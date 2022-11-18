ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Tri-City Herald

Lions 2023 Mock Draft: Defense Adds Weapons

The Detroit Lions defense has started to execute at a much higher level during their three-game winning streak. Forcing seven turnovers over the past three weeks has given the offense extra possessions, which has often resulted in touchdown drives. As the team continues their rebuilding efforts, adding impactful defensive talent...
DETROIT, MI
Tri-City Herald

Jaylen Warren, Mason Cole Injuries Unserious, But Returns Uncertain

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers will open Week 12's preparation for the Indianapolis Colts with three injuries but are hopeful none carry into the ball game. Wide receiver Miles Boykin (oblique), running back Jaylen Warren (hamstring) and center Mason Cole (foot) all left Week 11 with injuries. All three will be limited throughout the practice week, but head coach Mike Tomlin will "leave the light on" for all to be active against the Colts.
PITTSBURGH, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Bills at Lions: Tuesday injury reports

DE AJ Epenesa (ankle) LB Tremaine Edmunds (groin) OL Mitch Morse (elbow/ankle) OL David Qussenberry (ankle) Notes: Edmunds, Rousseau did not play last week vs. Browns. … Morse was spotted in a walking boot after facing the Browns. Detroit Lions (4-6) Did not practice. OL Evan Browns (ankle) DL...
DETROIT, MI
Tri-City Herald

NFL Draft: Jaguars Hold No. 9 Pick After Week 11

With just seven weeks remaining in the 2022 season, the Jacksonville Jaguars have more or less secured their spot in the top-15 of the 2023 NFL Draft. Barring a second-half run, the 3-7 Jaguars are ahead of just a handful of squads in the standings as things stand today. As...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Tri-City Herald

NFL Draft: Which Weapon Are Jaguars Projected To Take in the Top-10?

There are still seven regular-season games left for the Jacksonville Jaguars before the 2023 NFL Draft takes place, but that doesn't mean it is too early to look ahead. While the Jaguars once looked like they were firmly on their way toward erasing the yearly tradition of November mock drafts, the last month-and-a-half has derailed their season and put them in a 3-7 hole entering their Week 11 bye.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Tri-City Herald

Bills Betting Odds: Buffalo Heavy Favorites on Thanksgiving Week at Lions

The Buffalo Bills are fresh off a bounce-back win against the Cleveland Browns Sunday, but the team can't celebrate for long. After travelling to the Motor City for a "home" game thwarted by a blizzard back in Buffalo, the Bills will stay in Motown this week as the Detroit Lions are the next opponent in their way.
BUFFALO, NY
Tri-City Herald

Patriots C David Andrews Surprisingly Practices: Playing vs. Vikings?

FOXBORO — Just two days before America’s signature holiday, New England Patriots center David Andrews channeled the inner spirit of arguably its signature writer, Mark Twain. In short, “reports of his demise have been greatly exaggerated.”. As the six-time team captain was helped from the field after...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Tri-City Herald

Only Certainty About Justin Fields Injury Is Uncertainty

Beyond the enjoyment of seeing network types feuding over whether their source is bigger or better, the Bears quarterback situation is headed where Matt Eberflus said it would. The Bears coach left off on Monday saying Fields is day to day and they'll have more on the subject Wednesday. Then...
CHICAGO, IL
Tri-City Herald

Ohio State SAF Ronnie Hickman Plans To Enter 2023 NFL Draft

Although he has two years of eligibility remaining after this season, Ohio State safety Ronnie Hickman told reporters on Tuesday that Saturday’s game against Michigan will be his final home game as he plans to enter the 2023 NFL Draft. “That’s going to be my last game in the...
COLUMBUS, OH
Tri-City Herald

NFL Power Rankings: Lions Are Hottest Team in NFL

Let’s explore what the media had to say about the Detroit Lions, after defeating the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium for their third consecutive victory. "First-round WR Jameson Williams returned to practice Monday, and he may soon give a team gaining momentum another shot in the arm with his game-breaking talent."
DETROIT, MI
Tri-City Herald

Ravens Have Progressed Into Legitimate Super Bowl Contenders

OWINGS MILLS — Even when the Ravens were 3-3, coach John Harbaugh knew that he had a talented group that was eventually going to find its way. Since falling to the New York Giants 24-20 on Oct. 16, Baltimore has strung together four consecutive wins and is in a prime position to make the playoffs for the fourth time in five years.
BALTIMORE, MD
Tri-City Herald

What the ESPN FPI Says About the Panthers’ Chances Against the Broncos

Just a few months ago, both the Carolina Panthers and Denver Broncos were hoping that at a change at quarterback would help change the fortunes of their organizations. Instead, both teams roll into Week 12 with just three wins and have more questions than answers. Carolina stumbled upon an identity...
DENVER, CO
Tri-City Herald

Week 12 Odds: Panthers vs Broncos

The Carolina Panthers turned back to Baker Mayfield at quarterback, but there's no telling if he will be the guy moving forward. Sam Darnold is finally fully healthy and could be thrust into action this week against Denver, who have had their own share of offensive struggles. According to SI...
DENVER, CO
Tri-City Herald

49ers vs. Cardinals Week 11 : Game Preview and Prediction

Another primetime game for the 49ers. This time it'll be on Monday Night Football against the Cardinals in Mexico City. Arizona has had the 49ers' number the last couple of years. For whatever reason it is, the Cardinals always put their best effort against the 49ers. Whether it has been with Kyler Murray or Colt McCoy, Arizona knows how to hand a stinging loss to the 49ers.
COLORADO STATE

