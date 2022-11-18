Read full article on original website
Elizabeth Reaser, Walton Goggins, Lois Smith & Pedro Pascal Set For Nadia Conners’ First Narrative Feature ’The Uninvited’
EXCLUSIVE: Elizabeth Reaser (Impeachment: American Crime Story), Walton Goggins (The Righteous Gemstones), Lois Smith (The French Dispatch) and Pedro Pascal (The Mandalorian) will topline The Uninvited — the first narrative feature written and directed by Nadia Conners, which is currently in production in Los Angeles. The film from Foton.Pictures and and Rosebud Pictures watches as a stranger interrupts a party, provoking a comedy of errors, deep reckonings and a reordering of life. Rosie Fellner (The Trip To Italy), Carlos Cuscó (Changing the Game) and Ari Taboada (The Birthday Cake) are producing, with Cassian Elwes (Lawless) and Naomi Despres (Kill the Messenger) exec producing,...
Jessica Chastain to Make Broadway Return in 'A Doll's House' Adaptation: 'Over the Moon'
Jessica Chastain is making her Broadway comeback. On Wednesday, The Hollywood Reporter reported that the Oscar-winning actress, 45, will star in an "upcoming modernized take" on Norwegian playwright Henrik Ibsen's play A Doll's House, set to be directed by Jamie Lloyd and written by playwright Amy Herzog. A Doll's House...
Burt Reynolds Said the Biggest ‘Gunsmoke’ Surprise Was James Arness Refusing to ‘Play the Star’
'Gunsmoke' actor James Arness carried himself in a way that completely shocked Burt Reynolds, standing out as one of the most significant moments of his career.
Popculture
2023 Oscars Name Their Host, Who Is No Stranger to the Job
The Oscars have a single host once again this year, and he is no stranger to the award show. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Jimmy Kimmel has agreed to host the 95th Academy Awards Ceremony on his own. The award show is scheduled for March 12, 2023. Kimmel joins an...
Oscar Predictions: Best Actor – Brendan Fraser Is Still the Frontrunner for ‘The Whale,’ but Contenders are Gaining Momentum
Variety Awards Circuit section is the home for all awards news and related content throughout the year, featuring the following: the official predictions for the upcoming Oscars, Emmys, Grammys and Tony awards ceremonies, curated by Variety senior awards editor Clayton Davis. The prediction pages are Davis’ assessment of the current standings of the race and do not reflect personal preferences for any film or performance. Like any organization or body that votes, each individual category is fluid and subject to change. Predictions are updated every Thursday. LAST UPDATED: Nov. 10, 2022 2023 Oscars Predictions: Best Actor CATEGORY COMMENTARY: A24 finally dropped the...
Seth Rogen on Emotional Filming of Steven Spielberg’s ‘The Fabelmans’: “I Saw Him Cry Dozens of Times”
The film, based on the famous filmmaker's childhood, premiered at AFI Fest on Sunday, where co-writer Tony Kushner revealed the meaning behind the 'Fabelman' family name. On Sunday night, Steven Spielberg debuted his highly personal new film The Fabelmans at TCL Chinese Theatre, just steps away from where his hand and footprints are memorialized in cement. The movie, which he also co-wrote as well as directed, traces a slightly fictionalized version of his early life and his journey to becoming the world’s most famous filmmaker — and the family that helped him get there.
Seth Rogen Was Mortified That Friends Thought He Was Actually Balding in ‘The Fabelmans’
Seth Rogen landed one of the most coveted parts in Hollywood when he was cast as Bennie, a fictionalized version of Steven Spielberg’s father’s best friend, in “The Fabelmans.” It’s a pivotal role in the director’s most personal film, but that doesn’t mean that the entire experience was glamorous. In a recent appearance on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” Rogen revealed that the honor of starring in Spielberg’s autobiographical film was accompanied by an embarrassing grooming request. Rogen recalled that prior to his first day of shooting the film, Spielberg asked him to make a change to his appearance. “I want...
‘1923’: Taylor Sheridan’s ‘Yellowstone’ Prequel Gets Premiere Date On Paramount+
We knew it was coming in December and now we know when. 1923, Taylor Sheridan’s anticipated Yellowstone prequel series will debut Sunday, December 18, exclusively on Paramount+ in the U.S. and Canada, and will premiere the following day on Monday, December 19 on Paramount+ in the UK and Australia. Premiere dates for other Paramount+ international markets will be announced at a later date. The next installment of the Sheridan franchise introduces a new generation of Duttons. Led by Harrison Ford as Jacob Dutton and Helen Mirren as Cara Dutton, the limited series will explore the early twentieth century when pandemics, historic...
Ryan Reynolds Says His Kids Have Seen 'Elf' Starring Will Ferrell '10,000 Times'
Reynolds tells PEOPLE his three daughters he shares with wife Blake Lively were “blown away” when they visited the set of his Christmas musical comedy Spirited, costarring Ferrell Count Ryan Reynolds' three daughters among the many who adore Will Ferrell's 2003 Christmas comedy Elf. In the new issue of PEOPLE, Reynolds, 46, says James, 7, Inez, 6, and Betty, 3. — the girls he shares with wife Blake Lively, 35, who's expecting their fourth child — were "blown away" when they visited the set of Spirited, his new comedy costarring Ferrell. Part of...
