Lahaska Barbecue Spot Continues to Bring in Hungry Customers from Near and Far

Image via Holy Que Smokehouse

The Bucks County eatery offers Texas-style barbecue for they hungry customers.

A Bucks County barbecue restaurant has become one of the most popular eateries in the area during their first two years of business. Greta Phillips wrote about the eatery for 6abc.

Holy ‘Que Smokehouse in Lahaska has been offering all the Texas-style favorites to Bucks County eaters for two years, from brisket to pulled pork and brats. Owner Tom Peters is a self-taught pitmaster whose passion for Texas BBQ was born during a trip to Austin in 2014. He has been working on improving his craft for six years before opening Holy ‘Que Smokehouse in 2020.

When it comes to seasoning, helikes to keeps it simple and authentic.

“Texas-style stands out because there’s only salt and pepper,” he said.

He is also the creator of one of the eatery’s favorites, the “Texas Joe,” made with shredded brisket and a tasty homemade sloppy joe sauce. Another popular meal is Philly brisket cheesesteak with homemade wiz.

Peters also offers a weekly special.

“We have something called the armadillo egg, which is a jalapeno that’s stuffed with cheese, and wrapped in sausage and bacon,” he said.

Peters is planning to take his delicious food on the road early next year with a Holy ‘Que food truck.

Read more about Holy ‘Que Smokehouse at 6abc.