-season games left for the Jacksonville Jaguars before the 2023 NFL Draft takes place, but that doesn't mean it is too early to look ahead. While the Jaguars once looked like they were firmly on their way toward erasing the yearly tradition of November mock drafts, the last month-and-a-half has derailed their season and put them in a 3-7 hole entering their Week 11 bye.
Tri-City Herald
Bills Betting Odds: Buffalo Heavy Favorites on Thanksgiving Week at Lions
The Buffalo Bills are fresh off a bounce-back win against the Cleveland Browns Sunday, but the team can't celebrate for long. After travelling to the Motor City for a "home" game thwarted by a blizzard back in Buffalo, the Bills will stay in Motown this week as the Detroit Lions are the next opponent in their way.
Tri-City Herald
Patriots C David Andrews Surprisingly Practices: Playing vs. Vikings?
FOXBORO — Just two days before America’s signature holiday, New England Patriots center David Andrews channeled the inner spirit of arguably its signature writer, Mark Twain. In short, “reports of his demise have been greatly exaggerated.”. As the six-time team captain was helped from the field after...
Tri-City Herald
Cincinnati Bengals Open As Favorites For Road Matchup Against Tennessee Titans
CINCINNATI — The Bengals are 1.5-point favorites in Sunday's matchup against the Titans in Nashville according to SI Sportsbook. Cincinnati and Tennessee are two of the hottest teams in the NFL. The Titans started 0-2, but they've won seven of their last eight games and enter Sunday's game with...
Tri-City Herald
Only Certainty About Justin Fields Injury Is Uncertainty
Beyond the enjoyment of seeing network types feuding over whether their source is bigger or better, the Bears quarterback situation is headed where Matt Eberflus said it would. The Bears coach left off on Monday saying Fields is day to day and they'll have more on the subject Wednesday. Then...
Tri-City Herald
Ohio State SAF Ronnie Hickman Plans To Enter 2023 NFL Draft
Although he has two years of eligibility remaining after this season, Ohio State safety Ronnie Hickman told reporters on Tuesday that Saturday’s game against Michigan will be his final home game as he plans to enter the 2023 NFL Draft. “That’s going to be my last game in the...
Tri-City Herald
NFL Power Rankings: Lions Are Hottest Team in NFL
Let’s explore what the media had to say about the Detroit Lions, after defeating the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium for their third consecutive victory. "First-round WR Jameson Williams returned to practice Monday, and he may soon give a team gaining momentum another shot in the arm with his game-breaking talent."
Tri-City Herald
Ravens Have Progressed Into Legitimate Super Bowl Contenders
OWINGS MILLS — Even when the Ravens were 3-3, coach John Harbaugh knew that he had a talented group that was eventually going to find its way. Since falling to the New York Giants 24-20 on Oct. 16, Baltimore has strung together four consecutive wins and is in a prime position to make the playoffs for the fourth time in five years.
Tri-City Herald
What the ESPN FPI Says About the Panthers’ Chances Against the Broncos
Just a few months ago, both the Carolina Panthers and Denver Broncos were hoping that at a change at quarterback would help change the fortunes of their organizations. Instead, both teams roll into Week 12 with just three wins and have more questions than answers. Carolina stumbled upon an identity...
Tri-City Herald
Bengals Player Power Rankings: Joe Burrow Leads Way With Plenty Of Changes in Top 10
The Bengals are 6-4 following their 37-30 win over the Steelers. Here are our Week 12 player power rankings:. For more on the Bengals, watch the video below and subscribe to our YouTube Channel. Get Your Bengals Tickets From SI Tickets HERE. Make sure you bookmark All Bengals for the...
Tri-City Herald
Week 12 Odds: Panthers vs Broncos
The Carolina Panthers turned back to Baker Mayfield at quarterback, but there's no telling if he will be the guy moving forward. Sam Darnold is finally fully healthy and could be thrust into action this week against Denver, who have had their own share of offensive struggles. According to SI...
Tri-City Herald
49ers vs. Cardinals Week 11 : Game Preview and Prediction
Another primetime game for the 49ers. This time it'll be on Monday Night Football against the Cardinals in Mexico City. Arizona has had the 49ers' number the last couple of years. For whatever reason it is, the Cardinals always put their best effort against the 49ers. Whether it has been with Kyler Murray or Colt McCoy, Arizona knows how to hand a stinging loss to the 49ers.
