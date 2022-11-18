Read full article on original website
Plans For Costco Closings in 2023
Bengals Star Receiver Could Return Much Sooner Than Expected
5 Great Pizza Places in Kentucky
As Planned, Costco Store Closed This Week Has Been Replaced
3 Places To Get Italian Food in Ohio
'Joe Burrow suck': CBS' AJ Ross slips up on sideline report about Bengals' QB
It didn't make much sense for "Joe Burrow suck" to be trending on Twitter, given the Cincinnati Bengals quarterback's performance during Sunday's Week 11 win against the Steelers in Pittsburgh. But CBS sideline reporter and Pittsburgh native AJ Ross said "with that Joe Burrow suck" instead of "with that Joe Burrow sack" during...
Steelers HC Mike Tomlin offers up sober assessment of loss
No one expects Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin to be overly animated in his postgame press conferences. We’ve joked before about robot Mike Tomlin and how matter-of-fact he is, offering almost nothing in terms of a narrative or editorial on his team’s performance. This is true whether it is a win or a loss.
numberfire.com
Update: Joe Mixon (concussion) will not return for Bengals in Week 11
Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon (concussion) will not return to Sunday's Week 11 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Mixon suffered a concussion during Sunday's game and was not able to return to the game. Samaje Perine will take over as the team's lead back for the remainder of the contest.
Yardbarker
Bengals Make Three Roster Moves
Cincinnati also designated OT Isaiah Prince to return from injured reserve. This opens up a three-week window for him to practice with the team before he has to be added to the active roster. Thomas, 28, is a former sixth-round pick of the Rams back in 2016. He finished his...
Mike Hilton’s 2-word Bengals warning should scare Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen
The Cincinnati Bengals still have plenty of work to do, but cornerback Mike Hilton is definitely feeling that his team is finally back — as in back to the form that guided them all the way to a surprise Super Bowl appearance last season. Following the Bengals’ 37-30 road win over the Pittsburgh Steelers Sunday, Hilton was heard telling the media “we [the Bengals] back”.
How Tyler Boyd ‘secured the bag’ in fourth quarter against Steelers
PITTSBURGH, Pennsylvania — Bengals receiverTyler Boyd has earned game balls throughout his career, but he’s never taken one for himself. That changed on Sunday night. The Pittsburgh native fielded an onside kick in the final minute to lock up the 37-30 win and kept the ball for himself. He walked into the locker room clutching it with both arms and it sat next to him at his locker while speaking to reporters.
