Cincinnati, OH

numberfire.com

Update: Joe Mixon (concussion) will not return for Bengals in Week 11

Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon (concussion) will not return to Sunday's Week 11 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Mixon suffered a concussion during Sunday's game and was not able to return to the game. Samaje Perine will take over as the team's lead back for the remainder of the contest.
Yardbarker

Bengals Make Three Roster Moves

Cincinnati also designated OT Isaiah Prince to return from injured reserve. This opens up a three-week window for him to practice with the team before he has to be added to the active roster. Thomas, 28, is a former sixth-round pick of the Rams back in 2016. He finished his...
ClutchPoints

Mike Hilton’s 2-word Bengals warning should scare Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen

The Cincinnati Bengals still have plenty of work to do, but cornerback Mike Hilton is definitely feeling that his team is finally back — as in back to the form that guided them all the way to a surprise Super Bowl appearance last season. Following the Bengals’ 37-30 road win over the Pittsburgh Steelers Sunday, Hilton was heard telling the media “we [the Bengals] back”.
Cleveland.com

How Tyler Boyd ‘secured the bag’ in fourth quarter against Steelers

PITTSBURGH, Pennsylvania — Bengals receiverTyler Boyd has earned game balls throughout his career, but he’s never taken one for himself. That changed on Sunday night. The Pittsburgh native fielded an onside kick in the final minute to lock up the 37-30 win and kept the ball for himself. He walked into the locker room clutching it with both arms and it sat next to him at his locker while speaking to reporters.