Jack Nicholson Dedicated His 1998 Oscar to ‘The Andy Griffith Show’ Actor Luana Anders
Jack Nicholson and Luana Anders found their way into showbiz at the same time, leading to a sweet dedication from Nicholson's 1998 Oscar acceptance speech.
Hot Package: Channing Tatum Teams With Simon Kinberg And David Leitch On ‘Red Shirt’
EXCLUSIVE: Here’s another star-studded package making the rounds prior to the Thanksgiving break. Deadline is hearing that Channing Tatum is attached to star in the spy thriller Red Shirt, which is based on an original pitch from Simon Kinberg with David Leitch directing. Details are vague other than it...
IGN
Keanu Reeves Reportedly In Talks to Join Ana de Armas and Ian McShane in John Wick Spin-Off Ballerina
Keanu Reeves will reportedly return for Ballerina – the upcoming John Wick spin-off. According to Collider, the legendary assassin is already in Prague to film Ballerina, appearing alongside Ana de Armas as he reprises the iconic role. The news comes shortly after it was announced that Ian McShane is...
How Timothée Chalamet Became This Generation’s Leonardo DiCaprio, but with Fewer Hits
Timothée Chalamet, the 26-year-old costar of Luca Guadagnino’s “Bones and All” (United Artists), inspires slavish fans and critical praise — not unlike Leonardo DiCaprio 25 years ago when he made “Titanic.” The similarities in their trajectories are remarkable. Precociously talented; acclaimed portrayals of sensitive adolescents; risky roles; early, passionate followings by teenage girls; and acting Oscar nomination before the age of 27 (in Chalamet’s case lead). Their significant difference is Chalamet stands at the threshold of a major career. By the same point in his own work, DiCaprio could have retired and be considered an iconic star. None of this diminishes...
Vice
The Pennywise origin story TV show is actually happening
The revival of the It movies gave us genuinely good scares at movie theatres for the first time in ages. Following a group of curious suburban kids in America as they fall into the lethal grasp of a fanged killer clown named Pennywise, the new adaptations of the Stephen King horror story, released in 2017 and 2019, were box office gold, raking in over $1 billion for Warner Bros. Now we know that HBO Max will officially produce an origin story TV series, with a creative team forming behind it already.
Kevin Conroy Dies: Longtime Voice Of Animated Batman Was 66
Kevin Conroy, the voice of Batman for three decades of animated TV, specials and video games, died Thursday. He was 66. His death was announced by his rep Gary Miereanu and Warner Bros. A cause was not disclosed, but he reportedly had been battling cancer. In a statement, Warner Bros. Animation said it “is saddened by the loss of our dear friend Kevin Conroy. His iconic performance of Batman will forever stand among the greatest portrayals of the Dark Knight in any medium. We send our warmest thoughts to his loved ones and join fans around the world in honoring his...
msn.com
Bradley Cooper Is Rebooting An Action Film Icon
Bradley Cooper and Steven Spielberg are working together for the first time, in a reimagining of the Steve McQueen classic Bullitt. According to a report by Deadline, Cooper just signed on to star in and produce Spielberg’s latest directorial project, although official word has not been released. The film will likely be Cooper’s next project after Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (which opens in May of next year) and the Leonard Bernstein biopic Maestro, which is currently in post-production.
Sylvester Stallone Says He Was 'Out' of Acting Before 'Tulsa King' Role
Sylvester Stallone has revealed he was almost ready to be done with acting before he was offered a role on new Paramount+ drama Tulsa King. In the ten-part series the legendary actor, 76, stars as Dwight Mandredi, a New York gangster who is released from prison after serving a 25-year sentence to find that things in the world outside are not how he left them.
Kyle Chandler And Glenn Close Join Cameron Diaz And Jamie Foxx In Netflix’s ‘Back In Action’
EXCLUSIVE: Kyle Chandler and Glenn Close are set to join Cameron Diaz and Jamie Foxx in the Netflix action-comedy Back In Action. The project drew headlines when it was announced in June on Foxx’s social media accounts as it marks Diaz’s return to acting after retiring from acting in 2018.
digitalspy.com
First look at Game of Thrones star Nathalie Emmanuel in new movie Megalopolis
Game of Thrones actress Nathalie Emmanuel is featured in first-look photos for her new movie Megalopolis, which comes from legendary filmmaker Francis Ford Coppola. Emmanuel, who played Missandei in Game of Thrones, stars in Coppola's movie opposite a stacked cast that includes plenty of Hollywood A-listers. Zendaya, Adam Driver, Shia...
Collider
New Indiana Jones 5 Images Tease Mads Mikkelsen's Villainous Role
As part of their coverage of Indiana Jones 5, Empire has revealed some brand new images of the upcoming adventure featuring Harrison Ford as the intrepid archeologist. While some rough details about the film were already known - it was believed to be set in the 1960s, and some behind-the-scenes images hinted at de-aging of Ford for scenes - not much else was known about the characters, until now.
