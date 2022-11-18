Bensalem High School Receives $65K Worth of Equipment for Their Athletic Department

Image via Bensalem High School Athletics

The athletics department recently acquired a donation of equipment from a local physiatrist.

A Bucks County high school was the recent recipient of a generous donation of much-needed equipment for their athletes.

The athletics department of Bensalem Township High School was just given $65,000 worth of athletic equipment, which will be utilized by both school athletes and coaches alike. The donation came from Dr. Ronald D. Abraham, a physiatrist from Feasterville.

Among the donated items were a set of weights, hot packs for neck and shoulder pain, compressor equipment, and other miscellaneous workout and training equipment.

“With Dr. Abraham serving this community for more than 30 years, a profound impact was made through his personality and exceptional patient care,” the Bensalem Township School District said in a statement.

“Through building relationships within the community, Dr. Abraham beloved his donation would be best fit here at Bensalem Township High School.”

Learn more about the recent donation to the school at the official website of Bensalem Athletics.