ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bensalem Township, PA

Bensalem High School Receives $65K Worth of Equipment for Their Athletic Department

By John Fey
BUCKSCO.Today
BUCKSCO.Today
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bi1bp_0jFuxL6b00
Image via Bensalem High School Athletics

The athletics department recently acquired a donation of equipment from a local physiatrist.

A Bucks County high school was the recent recipient of a generous donation of much-needed equipment for their athletes.

The athletics department of Bensalem Township High School was just given $65,000 worth of athletic equipment, which will be utilized by both school athletes and coaches alike. The donation came from Dr. Ronald D. Abraham, a physiatrist from Feasterville.

Among the donated items were a set of weights, hot packs for neck and shoulder pain, compressor equipment, and other miscellaneous workout and training equipment.

“With Dr. Abraham serving this community for more than 30 years, a profound impact was made through his personality and exceptional patient care,” the Bensalem Township School District said in a statement.

“Through building relationships within the community, Dr. Abraham beloved his donation would be best fit here at Bensalem Township High School.”

Learn more about the recent donation to the school at the official website of Bensalem Athletics.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
BUCKSCO.Today

Red-to-Blue Flip of the Pa. House Came Down to Voters in Upper Dublin, Montgomeryville, Horsham, and Ambler

Hyper-local voters from Montgomery County communities have statewide political implications. The recent win for Democrat Melissa Cerrato flipped a seat in the Commonwealth’s red-to-blue political spectrum. The majority-party shift resulted from voters in the state’s 151st Legislative District, comprising Upper Dublin, Montgomeryville, Horsham, and Ambler. Jon Kamp and Scott Calvert brought nationwide coverage of the change to readers of The Wall Street Journal.
HORSHAM, PA
CBS Philly

New Jersey HS counselor struck, killed on I-295 in Mount Laurel

MOUNT LAUREL, N.J. (CBS) -- Tragedy in a South Jersey community after a Camden County High School volleyball coach and guidance counselor was struck and killed along I-295 in Mount Laurel.William Scully of Stratford died Tuesday night. Scully worked as a guidance counselor at Sterling High School in Somerdale, where he also coached girls' volleyball.The school has not yet issued a public statement.But the principal sent out a tweet reading they're "UKnighted as a school community."The Collingswood High School volleyball team posted a message of sympathy to Scully's volleyball teams on Facebook, saying their "deepest sympathies" go out to the teams. 
MOUNT LAUREL, NJ
WFMZ-TV Online

Fire damages home in Upper Milford

U. MILFORD TWP., Pa. - Firefighters battled a smoky house fire in a neighborhood near Emmaus. The fire was reported just before 11 a.m. Monday in the 4100 block of Mink Drive, off of Route 29, in Upper Milford Township, emergency dispatchers said. It's not yet known if anyone was...
EMMAUS, PA
BUCKSCO.Today

Harcum College Hosts Personalized Fall Open House on Nov. 19

The Admissions Department at Harcum College organizes a team costume every year. Harcum's President Jon Jay DeTemple as Ken joined eight career-ready major Barbies: (left to right) Early Childhood Education, Vet Nursing, Histotechnician, Criminal Justice, Dental Hygiene, Fashion Programs, Business Management and Women’s Soccer–all programs which guests to the Fall Open House on Sat., Nov. 19 can learn more about.
Morristown Minute

NJ Will Mail $500 Checks To Eligible NJ Residents This Month

A one-time benefit of $500 per eligible resident.Photo byMorristown Minute. A one-time benefit of $500 per eligible resident under the Taxpayer Identification Number Direct Assistance Program will be mailed this month to income-eligible NJ residents not eligible for federal stimulus payments.
glensidelocal.com

PennDOT resurfacing Davisville Road tomorrow and Tuesday

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced that resurfacing is scheduled for Davisville Road between Route 611 (Old York Road) and County Line Road in Upper Moreland Township on Monday, November 21, and Tuesday, November 22, from 9:00am to 3:00pm. The resurfacing is one of several projects to repair and...
UPPER MORELAND TOWNSHIP, PA
CBS Philly

Gov. Phil Murphy extends deadline for N.J. anchor property tax relief program

TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) -- New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy is extending the deadline for the state's anchor property tax relief program. The new deadline is the end of January.And some renters are now eligible for the program who weren't before. You do have to meet income restrictions.If you want to see if you're eligible, you can call the state taxation office at 1-888-238–1233
NEW JERSEY STATE
975thefanatic.com

Pennsylvania Irish Pub Named the Best in the State

St. Patrick’s Day is several months away, but you don’t want to wait until that holiday to enjoy a great Irish pub in Pennsylvania. After all, Pennsylvania has so many great Irish pubs, you couldn’t hit them all on St. Patrick’s Day, so you might as well enjoy them year-round.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
92.7 WOBM

This Jersey Shore Town is one of the Richest in the U.S.

A recent study shows, New Jersey has some high-income zip codes, but there is one that is above every other town at the Jersey Shore. Property Shark recently did the study and here's how they did it. According to propertyshark.com,. To determine the most expensive zip codes in the U.S.,...
DEAL, NJ
BUCKSCO.Today

BUCKSCO.Today

Bucks County, PA
9K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

BUCKSCO.Today celebrates Bucks County’s prosperity and quality of place by sharing positive, upbeat, and concise news stories and content, making us the ideal source to follow if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits this incredible county. American Community Journals is the publisher of BUCKSCO.Today and is one of four sister journals which includes MONTCO.Today (Montgomery County), DELCO.Today (Delaware County), and VISTA.Today (Chester County).

 https://bucksco.today/

Comments / 0

Community Policy